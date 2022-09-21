Read full article on original website
Fox11online.com
Find fall essentials at Oconto and Marinette County local shops
(WLUK) -- Shops in Oconto and Marinette Counties are hoping you'll join them during Fall Haul - Tour of Shops this weekend. Amanda Markiewicz, owner of a participating shop Style & Hart Boutique in Crivitz says you can find great deals. Shoppers will find a variety of boutiques, antiques, and...
Fox11online.com
Oshkosh bridge repairs postponed again
OSHKOSH (WLUK) -- Repairs to an Oshkosh bridge are being postponed by at least a month due to materials delays. Repairs for the Oregon/Jackson Street bridge were scheduled to begin Sept. 26, with parts being delivered for the failed gear box this week. But with delays from the manufacturer and the manufacturer's distributor, those components are not expected to be delivered until Nov. 11.
Fox11online.com
Last day for Bay Beach Amusement Park in '22
GREEN BAY (WLUK) - It's the last day of the season for the Bay Beach Amusement Park. Depending on the weather, the park is scheduled to be open until 7 p.m. The park is expected to get a new ride, the NebulaZ, in 2023. The city has been re-assessing plans...
Fox11online.com
Oshkosh police looking for man in vehicle robbery, assault
OSHKOSH (WLUK) -- Oshkosh police are looking for a man who struck a female in the head with a gun and took off in her car. It happened just after 10:30 p.m. Thursday in the 800 block of N. Main Street. Police say the victim was parked in her car...
Fox11online.com
Search for driver involved in deadly Marinette County crash
MARINETTE COUNTY (WLUK) -- The Marinette County Sheriff's Office is continuing to search for the driver involved in a deadly crash Wednesday. Thursday, the office released more information about the crash but revealed that one involved man is still missing. The 53-year-old man who was found dead near the vehicle...
Fox11online.com
Bring your family to Green Bay Botanical Garden this weekend for fall fun
GREEN BAY (WLUK) -- Green Bay Botanical Garden is ready to welcome a new season. Fall Family Festival taking place Saturday, September 24th. FOX 11's Emily Deem spent Friday morning at Green Bay Botanical Garden to learn more about the event. People can enjoy fall colors, crafts, games, family-friendly entertainment,...
Fox11online.com
One injured in overnight shooting in Green Bay
GREEN BAY (WLUK) -- One person was injured in an overnight shooting on Green Bay's east side. Officers were dispatched to the 1400 block of Chicago Street around 1:15 a.m. Friday for a report of a gunshot wound victim who was taken to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries. Police...
Fox11online.com
Wisconsin Ukrainians host fundraiser to benefit Ukraine
GREEN BAY (WLUK) -- Wisconsin Ukrainians held a borscht sale today to help raise money for those still in Ukraine. The event was held outside Saint Matthew Orthodox Church in Green Bay. Borscht is a traditional Ukrainian dish similar to Booyah- it includes cabbage, beets, potatoes, carrots, onions, dill and...
Fox11online.com
Appleton's Octoberfest returns with an expected 200,000 people in attendance
APPLETON (WLUK)-- Octoberfest in Appleton is back for the first time since 2019. Officials expect about 200,000 people to attend the festival. Thousands filled College Avenue to make up for lost time. “I’m excited for everyone to be able to get together, it's been a long since time since we’ve...
Fox11online.com
Green Bay doctor recommends getting your flu shot sooner rather than later
GREEN BAY (WLUK) -- We are still dealing with COVID, but the flu is also top of mind. Health officials are predicting the upcoming flu season to be worse than normal. Bellin Health emergency Dr. Brad Burmeister says they typically look to what the southern hemisphere has encountered with influenza as their season is opposite of ours. He says places like Australia had a busy flu season with higher than average hospitalizations.
Fox11online.com
FVL's offense has led it to a perfect start
APPLETON (WLUK) -- Fox Valley Lutheran had high hopes entering this season and behind an explosive offense the Foxes have raced out of the gates, winning every game. Last season, FVL was a member of the Bay Conference but moved to the North Eastern this season. The change was not talked about amongst the Foxes as their goal no matter what conference they're in is to win.
Fox11online.com
Native tribes celebrate bicentennial of treaty signing, look forward to future
ALLOUEZ (WLUK) -- Some native tribes celebrated a special anniversary Friday morning. They're remembering a moment which gave the Oneida its land here in Northeast Wisconsin. Chairman of Oneida Nation Tehassi Hill reflects on when Oneidas from New York migrated west to what was then Michigan territory, negotiating with the Menominee and Ho-Chunk for land.
Fox11online.com
HSGT Week 6: Little Chute, Freedom, Kimberly, Kaukauna and Neenah post wins
GREEN BAY (WLUK) -- Friday night was the sixth week of the high school football season and FOX 11 was all over covering games. Here's the scores of games covered, starting with the Game Time Game of the Week:. #10 Little Chute 33, #9 Fox Valley Lutheran 7. #2 Kimberly...
Fox11online.com
Appleton schools program encourages engagement for refugees
APPLETON (WLUK) -- Merci Tuyishime is just one of the students who've benefited from Appleton school's efforts to help refugees who end up in the city. “He’s just jumped right in, and the team has embraced him," District Refugee Engagement Specialist Kelley Duehring said. The junior from Congo has...
Fox11online.com
Fast start leads Little Chute past Fox Valley Lutheran
APPLETON (WLUK) -- Little Chute's 5-0 start to the season had very much to do with a defense that dominates, but Friday night Charlie Vanden Burgt and the offense said, "Step aside." Vanden Burgt threw threw three of his five touchdown passes in the first quarter as the Mustangs opened...
Fox11online.com
Pulaski High School Marching Band, Choir performing at 2024 Rose Parade
PULASKI (WLUK) -- Musicians at Pulaski High School will be smelling the roses. The school's marching band and choir have been selected to perform at the 135th Tournament of Roses Parade in Pasadena, California in 2024. Their Music Booster's Club made the announcement on social media. The last time the...
