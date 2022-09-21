ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Associated Press

Call Guardians winners over Rangers and champs of AL Central

ARLINGTON, Texas (AP) — Cleveland has another new name this year: AL Central champions. Five of rookie Steven Kwan’s career-high five RBIs came on his first career grand slam in the eighth inning and Aaron Civale allowed two runs on three hits in five innings as the Guardians beat the Texas Rangers 10-4 on Sunday. They clinched the division title about 15 minutes before their game ended, when the second-place Chicago White Sox lost to Detroit. The Guardians have made it look easy recently, opening a 10-game lead with 10 days left. Tied for first going into Labor Day, Cleveland has won 18 of 21 games including the last seven.
