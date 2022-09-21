ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Business

Disney Sets April Carretta As Head of Communications For Direct To Consumer Unit

By Erik Pedersen
Deadline
Deadline
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0QWGDy_0i4u3Zmr00

Disney has named April Carretta as Head of Communications, Direct to Consumer, leading global communications for the company’s portfolio of direct-to-consumer video streaming businesses.

The comms exec with 20-plus years of experience will lead proactive and integrated communications, including consumer, content publicity, international, crisis communications and incident management, as well as internal employee communications. She reports to Heather Hust Rivera, SVP Communications for Disney Media & Entertainment Distribution .

Carretta joined Disney in 2019, where she led communications for the company’s Platform Distribution organization, tasked with shaping communications across all of DMED’s third-party media sales efforts for distribution, content sales agreements, affiliate marketing for direct-to-consumer services and linear media networks, global theatrical film distribution, and other Disney properties. Earlier in her career, she worked in marketing and global communications for Twentieth Century Fox, Edelman and Sony Pictures.

The Direct to Consumer unit is part of Disney Media & Entertainment Distribution, which manages the company’s content commercialization and distribution system.

More from Deadline
Best of Deadline

Comments / 1

Related
Deadline

‘House Of The Dragon’ Fires Up HBO Max, Giving It Three Series In Nielsen’s Streaming Top 10

HBO Max, which just became part of Nielsen’s weekly U.S. streaming rankings a few weeks ago, had a coming-out party on the chart for August 22 to 28 thanks to House of the Dragon. The Game of Thrones prequel racked up 741 million minutes of viewing from its two episodes — the second of which was cut off after just its first three hours due to Nielsen’s methodology. That was good for sixth place for the week, but rabid interest in the series propelled the original Thrones as well as library sitcom The Big Bang Theory into the top 10. Netflix’s Echoes...
TV SERIES
Deadline

Discovery+’s ‘Million Dollar Wheels’ To Air On TNT In Latest Sign Of Corporate Synergy

Discovery+’s Million Dollar Wheels, the unscripted series exec produced by Jamie Foxx, is getting a linear launch on sibling linear network TNT in the latest example of corporate synergy at Warner Bros. Discovery. The Propagate-produced series, which gives a behind-the-scenes look at the cutthroat and elite world of celebrity luxury and supercar dealers, will launch October 24 on TNT. Fall TV Premiere Dates For New & Returning Series On Broadcast, Cable & Streaming It comes eight months after the series debuted on the Discovery streaming service. It’s not clear whether Million Dollar Wheels is the first Discovery original to launch on one of the...
NFL
Deadline

Iervolino & Lady Bacardi Entertainment Appoints Head Of U.S. Film Production & Distribution

EXCLUSIVE: Veteran producer Richard Salvatore has been appointed Head of US Film Production and Distribution at Iervolino & Lady Bacardi Entertainment (ILBE) as the Italian company looks to grow its stateside footprint. Salvatore steps into the newly created post immediately and will report into CEO Andrea Iervolino. He will operate in LA and Rome and will be responsible for the development, cast selection, production, sales and distribution of ILBE Group’s films for the U.S. and Canadian markets. Production veteran Salvatore has worked on more than 60 features. Between 2020 and 2022, he was a producer or exec producer on Vanquish with Morgan Freeman,...
MOVIES
Deadline

‘Riverdale’ Actor Ryan Grantham Sentenced To Life Behind Bars For Matricide; Not Eligible For Parole For 14 Years

Former Riverdale and Diary of a Wimpy Kid actor Ryan Grantham has been sentenced to life behind bars without the possibility of parole for 14 years for the 2020 killing of his mother. The by-the-book second-degree murder punishment was handed down by British Columbia Supreme Court Justice Kathleen Ker on September 21 in Vancouver. With the sentence already a forgone conclusion over the laws of the Canadian province, the only real wild card was how long the guilty pleading Grantham would have to wait before the currently 24-year-old could apply for parole. The Leo Awards nominated Grantham turned himself into police soon...
PUBLIC SAFETY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Marilyn Monroe
Deadline

