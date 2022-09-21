Read full article on original website
Related
Who Do Patriots Turn To in Mac Jones Absence: 14-Year Veteran or Rookie?
Unfortunately for New England this isn't 2001 and Tom Brady isn't the backup quarterback.
NFL・
Three Bold Predictions Ahead of Giants-Cowboys Monday Night Football Game
This week's Monday Night Football game promises to be a slugfest between two division rivals.
The Extra Point: Who Will Emerge as Bryce Young's Go-To Receiver?
After four games, no Alabama pass catcher has more than 215 total receiving yards but six players have at least reached the century mark.
College Football World Reacts To Oklahoma Cheerleader Video
The Oklahoma Sooners were on the wrong side of a major upset on Saturday night. Oklahoma was shocked by Kansas State at home on Saturday evening, as the Sooners fell to the Wildcats, 41-34, at Memorial Stadium in Norman. The game was tightly-contested, with former Nebraska quarterback Adrian Martinez, now...
IN THIS ARTICLE
For Zion, Kawhi, Murray and more, the wait is finally over
Kawhi Leonard was in the Los Angeles Clippers’ facility on Monday. That wasn’t exactly a surprise development. The news was his attire. He was wearing a basketball uniform. Finally. Welcome back, Kawhi. You too, Denver’s Jamal Murray, Brooklyn’s Ben Simmons, New Orleans’ Zion Williamson, the Clippers’ John Wall...
Comments / 0