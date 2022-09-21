‘The Unsheltered Truth’: Here’s how to help volunteer
PORTLAND, Ore. ( KOIN ) — It’s no secret: it’s been tough for Portland to recover from the pandemic.
Since May 2021, KOIN reporters have taken a look at the humanitarian crisis unfolding on Portland’s streets and how city, regional and state leaders have responded.Local leaders express frustration with Portland’s homeless issue. So how did we get here?
That being said, it’s also important for residents to also step up and volunteer as we continue to look for solutions to issues.
Not everyone is able to volunteer, but if you have the time, here’s where to get involved:
Portland Homeless Family Solutions
Helping Hands Re-Entry Outreach CentersClose
KOIN 6 News' town hall discussion "The Unsheltered Truth: Searching for Solutions" airs on Sept. 21, 2022 at 7 p.m. and will be hosted by Jeff Gianola.