Cherry Valentine Dies: ‘RuPaul’s Drag Race UK’ Contestant & Mental Health Nurse Was 28

Cherry Valentine, one of the stars of the second season of RuPaul’s Drag Race UK, has died at 28, his family has confirmed. He died on September 18. In a statement to the press, the family of the drag star, whose name was George Ward, said “it is with the most heart-wrenching and deepest sadness to inform you that our George – Cherry Valentine – has tragically passed away.” A cause of death was not stated. “This will come as a profound shock to most people and we understand there is no easy way for this to be announced,” added the statement. “As...
NFL
Deadline

L.A. News Anchor Mark Mester Fired After Calling Out KTLA Over Lynette Romero’s Departure

Mark Master has been fired from L.A. television station KTLA days after being suspended for openly calling out his bosses for the way they treated co-host Lynette Romero’s departure. According to the Los Angeles Times, KTLA general manager Janene Drafs announced during a meeting in the newsroom that Mester had been fired. The local news anchor’s page on KTLA now forwards to a page of the news team where Mester is no longer listed either. Last week, Sam Rubin went on-air to read a statement from KTLA announcing that long-time news anchor Lynette Romero had left the station. “After nearly 24 years, Lynette...
LOS ANGELES, CA
Deadline

How To Finance Indie Films In The Age Of The Streamers? Patrick Wachsberger, Killer Films, UTA, Memento & Walden Explain — Zurich Summit

This year’s Zurich Summit kicked off with a bang as a host of top industry execs gathered on stage to discuss one of the most challenging topics facing the independent film world today – how to finance an independent film in the streaming age? The panel inevitably was drawn to the pros and cons of going down the streaming route. Former Lionsgate film chief Patrick Wachsberger, who recently was a producer on Oscar-winning hit CODA, spoke at length about the challenges he faced when financing the project. The Pathé title was a project he helped develop at Lionsgate and took with him...
NFL
Deadline

Zack Estrin Dies: ‘Lost In Space’ Showrunner Was 51

Top television writer-producer Zack Estrin, known for his work as executive producer/showrunner of Lost In Space and co-executive producer on Prison Break, passed away suddenly Sept. 23 in Hermosa Beach. He was 51. Estrin, who was in good health, died of suspected cardiac arrest after collapsing while jogging on the beach. The exact cause of death is unknown pending autopsy. “Zack Estrin was our everything,” his family said in a statement. “The best husband, father, son and friend. He loved to make everyone happy. He loved to make everyone laugh. He loved being a writer/producer and being a part of creating these shows...
HERMOSA BEACH, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Internal Communications#Linus Celebrities#Linus Entertainment#Crisis Communications#Global Communications#Espn#Disney Sets#Svp Communications#Platform Distribution#Sony Pictures#Rogue Squadron
Deadline

‘Queen Charlotte: A Bridgerton Story’: Charlotte Meets King George In Clip From ‘Bridgerton’ Prequel Series

UPDATED with video: A day after releasing a first-look image of young Charlotte (see it below), Netflix has unveiled the first-look clip from Queen Charlotte: A Bridgerton Story, the upcoming Bridgerton prequel limited series from Shonda Rhimes. It was unveiled during the streamer’s global Tudum fan event Saturday. Tudum 2022: Deadline’s Full Coverage Of Netflix Fan Event The scene opens with Young Queen Charlotte, played by India Amarteifio, attempting to climb over the garden wall to escape her future fate, when she is interrupted by Young King George (Corey Mylchreest) and asks his assistance to help her over the wall “to help...
TV SERIES
Deadline

