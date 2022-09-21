ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
‘The Unsheltered Truth’: Here’s how to help volunteer

By Kaitlin Flanigan
KOIN 6 News
 4 days ago

PORTLAND, Ore. ( KOIN ) — It’s no secret: it’s been tough for Portland to recover from the pandemic.

Since May 2021, KOIN reporters have taken a look at the humanitarian crisis unfolding on Portland’s streets and how city, regional and state leaders have responded.

Local leaders express frustration with Portland’s homeless issue. So how did we get here?

That being said, it’s also important for residents to also step up and volunteer as we continue to look for solutions to issues.

Not everyone is able to volunteer, but if you have the time, here’s where to get involved:

Portland Rescue Mission

Central City Concern

Union Gospel Mission

Blanchet House

Transition Projects

Portland Homeless Family Solutions

Oregon Harbor of Hope

Operation Night Watch

Human Solutions

Helping Hands Re-Entry Outreach Centers

Cultivate Initiatives

Janus Youth Programs

City Team

SOLVE

Adopt One Block

KOIN 6 News’ town hall discussion “The Unsheltered Truth: Searching for Solutions” airs on Sept. 21, 2022 at 7 p.m. and will be hosted by Jeff Gianola.

