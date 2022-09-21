Read full article on original website
K9 fan
2d ago
was their food in fridge probably sold kids food card for drugs I believe parents that get food card should get mandatory drug testing. what condition kids in? home obviously filthy and child services most likely notified about conditions
Reply
3
Jessie Swaro
3d ago
sounds like a typical excuse from a typical child abuser. a 2 year old cannot even physically light a lighter.
Reply
3
Related
Girlfriend of Donovan Lewis speaks out for the first time
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — For the first time since Donovan Lewis’ death, his pregnant girlfriend, LaTonya Lewis, is speaking out. Donovan was shot and killed Aug. 30 by a Columbus police officer trying to execute an arrest warrant. LaTonya said she and Donovan had spent the last year planning their future together. She said she […]
Teen shot after robbery in west Columbus
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — A teenager was shot after police said he was robbed on the west side of Columbus Saturday afternoon. The shooting was reported at approximately 5:22 p.m. on the 3700 block of Eakin Road. Columbus police said the 15-year-old boy was approached by an unknown male suspect who demanded and took the […]
Missing Ohio 17-month-old found unharmed in HVAC vent
On Thursday, multiple police officers and a K-9 officer arrived at the 300 block of E. Mount St. in search of the child, whose mother said she could not find him after he left the living room and went toward the bedroom, according to a news release from the department.
cwcolumbus.com
Fight leads to 1 dead, 2 shot at east Columbus club
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Gunfire erupted inside an east Columbus club early Sunday, leaving a woman dead and two others injured. The shooting happened at a club in the 5500 block of East Livingston Avenue around 4:45 a.m. Columbus police said 30-year-old Shamira Rhodes died at the club. Medics...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Woman, 30, dead after fight near east Columbus bar leads to shooting
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — One woman is dead and two others are injured after a shooting during a fight early Sunday near an east Columbus bar, according to police. According to a Columbus police dispatcher, officers were sent to the Pelican Club East on the 5500 block of East Livingston Avenue after receiving a call […]
wchstv.com
Deputies ask for help from public to locate Gallia man who left house arrest
GALLIA COUNTY, Ohio (WCHS) — Deputies are asking for help from the public to locate an Ohio man who they said left house arrest. Timothy Wolfe was under house arrest through Gallia County Common Pleas Court, according to a social media post from the Gallia County Sheriff's Office. The...
cwcolumbus.com
Columbus police looking for tips to solve January homicide
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Investigators are looking for tips from the public to help solve the death of a man shot and killed in January. The shooting occurred in the 260 block of Divot Place around 3 a.m. on Jan. 30. Police said officers found the victim, Kavyne Cooper,...
myfox28columbus.com
Rifle found in car at Westerville South High School
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — An 18-year-old man has been charged after a rifle was found in a car Friday at Westerville South High School. According to court documents, a student spotted Mustafa Al Nasrawi, 18, in his car in the school parking lot with a 9mm rifle lying across his lap.
RELATED PEOPLE
sciotopost.com
Licking County – Parent Detained at Licking Valley Schools with Guns During Active Shooter “Swatting” Call
Licking – Sheriff’s department and police were called to the scene of a possible active shooter at Licking Valley Local Schools around 11 am. According to the Licking County Sheriff department, they were called to the High school at first but found a person of interest at the middle school.
Inmate wrestling in Ohio jail leads to firing, resignations
Two of the participants resigned, and a third has been terminated, according to Sheriff Alex Lape.
cwcolumbus.com
Columbus Police officer hosts community day, bringing resources to Fairmoor neighborhood
Columbus, OHIO (WSYX) — Serving the community in a number of ways. Columbus Police officer Wendell Tolber is from Central Ohio and lending a helping hand to an east side neighborhood. Officer Tolber led a community fun day and resource fair in the Fairmoor community where residents and neighbors...
Columbus man killed in North Linden shooting
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — A 38-year-old man was shot on Friday after a group of suspects confronted him in North Linden. Police responded to the 1200 block of E. Hudson Street around 1 p.m. on Friday after reports of a shooting, according to the Columbus Division of Police. Officers found Mario Copeland, 38, suffering from […]
IN THIS ARTICLE
Parents wanted after Ohio child found locked in cage, another holding meth pipe
When authorities arrived at the home, they say they found a 3-year-old locked in a cage that was secured with zip ties and had bugs inside. A 2-year-old was then seen walking inside the house holding a meth pipe, law enforcement said.
Armed man with ‘good intentions’ detained during Licking Valley ‘bogus’ active shooter report
NEWARK, Ohio (WCMH) — A man taken into custody Friday during a false active shooter report at Licking Valley High School was a good guy with a gun, according to the sheriff’s office that responded. Both the Licking County Sheriff’s Office and Newark Division of Police took point on publicly addressing the incident at the […]
cwcolumbus.com
3 dead, multiple injured overnight in separate shootings across Columbus
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — At least three people lost their lives to gun violence in Columbus overnight with more injured after multiple shootings across the city. Columbus police reported at least five shootings between 10:30 p.m. and 5 a.m. The rash of shootings began after officers responded to a...
WLWT 5
Jurors in George Wagner's murder trial learn about missing cell phone, pillow placed on victim's face
WAVERLY, Ohio — Bryan White is a lieutenant with the Madison Co. Sheriff's Office. Before that he was a special agent with the Ohio Bureau of Investigation. In 2016, White processed the scene where someone shot and killed Dana Rhoden, 37, and two of her children — 16-year-old Chris Rhoden Jr. and 19-year-old Hanna Rhoden.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Pike County murder trial: Third crime scene testimony resumes
After an abrupt ending to proceedings Thursday, the trial of a man accused of killing eight people in Pike County in 2016 is expected to pick back up.
WLWT 5
Pike Co. massacre investigator describes being puzzled by lack of ammunition at third of four crime scenes
WAVERLY, Ohio — From talk about gun silencers to testimony about finding minimal ammunition, jurors who will decide George Wagner's guilt or innocence have a lot to think about heading into the weekend. Former Ohio Bureau of Criminal Investigation agent Bryan White said he had a lot to think...
Man found in vacant home died of gunshot wound
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Officers identified a man who was found inside a vacant home in the 1300 block of East Hudson Street on Sept 19. Lance T. Thompson, 30, died from a gunshot wound according to the Franklin County Coroner. Officers originally went to the home after someone reported a body inside of it. […]
Deputy describes scene of home where children found in cage, carrying meth pipe
LOGAN, Ohio (WCMH) – A Hocking County Sheriff’s deputy is describing the inside of a home where two children, one locked inside a cage, were rescued earlier this week. Hocking County Chief Deputy Caleb Moritz said officers discovered the Bear Run Road home in disrepair Sunday when deputies went to the home for a sexual […]
Comments / 11