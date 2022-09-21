ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Phoenix, AZ

Phoenix 'Pig': Suns For Sale Via Offensive Owner Robert Sarver Selfish Explanation

By Mike Fisher
DallasBasketball
DallasBasketball
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1ShuX4_0i4u1mF000

Why does Suns owner Robert Sarver "deeply regret'' his words? Because he got caught uttering his vulgarities.

We recently wrote about the behavior of Phoenix Suns owner Robert Sarver and his behavior, referring to it as "piggish.''

His Wednesday announcement that he has started the process to sell both the Suns and the WNBA Mercury franchises come with - you guessed it - another serving of oink.

His self-serving statement?

"As a man of faith, I believe in atonement and the path to forgiveness," Sarver said. "I expected that the commissioner's one-year suspension would provide the time for me to focus, make amends and remove my personal controversy from the teams that I and so many fans love.

"But in our current unforgiving climate, it has become painfully clear that that is no longer possible -- that whatever good I have done, or could still do, is outweighed by things I have said in the past. For those reasons, I am beginning the process of seeking buyers for the Suns and Mercury."

So, to review:

Sarver is not a pig . He is a "man of faith.''

Sarver is not a pig . He "loves'' his teams.

Sarver is not a pig . It's just that he unfairly exists in a "current unforgiving climate.''

Sarver is not a pig . He has and will done so much "good.''

Yeah, or one other conclusion, after an NBA investigation found that he habitually used the N-word, was involved in "instances of inequitable conduct toward female employees," including "sex-related comments," and made inappropriate comments on employees' appearances. ...

Robert Sarver is a pig .

Sarver non-apology also included the backward reasoning that he's been wrongly targeted because, "Words that I deeply regret now overshadow nearly two decades of building organizations that brought people together -- and strengthened the Phoenix area -- through the unifying power of professional men's and women's basketball.''

Why does Sarver "deeply regret'' his words? Because he got caught uttering his vulgarities.

He will, as billionaires generally do, land on his sneakers. He bought the two teams in July 2004 for about $400 million, and his sale (as one-third owner) will be a boon for him, as the value of the Suns may be $2 billion.

Since the NBA's investigation was announced, LeBron James and Chris Paul - the latter of whom actually plays for Phoenix - have decried the NBA's wrist-slap punishment for Sarver.

But now? "I'm so proud to be a part of a league committed to progress!" James tweeted Wednesday.

And what of Robert Sarver, who at age 60 still has so much to give should he truly chose to do so?

"I will continue to work on becoming a better person,'' he said, "and continuing to support the community in meaningful ways." That can be a help to the non-NBA community in Arizona ... and it starts with Robert Sarver putting in the work so he he is not a pig .

