ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Belmont County, OH

Comments / 0

Related
WTRF- 7News

Police search for answers in an investigation and a major project starts in Downtown Wheeling: Here’s a look at the week’s top headlines

(WTRF) – Here’s a look back at the week’s top stories. It’s been one year since the murder of the owners of a well-known Ohio Valley business owner and now officials are pleading with the public for their help in the case.  –>Belmont County officials provide update on double murder of Salsa Joe’s owner<– Tom […]
WHEELING, WV
wtae.com

Male shot overnight in Allegheny County in critical condition

ALLEGHENY COUNTY, Pa. — A male was found shot multiple times in the 1100 block of Walnut Street in the City of McKeesport. The victim was transported to an area hospital and is currently in critical condition. Allegheny County Homicide detectives are investigating. Stay tuned to WTAE for future...
ALLEGHENY COUNTY, PA
WTAP

Local law enforcement and the FBI catch well-known drug trafficker

MARIETTA, Ohio (WTAP) - A man who is believed to be one of Marietta’s biggest drug traffickers has been caught. The investigation that lead to Ivan Burton’s arrest involved the Southeast Major Crimes Task Force, Parkersburg Narcotics Task Force, and the FBI. Washington County Sheriff Larry Mincks said...
MARIETTA, OH
sciotopost.com

Ohio County Sheriff Passes Away While in Office

Carroll County – A Ohio county is reporting a loss of a longtime sheriff. According to Carroll County Sheriff, Dale R. Williams passed away peacefully on Saturday morning. Sheriff Willams has been holding the highest seat as Sheriff since 2005, being re-elected over the years. The County reported the...
CARROLL COUNTY, OH
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Belmont County, OH
Crime & Safety
State
Ohio State
County
Belmont County, OH
Local
Ohio Crime & Safety
WTOV 9

Suzanna Kresser honored for a second time by the United Way of Jefferson County

Steubenville, OH — For the second time, the late Suzanne Kresser was honored by the United Way of Jefferson County with a 5k in her name. Kresser passed away about a year and half ago of a short-term illness. The proceeds benefit organizations that partner with the united way. Over a hundred walkers, runners, and little sprinters made the event larger than it was last year.
JEFFERSON COUNTY, OH
WDTV

I-79 pursuit ends in car fire, 1 arrested

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - (Warning: Video contains profanity) Authorities say one person is in custody after a pursuit in Harrison County. Law enforcement officials tell 5 News the pursuit started shortly after noon near the Staples in Clarksburg. The pursuit ended when the suspect vehicle caught fire just before the...
HARRISON COUNTY, WV
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Homicides#Violent Crime#The County Sheriff
WTRF

Pittsburgh officer fired after allegedly raping fellow police officer

PITTSBURGH, Penn. (WTRF) — A Pittsburgh policeman was fired Thursday after being accused of rape by a female officer, according to reports. The alleged incident occurred more than one year ago after the female officer said the male officer drove her home after she went drinking and partying with him, say reports.
PITTSBURGH, PA
WHIZ

Arrests Made in Drug Overdose Deaths

Three people face charges in connection to two separate drug overdose deaths in Muskingum County. In the first case Sheriff Matt Lutz said 28-year-old Shelbie Mourer was arrested and charged with involuntary manslaughter, corrupting another with drugs, trafficking in drugs and tampering with evidence in the death of 44-year-old Robert “Andy” Marshall.
MUSKINGUM COUNTY, OH
cityofweirton.com

Probationary Police Patrol Officer - City of Weirton, West Virginia

Please be advised The City of Weirton Police Civil Service Commission will be conducting a Probationary Police Patrol Officer Exam. Applications for the position of Probationary Police Patrol Officer will begin today, Friday, September 23, 2022, and must be submitted with a Doctor’s Physical Examination no later than Friday, November 18, 2022, at 4:00 p.m.
WEIRTON, WV
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety

Comments / 0

Community Policy