‘Icons Unearthed: Star Wars’ Picked Up By Amazon Freevee In The UK

EXCLUSIVE: Amazon Freevee has picked up Icons Unearthed: Star Wars for the UK, the doc series that features the first tell-all on-camera interview with George Lucas’ former wife Marcia Lucas. The landmark series aired over the summer in the U.S. on Vice TV and has since been renewed for a second season, which will showcase The Simpsons. Icons Unearthed takes a deep dive into the Star Wars universe and features the first on-camera interview with the creator’s former wife and the original trilogy’s Oscar-winning editor. Produced by the Nacelle Company and directed by Brian Volk-Weiss (The Toys That Made Us), Icons Unearthed travels to all 50 U.S. states along with...
MOVIES
Deadline

Netflix Unveils Winner Of $20,000 Israeli TV Series Prize As Streamer Deepens Ties With Nation

EXCLUSIVE: Netflix has unveiled the winner of the $20,000 Israeli Series Development Award following a week in which it has deepened ties with the nation. At a ceremony last night to mark the end of the Scripted Israel event in LA, which has been attended by Netflix top brass and senior Israeli talent, Mindi Ehrlich’s Insignificant was crowned winner by Netflix Co-CEO Ted Sarandos and her team will now receive Netflix mentoring as well as the money. The show was described as “a powerful story with an inspiring protagonist” by a jury comprised of Andrew McQuinn (Director Overall Deals, Netflix), Samantha Blanco ( Manager...
TV SERIES
Deadline

New ‘Cloverfield’ Film At Paramount Sets Babak Anvari as Director

EXCLUSIVE: Following the success of Top Gun: Maverick and Sonic the Hedgehog 2, Paramount Pictures is looking to get the wheels turning on another popular franchise as sources tell Deadline a new Cloverfield pic is in the works with Babak Anvari directing and Joe Barton writing the script. J.J. Abrams is producing from Bad Robot, along with Hannah Minghella and Jon Cohen. Bryan Burk, Matt Reeves, and Drew Goddard will executive produce. As with any Cloverfield pic, plot details are being kept under wraps. It also is unknown how this new installment will link to its predecessors, whether its straight sequel to the original or...
MOVIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
SONY
NewsBreak
Disney
Deadline

Former Canal+ CEO Rodolphe Belmer To Head Up TF1

Former Canal+ CEO Rodolphe Belmer is taking charge of TF1. Belmer will be proposed at an upcoming board meeting by current CEO and Chairman Gilles Pélisson, who will step down early next year before joining TF1 owner Bouygues group as Senior Vice President in charge of Media and Development. Belmer joins from Atos but was with Canal+ for 14 years, operating as CEO and Group CEO for the majority of the time. “I am delighted that Rodolphe Belmer, whom I have known for many years, has accepted my offer to join TF1 group, and wish him every success in his role,” said Pélisson....
NFL
Deadline

‘Cobra Kai’s Alicia Hannah-Kim On Playing A “Delicious” Baddie, ‘Squid Game’ Dreams & What The Future Holds for Kim Da-Eun

Alicia Hannah-Kim’s latest role as the first female sensei in Netflix’s Cobra Kai may give observers the false impression that she’s an overnight success. But before her likeness was wrapped around a building in the famed Los Angeles shopping mall The Grove, she was waiting tables, auditioning, and dreaming of one day being the representation she lacked growing up in her native Australia. Hannah-Kim, who is of Korean descent, recalls her difficult journey climbing that Hollywood ladder which includes having to turn down stereotypical roles, rejection, and thoughts of giving up before she got the call for Cobra Kai. “Being an ‘overnight success’...
TV SERIES
Deadline

Louise Fletcher Dies: Oscar-Winning ‘One Flew Over The Cuckoo’s Nest’ Actor Was 88

