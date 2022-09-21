ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pa. committee approves bill to legalize fentanyl test strips

By Kayla Schmidt, Avery Van Etten
 4 days ago

PENNSYLVANIA (WHTM) — The Pennsylvania Senate Judiciary Committee has unanimously approved a bill to legalize the possession of fentanyl test strips.

Supporters say the strips can help prevent overdoses when people aren’t aware that other drugs — or even drinks at a bar — may have been laced with the powerful opioid. A spokesperson for the Pennsylvania Harm Reduction Network says any win is a success for those who have been working tirelessly over the last year to have their voices heard.

The bill now heads to the full Senate for a vote, and if it passes there, it will head to Gov. Tom Wolf’s desk.

