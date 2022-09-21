Kristin Cavallari brought her own sharply stylish take to concert fashion — thanks to a classic set of heels — during the iHeartRadio Music Festival 2022. Held in La Vegas, the two day-long event featured an array of performances from numerous artists, including Avril Lavigne, Halsey, Diplo and Maren Morris. The “Hills” star hit the red carpet at the T-Mobile Arena for the occasion, dressed in a daringly romantic outfit styled by Dani Michelle. Michelle dressed Cavallari in a black bodycon minidress with a cutout back. The piece gained a dash of daring glamour as well from its deep front neckline and...

MUSIC ・ 25 MINUTES AGO