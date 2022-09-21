Read full article on original website
Empire State Weekly: Important dates set for legal cannabis
ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — This week on Empire State Weekly, the legal cannabis industry is set to hit two major milestones. They are on September 26—the deadline to apply for a retail cannabis license—and roughly one week later, on October 5, when medical cannabis users can begin growing their own supply.
Officials push for immediate changes to New York Bail Reform
UTICA, N.Y. (WUTR/WFXV/WPNY) – On Thursday, September 22nd, officials from around the state joined Oneida County Sheriff Robert Maciol and Madison County Sheriff Todd Hood to push for needed changes to New York’s criminal justice system. This press conference came to be as a result of several incidents...
Student loan forgiveness scams hit New Yorkers
ALBANY, N.Y. (WTEN) — Almost as soon as federal student loan relief was announced, the scams made their way into New York State. State officials are warning consumers that criminals are using the debt relief plan to steal money and personal information by impersonating government agencies promising immediate loan relief.
New Mexico allows funds for prosecutions in ‘Rust’ shooting
SANTA FE, N.M. (AP) — New Mexico has granted funds to pay for possible prosecutions connected to last year’s fatal film-set shooting of a cinematographer by actor Alec Baldwin, the Santa Fe New Mexican reported Thursday. The state Board of Finance greenlit more than $317,000 to cover the...
In-person voting starts in Minnesota, 3 other early states
MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — In-person voting for the midterm elections opened Friday in Minnesota, South Dakota, Virginia and Wyoming, kicking off a six-week sprint to Election Day in a landscape that has changed much since the pandemic drove a shift to mail balloting in the 2020 presidential contest. Twenty people...
Alabama halts execution because of time, IV access concerns
ATMORE, Ala. (AP) — Alabama officials called off the Thursday lethal injection of a man convicted in a 1999 workplace shooting because of time concerns and trouble accessing the inmate’s veins. Alabama Corrections Commissioner John Hamm said the state halted the scheduled execution of Alan Miller after they...
