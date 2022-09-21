Read full article on original website
Charles “Bernard” Downey
Mr. Charles “Bernard” Downey, 99, of Paris, Tennessee, died Friday, September 23, 2022 at Henry County Medical Center. Mr. Downey was born Saturday, September 30, 1922 in Lewis County, Tennessee, to Charles Raymond Downey and Francis Morton Downey, who both preceded him in death. He was also preceded in death by his brothers: Ward Downey and Joe Downey and his grandchild: Emily Downey.
Obituaries, Sept. 23, 2022
Larry Ray Robinson, 67, of Murray, Kentucky, died Tuesday, Sept. 20, 2022, at the Anna Mae Owen Residential Hospice House in Murray. He was born March 17, 1955, in Lexington, Kentucky. He was the owner and operator of Interstate Filter & Supply Company, and a member of First United Methodist...
Janet Sue Crouch
Janet Sue Crouch, 56 of Paris, Tennessee, died Tuesday, September 20, 2022, at TriStar Centennial Hospital in Nashville, Tennessee. Janet attended the Open Doors Community Church before her health declined. She was an avid Tennessee Titans fan and enjoyed just being around people. Spending time with her family, especially her pets and grandchildren were priorities in her life.
44th Annual Chester County BBQ returns to Henderson
HENDERSON, Tenn. — One county welcomes an annual festival back to town. The 44th Annual Chester County BBQ Festival returns with plenty of vendors taking the streets. But what everyone was there for was, of course: the barbecue. Attendees could get bbq from Freed-Hardeman Lion’s Pride Dining and Hunts...
Arthur Wayne Ramirez
Arthur Wayne Ramirez, 56, of Springville, Tennessee, died Wednesday, September 21, 2022, at his residence. Arthur was born Thursday, March 31, 1966, in Osceola, Arkansas, to Arthur Ramirez and Lucy Faye Macon Shepperson, who both survive, of Springville, Tennessee. He was a U.S. Army veteran serving in the War in...
Cachengo Closet reopening in McKenzie, providing clothing to those in need
MCKENZIE, Tenn. — One software company looks to help a local community in West Tennessee. Cachengo is an artificial intelligence company based in Huntingdon, Tennessee. It expanded to the City of McKenzie by opening a closet that allows anyone to shop for clothing. All items in the closet are completely free.
Tough Battle With Peabody For Lady Tornadoes
Union City, Tenn.–Union City gamely fought Peabody to the bitter end of each set Thursday before dropping a 3-1 prep volleyball decision to the Lady Tide. The Twister girls (6-10) won Game 2, 25-23, but narrowly lost three other games, 25-21, 25-20 and 25-23. Emma Powell had four aces,...
Lake resolution passage gives developer right to build
Carroll County Commissioners passed a resolution 13-7 at the Sept. 12 meeting that will give Seattle, Washington developer Al Jackson the right to develop what appears to be a “small town” on Humphrey’s Road, west of Huntingdon. The resolution amends the text of the Carroll County Zoning Resolution to create L-1A (Lake Low-Medium Density Residential) Districts and L-3 (Lake Agriculture-Residential) Zoning Districts, to revise provisions for L-2 (Lake Low-Medium Density Residential) Districts,and to adopt a Revised Zoning Map for the Carroll County Lake Planned Growth Area.
It’s Fall Y’All In Downtown Paris
Paris, Tenn.–Volunteers with the Downtown Paris Association were busy Thursday evening decorating the four corners of the Henry County court square in downtown Paris for fall. The straw bales, corn stalks, mums and gourds make perfect photo opportunities during the fall season and are just in time for this weekend’s Arts ‘Round the Square and the upcoming Scarecrows on the Square. In photo from left are: Susan Jones, Pam and Rick Conger and Ken and Marsha Banasiewicz, along with Ruff Jones and Molly McFarlin. (Shannon McFarlin photo).
