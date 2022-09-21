ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Florida State

Karen Radacky
4d ago

For teachers who really care about K-3 students there should be no problem with their teaching them without bring sexual orientation in to their curriculum. Teachers have always wanted Parent input but not now..why? Parents should know their kids better than teachers, I did.

Reply(29)
78
tony
4d ago

There are three teachers in my immediate family and belong to their local teacher union. These ultra liberal leaders from the national organization are lying through their teeth. Teacher that love their job and kids want nothing to do with the national union. They are so out of touch with the real world and cater to a very small percentage of the rank and file. “Woke” is broken education.

Reply(3)
39
Kathy
4d ago

Obviously none of you have been a teacher and therefore don’t really know all that teachers do. And to be treated as awfully as DeSatan is treating teachers is wrong and uncalled for. You want to live with the Nazi Regime, continue to adore him because that is where we are headed!🙏💖🤟

Reply(33)
55
Related
floridapolitics.com

Winner and Loser of the Week in Florida politics — Week of 9.18.22

The gap between registered Republicans and Democrats increased in the GOP's favor. President Joe Biden will visit Orlando on Tuesday, and Democratic gubernatorial candidate Charlie Crist will be there to greet him. However, Democratic U.S. Senate candidate Val Demings doesn’t plan to attend, even though the rally is in her...
FLORIDA STATE
floridapolitics.com

Karla Hernández suggests Charlie Crist’s pro-choice position may have limits

"We certainly want to at least go back to what we had." Charlie Crist would like to eliminate restrictions on abortion, but questions remain about how far he would go. Crist’s running mate said Saturday she is not entirely sure how far he would be willing to go in creating the right to later-term procedures, suggesting that the law prior to this year would be a sufficient restoration.
FLORIDA STATE
thecentersquare.com

Top Florida Democrat endorses DeSantis for governor

(The Center Square) – A top Democrat in Palm Beach County, Florida, has endorsed Gov. Ron DeSantis for governor less than two months from Election Day. Palm Beach County Commissioner David Kerner announced in a news conference he was not only endorsing DeSantis for reelection but was also campaigning for him every day until Nov. 8.
FLORIDA STATE
South Florida Sun Sentinel

Peter Antonacci, chief state election investigator, former Broward elections supervisor, dies

Peter Antonacci, who Florida governors turned to for sensitive, high-profile assignments, died Friday. Antonacci, 74, held many top government roles, mostly appointed by Republicans, but was also a top lieutenant to a Democratic former attorney general. Over the summer, Gov. Ron DeSantis appointed him to lead the newly created state elections crime investigation unit. “He was a dedicated, ...
BROWARD COUNTY, FL
Florida Phoenix

Joe Biden to return to Florida next week; first time in Sunshine State in more than a year

Quality Journalism for Critical Times Boosted by a mild surge in national public opinion polls, Joe Biden is scheduled to make appearances in Fort Lauderdale and Orlando on Tuesday, his first time in the Sunshine State in more than a year. While details about the events have been sparse, the White House says the president will discuss Social Security and […] The post Joe Biden to return to Florida next week; first time in Sunshine State in more than a year appeared first on Florida Phoenix.
FLORIDA STATE
floridapolitics.com

In the shadows of poverty: Florida’s persistently low-performing schools often unnoticed by DeSantis

'If he doesn’t care, why should anyone else care?'. On his re-election campaign trail, Gov. Ron DeSantis touts Florida’s public education system, boasting about higher starting teacher salaries, restricting certain conversations on race and gender in classrooms and siding with parents instead of local districts in disagreements. What’s rarely discussed is a sad reality involving poverty and race in the state’s most troubled schools.
FLORIDA STATE
FloridaDaily

Ron DeSantis Announces Picks for Judicial Nominating Commissions, Judicial Qualifications Commission

This week, Gov. Ron DeSantis announced the following appointments and reappointments to Florida’s Judicial Nominating Commissions. First Judicial Circuit Judicial Nominating Commission. Shelley Reynolds, of Pensacola, is an Attorney at Law Office of Shelley Guy Reynolds. She received her bachelor’s degree from the University of West Florida and her...
FLORIDA STATE
spacecoastdaily.com

Gov. Ron DeSantis Declares State of Emergency for 24 Counties Including Brevard, Urges Floridians to Prepare

BREVARD COUNTY, FLORIDA – Florida Governor Ron DeSantis issued Executive Order 22-218, declaring a State of Emergency for 24 counties in the potential path of Tropical Depression 9. Additionally, Governor DeSantis has requested a federal pre-landfall Emergency Declaration in anticipation of impacts from the storm. This declaration will make...
FLORIDA STATE
Action News Jax

Lawsuit: Florida A&M students sue state for discrimination

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (AP) — A group of Florida A&M University students sued the state’s university system Thursday claiming the historically Black university is underfunded and subject of discriminatory practices compared to other state institutions. The federal lawsuit filed in Tallahassee claims the state is violating the Civil Rights...
TALLAHASSEE, FL
fox13news.com

Governor Ron DeSantis declares state of emergency for Florida ahead of Tropical Storm Ian

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. - On Saturday, Governor Ron DeSantis has declared a State of Emergency for the entire state of Florida ahead of Tropical Storm Ian. The declaration will make important resources available as well as support and funding sources for emergency protective measures, according to state officials. The Florida National Guard will also be activated and on standby awaiting orders, the governor said.
FLORIDA STATE
floridapolitics.com

Sara Baxter bets $20K on her PBC Commission bid

Her General Election opponent won a three-way Primary, which was among the costliest ever in Palm Beach County. After one of the costliest Primary elections in Palm Beach County history — with spending reaching over $1 million — Republican Sara Baxter is putting her money down in her bid to represent District 6 on the Commission.
PALM BEACH COUNTY, FL
floridapolitics.com

Last Call for 9.22.22 — A prime-time read of what’s going down in Florida politics

A digest of the day's politics and policy while the bartender refreshes your drink. Last Call — A prime-time read of what’s going down in Florida politics. Six FAMU students have filed a class-action lawsuit against Florida and education officials, accusing the state of continued racial discrimination that leaves the school dependent on the state, yet underfunded.
FLORIDA STATE

