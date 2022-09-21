ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hocking County, OH

K9 fan
2d ago

was their food in fridge probably sold kids food card for drugs I believe parents that get food card should get mandatory drug testing. what condition kids in? home obviously filthy and child services most likely notified about conditions

Jessie Swaro
3d ago

sounds like a typical excuse from a typical child abuser. a 2 year old cannot even physically light a lighter.

NBC4 Columbus

Girlfriend of Donovan Lewis speaks out for the first time

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — For the first time since Donovan Lewis’ death, his pregnant girlfriend, LaTonya Lewis, is speaking out. Donovan was shot and killed Aug. 30 by a Columbus police officer trying to execute an arrest warrant. LaTonya said she and Donovan had spent the last year planning their future together. She said she […]
COLUMBUS, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Teen shot after robbery in west Columbus

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — A teenager was shot after police said he was robbed on the west side of Columbus Saturday afternoon. The shooting was reported at approximately 5:22 p.m. on the 3700 block of Eakin Road. Columbus police said the 15-year-old boy was approached by an unknown male suspect who demanded and took the […]
COLUMBUS, OH
WDTN

Missing Ohio 17-month-old found unharmed in HVAC vent

On Thursday, multiple police officers and a K-9 officer arrived at the 300 block of E. Mount St. in search of the child, whose mother said she could not find him after he left the living room and went toward the bedroom, according to a news release from the department.
CIRCLEVILLE, OH
cwcolumbus.com

Fight leads to 1 dead, 2 shot at east Columbus club

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Gunfire erupted inside an east Columbus club early Sunday, leaving a woman dead and two others injured. The shooting happened at a club in the 5500 block of East Livingston Avenue around 4:45 a.m. Columbus police said 30-year-old Shamira Rhodes died at the club. Medics...
COLUMBUS, OH
cwcolumbus.com

Columbus police looking for tips to solve January homicide

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Investigators are looking for tips from the public to help solve the death of a man shot and killed in January. The shooting occurred in the 260 block of Divot Place around 3 a.m. on Jan. 30. Police said officers found the victim, Kavyne Cooper,...
COLUMBUS, OH
myfox28columbus.com

Rifle found in car at Westerville South High School

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — An 18-year-old man has been charged after a rifle was found in a car Friday at Westerville South High School. According to court documents, a student spotted Mustafa Al Nasrawi, 18, in his car in the school parking lot with a 9mm rifle lying across his lap.
WESTERVILLE, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Columbus man killed in North Linden shooting

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — A 38-year-old man was shot on Friday after a group of suspects confronted him in North Linden. Police responded to the 1200 block of E. Hudson Street around 1 p.m. on Friday after reports of a shooting, according to the Columbus Division of Police. Officers found Mario Copeland, 38, suffering from […]
COLUMBUS, OH
cwcolumbus.com

3 dead, multiple injured overnight in separate shootings across Columbus

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — At least three people lost their lives to gun violence in Columbus overnight with more injured after multiple shootings across the city. Columbus police reported at least five shootings between 10:30 p.m. and 5 a.m. The rash of shootings began after officers responded to a...
COLUMBUS, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Man found in vacant home died of gunshot wound

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Officers identified a man who was found inside a vacant home in the 1300 block of East Hudson Street on Sept 19. Lance T. Thompson, 30, died from a gunshot wound according to the Franklin County Coroner. Officers originally went to the home after someone reported a body inside of it. […]
COLUMBUS, OH