Business As Usual: UC Tornadoes Sitting At 6-0
Union City, Tenn.–It was business as usual for Union City. The third-ranked Golden Tornadoes won by mercy rule for the fifth time in six games Friday night, a familiar storyline producing an impressive 41-3 victory over visiting Class 3A Ripley. Quarterback Keaten Brown and fullback Jacob Arnold both rushed...
Getting Ready For Saturday’s Arts ‘Round The Square
Paris, Tenn.–Paris-Henry County Arts Council Director Chloe Roth and Board member Karen Sinn look over a chart showing where booths will be set up for Saturday’s Arts ‘Round The Square in downtown Paris. Over 60 vendors will be on hand–including artisans from the region showcasing all of the art forms–along with local musicians performing live and food trucks. There also will be a car show, hands-on arts and crafts for kids and the Henry County High School Madrigals, Ray Lewis Band and Flashback band will perform. The event starts at 9 a.m. and runs all day through 7 p.m. (Travis McLeese photo).
State rep, performer discuss controversy of Jackson Pride drag show
JACKSON, Tenn. — Community members are preparing to celebrate Jackson’s 3rd Annual Pride Festival on Saturday, October 8. But a few events in the festival are causing concern, specifically with the drag show and how it will affect the community. “The City of Jackson has its own ordinances...
Benton County joins PEP program
The Tennessee Department of Economic and Community Development (TNECD) announced last week that Benton County will be one of six new counties selected to participate in the latest round of the Select Tennessee Property Evaluation Program (PEP). Benton County/Camden Chamber of Commerce Executive Director Lorie Matlock and Benton County Economic...
Sheriff Frey Appointed To State Victim Notification Committee
Paris, Tenn.–Henry County Sheriff Josh Frey has recently received an appointment by the Tennessee Sheriff’s Association to the SAVIN Committee. This committee helps to oversee the Tennessee Statewide Automated Victim Information and Notification System. SAVIN is a service that lets victims of crimes and other concerned citizens access...
Titan Tire celebrates ribbon cutting at Union City facility
UNION CITY, Tenn. — Titan Tire has joined the Obion County Chamber of Commerce. Their quality service and customized products have made Titan International Inc. one of the largest manufacturers. It’s also a global leader of off-the-road tires and wheels. Titan has four facilities, and the Union City...
A West TN town celebrates Fall with festival fun
HUMBOLDT, Tenn. –A West Tennessee town host its Fall Festival. The City of Humboldt celebrated their 13th annual Downtown Fall Festival today. This fun-filled festival had plenty of games for the children, food vendors, merchandise for sale, crafts booths, and many more activities for the community. The festival took...
Author To Speak On War In Ukraine At UTM
MARTIN, Tenn. – The University of Tennessee at Martin will host Dr. Martin Nekola as a part of the “ENGAGE the Times” series. This series includes 10 meetings each semester for students, staff and faculty to meet and engage in meaningful conversations about current events. Dr. Nekola...
Mirror-Exchange Purchases Union City Messenger and Weakley County Press
The Mirror-Exchange has announced their acquisition of the Union City Messenger and the Weakley County Press in Martin. The Mirror-Exchange is a product of Gibson County Publishing, which is owned by Victor Parkins and his sister, Scarlet Elliott, of Milan. The announcement of the purchase was made on Wednesday afternoon.
Tennessee Students Left Aghast After White Principal Drops N-Word
A Tennessee community has blasted a principal for using a racist slur during a school assembly, but the district’s leader has asked community members to consider the principal’s “intent and the context in which he used the terms.”Last week, Trenton Rosenwald Middle School principal Paul Pillow was filmed hurling derogatory terms—including the N-word—during a meeting with students before class.In a statement posted on the district’s website, Trenton director of schools Tim Haney said Pillow used the slur while addressing students about “behavioral expectations.”“We offer no excuses for it and will own any criticism of it,” he said. But he nevertheless...
Bruceton’s ZLINE Distribution Center expanding
Bruceton Mayor Bob Keeton had good news to report at the town’s Sept. 13 board meeting. He announced that the ZLINE Co., located on Rowland Mill Road, would be expanding its operation in the future. The company operates a distribution center there and is expanding by adding 105,000 square...
