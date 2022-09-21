Read full article on original website
Student Picture Days
Student pictures will be taken during the school day via student’s science class. All student will have their pictures taken for ID cards. This is considered a legal form of identification. Students cannot wear non-religious head coverings or use props in the photos. The name printed on all IDs will be the same name that is listed in the SPS system.
Student Checklists
Welcome to the Ballard HS Grade Level Resources and Student Checklists. In addition to the graduation required information posted below please refer to the individual specific Ballard HS Grade Levels pages for more detailed information for each year at Ballard High School for Freshman, Sophomores, Juniors and Seniors. Become College...
Sept 25, 2022 Weekly Bulletin
Oct 7th Spirit Day(Sports/Hobby)Day & First Buddy Day!. Oct 6th Curriculum Night K-2 6:00-6:30, 3-5 6:45 – 7:15 (Teams) 1. Recorders for 3rd – 5th Graders – Please check your email for a link to order a recorder. $6 each. 2.Elementary Show Choir – Signups for Elementary...
Friday 9/23 Message to Families
We are up and running, having finished our first full week of school. We are happy to be starting our school year with activities we have not been able to hold for several years. Be in the loop! Get the Daily Bulletin in your email by signing up to receive Hale Mail. Sign-up details are below.
Homecoming Week 9/26-30
Franklin High School’s Homecoming Week starts on Monday, September 26, 2022! All students are invited to partake in the events below and show their school spirit!. Purpose: Spread school spirit before the football team leaves for their homecoming game!. Fall sports teams will have their pictures taken for the...
Seniors! Final Year of HS Important Info Recap
Final Year of High School Presentation to All Seniors. The Ballard HS Counselors presented to all Seniors an overview of the College Admissions and Options Resources in their Language Arts class last week. Parents and Seniors please review this IMPORTANT information that is for ALL Seniors from the Ballard HS...
