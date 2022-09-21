Read full article on original website
GMA’s Robin Roberts shares heartbreaking update about her health battle after host fought cancer twice
GOOD Morning America co-host Robin Roberts has shared an inspiring story about her extended health troubles as the renowned anchor reflects on her cancer battle. Roberts, who overcame two separate cancer diagnoses, fought back tears as she celebrated 10 years since her life-saving bone marrow transplant. The beloved GMA host...
Kristin Cavallari Revamps Concert Dressing in Crystal Bustier Dress and Sharp Heels at iHeartRadio Music Festival
Kristin Cavallari brought her own sharply stylish take to concert fashion — thanks to a classic set of heels — during the iHeartRadio Music Festival 2022. Held in La Vegas, the two day-long event featured an array of performances from numerous artists, including Avril Lavigne, Halsey, Diplo and Maren Morris. The “Hills” star hit the red carpet at the T-Mobile Arena for the occasion, dressed in a daringly romantic outfit styled by Dani Michelle. Michelle dressed Cavallari in a black bodycon minidress with a cutout back. The piece gained a dash of daring glamour as well from its deep front neckline and...
It’s Official: Rihanna Tapped to Perform at the 2023 Super Bowl
It’s official: acclaimed songwriter and performer Rihanna has been tapped to perform at the upcoming 2023 NFL LVII Super Bowl halftime show. The gig is likely the most visible musical performance on Earth every year, with 100-plus million pairs of eyeballs watching the 2022 offering that featured Dr. Dre, Snoop Dogg, Kendrick Lamar, and more.
