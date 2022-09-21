ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Watertown, NY

Comments / 0

Related
wwnytv.com

Samaritan Keep Home resident celebrates his 105th birthday

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - A resident at Watertown’s Samaritan Keep Home celebrated a milestone birthday Sunday. Surrounded by family and friends, Clarence Sheley celebrated his 105th birthday, born on this day in 1917. Sheley is a war veteran and was director of Piddock Funeral Home in Adams for...
WATERTOWN, NY
wwnytv.com

Carl L. Kellogg, 81, of West Turin

WEST TURIN, New York (WWNY) - Carl L. Kellogg, 81, of the town of West Turin, died early Saturday morning, September 24, 2022 at home under the care of his daughter, grandchildren and Lewis County Hospice. Calling hours for family and friends will be on Thursday, September 29, 2022, from...
TURIN, NY
wwnytv.com

Media Shriners: Having fun & helping kids

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - If you’ve never heard of Media Shriners before, it’s an international organization which helps sick children -- and has a lot of fun doing it. With minibikes revved and fezzes on, the north country Media Shriners are making a difference in the community, one ride at a time.
WATERTOWN, NY
wwnytv.com

Gourds are celebrated in Gouverneur at this year’s Pumpkin Festival

GOUVERNEUR, New York (WWNY) - Featuring a blend of treats, tunes, and titanic gourds, Gouverneur’s annual Pumpkin Festival has returned for it’s 11th year. “The Pumpkin Fest is a great way for us to end the year. The kids have a great time. Lots of kids activities. It’s a lot of fun to see the community come together,” said Sean Peck, Co-Director of the Gouverneur Chamber of Commerce.
GOUVERNEUR, NY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Watertown, NY
City
Westport, NY
Watertown, NY
Entertainment
City
Alexandria Bay, NY
State
Vermont State
wwnytv.com

Frederick F. “Fred” Rycroft, 77, of Canton

CANTON, New York (WWNY) - Frederick F. “Fred” Rycroft, 77, of County Route 21, Canton died at his home while under the loving care of his family on Saturday, September 24, 2002. Arrangements are incomplete with Lawrence Funeral Home & Cremation Services, Canton. Among his survivors are his...
CANTON, NY
wwnytv.com

Suicide Awareness Walk shows support to veterans in Carthage Saturday

CARTHAGE, New York (WWNY) - In Carthage Saturday, veterans and their families hosted “Stop 22″. The walk, named after the number of veterans that commit suicide every day, was meant to both honor the dead and raise awareness. Attendees trekked roughly two miles throughout Carthage, starting and ending...
CARTHAGE, NY
wwnytv.com

Katherine S. “Kay” Benedetto, 93, of Watertown

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Katherine S. “Kay” Benedetto, 93, of Elm Street, passed away September 21, 2022 at St. Joseph’s Hospital. Kay was born July 23, 1929, in Watertown, daughter of Vincenzo and Marianna (Agnesina) Scordo. She graduated from Watertown High School. On September 17, 1949, she married Frederick C. Benedetto at St. Anthony’s Church with Msgr. Claude Sechi officiating.
WATERTOWN, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Poetry#The Rolling Stones#Illuminated Press#Syracuse University#Pushcart Prizes#Carve Magazine
wwnytv.com

Nancy Wilson, 76, of Evans Mills

EVANS MILLS, New York (WWNY) - Nancy Wilson, 76, Evans Mills, widow of Dennis Wilson, passed away Friday, September 23rd, 2022 at Upstate Medical Center, Syracuse. A complete obituary with dates and times of services will follow. Funeral arrangements are incomplete at this time with the Reed & Benoit Funeral...
EVANS MILLS, NY
wwnytv.com

General Brown names new school superintendent

DEXTER, New York (WWNY) - The General Brown Central School District has named a new superintendent. The school board announced Monday that Indian River High School principal Brian Moore will replace Barbara Case, who left for a new job as superintendent at Spencer-Van Etten Central School. Moore also served as...
DEXTER, NY
wwnytv.com

Want a new job? Take your pick!

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - A job fair this week features nearly 1,000 available positions. WorkPlace director Cheryl Mayforth says 980 positions will be represented. Watch the video for her interview on 7 News This Morning. The job fair is from 1 to 4 p.m. on Tuesday, September 27, at...
WATERTOWN, NY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Books & Literature
NewsBreak
Entertainment
wwnytv.com

Another approach to help the homeless as temperatures drop

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Jefferson County is close to having a warming center for the homeless population as winter nears. The county has formed a Homeless Steering Committee which is working with a handful of local non-profits with the goal of choosing a site that will be open from 7 PM - 7 AM, when the temperatures get below freezing.
JEFFERSON COUNTY, NY
wwnytv.com

Ogdensburg water advisory lifted

OGDENSBURG, New York (WWNY) - A boil water advisory for some parts of Ogdensburg has been lifted. The advisory was put in effect on Wednesday, September 21st for:. Crews were replacing a water valve, so there was little or no pressure. Officials said they expected the work to take two...
OGDENSBURG, NY
wwnytv.com

A soggy start to the the week

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - We’re in for a couple rainy days. We’ll have showers on and off all day. Downpours could be heavy and thunderstorms are possible. Highs will be in the low 60s. Scattered showers continue overnight. Lows will be in the low 50s. Tuesday is...
WATERTOWN, NY
wwnytv.com

Friday Sports: Watertown football falls to New Hartford

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - It’s another Football Friday Night around the North Country with plenty of gridiron action. In Section 3 Football at Watertown High School, the Cyclones met New Hartford. In the 1st quarter, Dominic Ambrose hits a wide open man in the endzone for the touchdown.
WATERTOWN, NY
wwnytv.com

Athlete of the Week: Delaney Callahan

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - This week, we honor a soccer player from Watertown who got off to a fast start. Her Midas touch around the goal earning her this week’s title. Delaney Callahan is a super sophomore leading local players with 13 goals and 4 assists so far this season. Among her high games, 5 goals in a win over General Brown, 3 goals and 1 assist in a victory over Carthage, and 3 goals and 1 assist in a win over Beekmantown.
WATERTOWN, NY
wwnytv.com

Sunday Sports: Red & Black punch ticket to the EFL Championship

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Saturday night at George Ashcraft Filed, the Watertown Red and Black punched their ticket to the EFL Championship game, crushing Auburn 61-6 in the EFL semifinals. The Red and Black dominated on both sides of the ball in this one and were never challenged in...
WATERTOWN, NY

Comments / 0

Community Policy