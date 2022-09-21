Read full article on original website
Related
Police search for answers in an investigation and a major project starts in Downtown Wheeling: Here’s a look at the week’s top headlines
(WTRF) – Here’s a look back at the week’s top stories. It’s been one year since the murder of the owners of a well-known Ohio Valley business owner and now officials are pleading with the public for their help in the case. –>Belmont County officials provide update on double murder of Salsa Joe’s owner<– Tom […]
wtae.com
Male shot overnight in Allegheny County in critical condition
ALLEGHENY COUNTY, Pa. — A male was found shot multiple times in the 1100 block of Walnut Street in the City of McKeesport. The victim was transported to an area hospital and is currently in critical condition. Allegheny County Homicide detectives are investigating. Stay tuned to WTAE for future...
WTAP
Local law enforcement and the FBI catch well-known drug trafficker
MARIETTA, Ohio (WTAP) - A man who is believed to be one of Marietta’s biggest drug traffickers has been caught. The investigation that lead to Ivan Burton’s arrest involved the Southeast Major Crimes Task Force, Parkersburg Narcotics Task Force, and the FBI. Washington County Sheriff Larry Mincks said...
sciotopost.com
Ohio County Sheriff Passes Away While in Office
Carroll County – A Ohio county is reporting a loss of a longtime sheriff. According to Carroll County Sheriff, Dale R. Williams passed away peacefully on Saturday morning. Sheriff Willams has been holding the highest seat as Sheriff since 2005, being re-elected over the years. The County reported the...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Belmont County officials provide update on double murder of Salsa Joe’s owner
UPDATE: The Belmont County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help again. They believe some people have information regarding the death of Tom and Angela Strussion who have not spoken to officials yet. Officals say they can’t speak on specific persons of interest, but there were rumors of speculation of two individuals tied to […]
WTOV 9
Suzanna Kresser honored for a second time by the United Way of Jefferson County
Steubenville, OH — For the second time, the late Suzanne Kresser was honored by the United Way of Jefferson County with a 5k in her name. Kresser passed away about a year and half ago of a short-term illness. The proceeds benefit organizations that partner with the united way. Over a hundred walkers, runners, and little sprinters made the event larger than it was last year.
WDTV
I-79 pursuit ends in car fire, 1 arrested
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - (Warning: Video contains profanity) Authorities say one person is in custody after a pursuit in Harrison County. Law enforcement officials tell 5 News the pursuit started shortly after noon near the Staples in Clarksburg. The pursuit ended when the suspect vehicle caught fire just before the...
WTOV 9
Wells Township police chief suspended; officer 'removed from schedule'
JEFFERSON COUNTY, Ohio — Wells Township trustees called an emergency meeting Thursday for personnel to further discuss the incident where a part-time township police officer shot and killed a dog. Earlier in the week the trustees started their meeting by allowing one designated spokesperson to raise questions on behalf...
IN THIS ARTICLE
WTRF
Pittsburgh officer fired after allegedly raping fellow police officer
PITTSBURGH, Penn. (WTRF) — A Pittsburgh policeman was fired Thursday after being accused of rape by a female officer, according to reports. The alleged incident occurred more than one year ago after the female officer said the male officer drove her home after she went drinking and partying with him, say reports.
2 arrested after high speed chase on I-79
A high speed chase took place Saturday afternoon in Harrison County.
WHIZ
Arrests Made in Drug Overdose Deaths
Three people face charges in connection to two separate drug overdose deaths in Muskingum County. In the first case Sheriff Matt Lutz said 28-year-old Shelbie Mourer was arrested and charged with involuntary manslaughter, corrupting another with drugs, trafficking in drugs and tampering with evidence in the death of 44-year-old Robert “Andy” Marshall.
cityofweirton.com
Probationary Police Patrol Officer - City of Weirton, West Virginia
Please be advised The City of Weirton Police Civil Service Commission will be conducting a Probationary Police Patrol Officer Exam. Applications for the position of Probationary Police Patrol Officer will begin today, Friday, September 23, 2022, and must be submitted with a Doctor’s Physical Examination no later than Friday, November 18, 2022, at 4:00 p.m.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
WFMJ.com
Elderly woman killed, another flown to hospital after head-on crash in Columbiana Co.
One person is dead and another is seriously injured after a crash in Columbiana County. The two-car crash happened at 4:25 p.m. on State Route 172 in West Township. According to the release, an SUV pulled out of a parking lot onto SR 172 eastbound and collided head-on with a truck that was moving westbound.
Man killed in Columbiana County crash
A 25-year-old man was killed in a crash Friday in Elkrun Township.
Fairmont man pleads guilty to possession with intent to distribute fentanyl
A Fairmont man this week pleaded guilty to one count of possession with intent to distribute fentanyl.
Pair who were found in Undo’s after alleged robbery in Wheeling plead not guilty
OHIO COUNTY, W.Va. (WTRF) – They allegedly robbed a woman at gunpoint, and now a pair of suspects plead not guilty to those crimes in court. Brandy Anne Cecil and Ryan Earl Knight were arrested in connection with an armed robbery in Wheeling in May. 35-year-old Cecil is charged with two felonies; robbery in the […]
Ohio police rescued after suspect, arrested, jumps off 75 foot hill, drove wrong way on State Road
A man in Ohio was arrested after he was driving the wrong way on a state road. Officials say around 4:00 AM Wednesday they received a call that a motorist was traveling Southbound the wrong way in the North Bound lanes on State Route 7 in Jefferson County. The driver struck a truck while driving […]
West Virginia plant exposed over safety concerns, after employee dies
BROOKE COUNTY, W.Va. (WTRF) Broken bones, deep cuts, an amputated finger. All injuries were reported at Jupiter Aluminum in Beech Bottom. Man dies after industrial machine accident in Brooke County And just months ago, injuries turned into a death as a man lost his life on the job. A former employee said she warned the […]
Man allegedly hit another man with pipe over a missing pair of shoes in Salem
A man has been charged after allegedly hitting another man with a pipe during a fight over a missing pair of shoes at a residence in Salem.
Comments / 0