Louise Fletcher, whose Oscar-winning performance as the sadistic Nurse Ratched in 1975’s One Flew Over the Cuckoo’s Nest gave Hollywood one of its greatest all-time villains and provided the culture with a portrait of bureaucratic evil so indelible that the character’s last name could carry a TV series 45 years later, died Friday at her home in Montdurausse, France. She was 88. Her death was announced to Deadline by her family through agent David Shaul. Although no cause was specified, Shaul said she passed away in her sleep at the home she had built from a 300-year-old farmhouse, surrounded by family....
NFL
Deadline

Apple’s Movie Musical ‘Spirited’ With Will Ferrell And Ryan Reynolds Gets Theatrical, Streaming Release Dates

Apple Original Films will premiere holiday musical comedy Spirited in theaters November 11 and globally on Apple TV+ on November 18. The modern musical rendition of Charles Dickens’ classic holiday story A Christmas Carol directed by Sean Anders stars Will Ferrell, Ryan Reynolds, Octavia Spencer, Patrick Page, Sunita Mani, Loren Woods, Joe Tippett, Marlow Barkley and Jen Tullock.
MOVIES
Deadline

‘Nightly Pop’ Ends On E! And Nina Parker, Hunter March & Morgan Stewart Share Emotional Farewell Messages

E! aired the final episode of Nightly Pop after the cable network announced a major shakeup to their programming. The pop culture talk show hosted by Morgan Stewart, Hunter March and Nina Parker came to an end with a toast to their run on the air and a smooch between March and Parker. On social media, each of the hosts shared heartfelt messages to their fans showing their gratitude for all the years of support. “To everyone who made @e_nightlypop what it was… from the crew that shot it, to the glam and wardrobe that made us look fabulous, to the producers, staff...
TV SHOWS
Deadline

“Will That Older Audience Come Back To Cinemas After The Pandemic? Fall Will Be Very Telling”: A24 — Zurich Summit

The pressing post-pandemic issue of how to find a theatrical audience for arthouse films was the subject of a morning panel at the Zurich Summit. Among speakers were A24 acquisitions and distribution executive David Laub, Sierra/Affinity exec Kristen Figeroid and Christian Bräuer, MD of top German indie exhibition group Yorck Kinogruppe. A24’s Laub noted that there had been a box office comeback in recent months thanks to movies like Everything Everywhere All At Once and Top Gun: Maverick: “While arthouse movies remain challenged, overall, people are returning to cinemas. If people didn’t care, they would have switched off entirely after the pandemic,...
NFL
Deadline

Queen’s Last Knight: Steven Spielberg’s Favourite Composer John Williams “Honoured By Queen Elizabeth”

Star Wars composer John Williams is reported to have been made one of Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth’s very last knights, with the honor one of the final awards approved by the late monarch before her death a fortnight ago. British press reports that the veteran composer’s name is on the final list of honorary awards for foreign nationals.  Ex-Disney chief executive Robert Iger has also reportedly been awarded an honorary KBE for services to UK-US relations. Williams’s talents can be heard on the scores of blockbuster films including Star Wars, Jurassic Park and Harry Potter. Steven Spielberg has often turned to him for...
NFL
Deadline

‘Bridgerton The Musical’ Lawsuit Tossed By Netflix As UK Performances Of Live Show Cancelled – Update

UPDATE, 6:27 PM: “There is nothing on Earth quite so envied as a diamond,” says Lady Whistledown in the first season of Netflix and Shonda Rhimes’ blockbuster Bridgerton. The Julie Andrews voiced character is rarely wrong, but she might want to recognize the value of an avoided legal action also. To that, the scheduled performance of the controversial Unofficial Bridgerton Musical didn’t occur in the UK this week, and Netflix’s copyright lawsuit over the work is now over too. “Plaintiffs Netflix Worldwide Entertainment, LLC and Netflix Studios, LLC hereby dismiss this action with prejudice,” said the streamer in a filing in federal court...
TV & VIDEOS
Deadline

Deadline

127K+
Followers
36K+
Post
56M+
Views
ABOUT

Hollywood Entertainment Breaking News

 https://deadline.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy