WATCH: Falcons RB Cordarrelle Patterson Runs for TD; Atlanta Offense Has Strong First Half
The Atlanta Falcons are hitting on all cylinders in the first half. The offense has scored on each of its first three possessions against the Seattle Seahawks.
BREAKING: Patriots QB Mac Jones Hobbles Off Field In 37-26 Loss To Ravens; X-Rays Negative
The Patriots quarterback was described as being in “substantial pain” as the left the field in the Patriots Week 3 loss.
Las Vegas Raiders’ Josh McDaniels has closed-door meeting with Mark Davis after latest loss
The Las Vegas Raiders find themselves at 0-3 under new head coach Josh McDaniels following Sunday’s narrow loss to the
NFL・
NFLPA to Investigate Concussion Check of Dolphins’ Tua Tagovailoa, per Report
The Miami quarterback was taken back to the locker room but later cleared to return to the game.
Dolphins-Bills Week 3 Complete Observations
Checking out the key moments from the Miami Dolphins' dramatic 21-19 victory against the Buffalo Bills in Week 3
NFL・
Call Guardians winners over Rangers and champs of AL Central
ARLINGTON, Texas (AP) — Cleveland has another new name this year: AL Central champions. Five of rookie Steven Kwan’s career-high five RBIs came on his first career grand slam in the eighth inning and Aaron Civale allowed two runs on three hits in five innings as the Guardians beat the Texas Rangers 10-4 on Sunday. They clinched the division title about 15 minutes before their game ended, when the second-place Chicago White Sox lost to Detroit. The Guardians have made it look easy recently, opening a 10-game lead with 10 days left. Tied for first going into Labor Day, Cleveland has won 18 of 21 games including the last seven.
Los Angeles Lakers Waive A Player
On Sunday, the Los Angeles Lakers waived Fabian White Jr.
BREAKING: Phoenix Suns Player Reportedly Going To Get Traded
According to Shams Charania of The Athletic and Stadium, Jae Crowder will not attend training camp with the Phoenix Suns as they look to trade him.
