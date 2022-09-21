ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Prattsburgh, NY

96.1 The Breeze

Horrible Lake Effect Rain to Impact New York State

The calendar says it’s fall and if you have been outside since Thursday, then you know that it sure feels like it’s spooky season. The temperatures went straight from summer to fall and it seems like this weather is here to stay, judging by the 10-day forecast in New York State.
Boston 25 News WFXT

DNA test confirms wolf killed in upstate New York

ALBANY, N.Y. — In 2021, a hunter shot what was thought to be a coyote 40 miles west of Albany, but DNA testing has revealed that it was an endangered wolf. Experts from the New York State Department of Environmental Conservation revealed Thursday the DNA of the shot animal was that of a male wolf.
96.1 The Breeze

“Get Ready Now” – New York’s Governor Warns Home Owners

The fall is here and much of New York State is already feeling the cooler temperatures. In fact, there are some places in the northern part of New York State that have already sipped in to the 30 degree range! Now is the time to think about the costs to heat your home and Governor Hochul has some advice for you if you own a home.
newyorkstreetfood.com

The 5 Best Places in New York State to Enjoy Camp Fire Food

Searching for a shortlist of the best places in New York State to enjoy Camp Fire food? You’ve reached the right place. New York is home to some of the world’s best campsites where you can indulge in delectable campfire food. As you know, one of the most awaited parts of camping is eating. If you’re planning to go camping soon and wondering where to go, here are some of the best places in New York state to enjoy campfire food. And if you’re looking for what to grill on your griddle, here are some foods you should be cooking on a griddle.
NEWS10 ABC

NY State Troopers head to Puerto Rico

50 New York State Troopers are on their way to Puerto Rico on the morning of September 24. The Troopers are going to help the island nation as it recovers from the devastation left behind in the wake of Hurricane Fiona.
96.9 WOUR

A Travel Writer Picks His 10 Favorite Towns in Upstate New York

As an award-winning travel writer I have been up and down the highways and byways of Upstate New York endlessly over the last 20 years.. My research, travels, interviews, and speaking engagements have taken me to a hundred different places from the Hudson Valley to the Adirondacks to the Catskills, the Mohawk Valley, Capital District, Central New York, Southern Tier, Finger Lakes and on to Western New York.
wwnytv.com

What Clayton plans to do with $10M from New York state

CLAYTON, New York (WWNY) - New York is set to do another round of its economic competition. Communities try for big bucks to improve their downtowns. Clayton wants the money and we learn what’s on the wish list for the village along the St. Lawrence River. Improvements big and...
NewsChannel 36

Fire Departments in Upstate New York to Receive Funding

(WENY) - Over $2.6 million in federal funding will be provided for firefighters across upstate New York. The funding was allocated through FEMA's Assistance to the Firefighters Grant program. According to Senator Chuck Schumer's office, the funding will be used to purchase essential equipment and boost training. Locally, the Wayland...
NewsChannel 36

Leader of the Pack Corporate Challenge returns to the Southern Tier

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WENY) - In light of Hunger Action Month, businesses went head-to-head at the Food Bank of the Southern Tier Friday morning to help kids get the meals they need this fall. Ten of the food bank's corporate sponsors went head-to-head this week to see who could pack food...
ELMIRA, NY

