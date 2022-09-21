ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Georgetown County, SC

Comments / 3

Related
WCBD Count on 2

Woman identified in fatal Georgetown car crash

GEORGETOWN COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) –  The Georgetown County Coroners Office (GCCO) says a 57-year-old woman has died following a car crash that happened Friday. According to GCCO, Loretta McCutcheon, 57, died at the scene of a car crash in Georgetown County. Georgetown County Fire and EMS responded to a crash along Browns Ferry Road Friday […]
GEORGETOWN COUNTY, SC
WMBF

Georgetown police find skeletal remains while searching for missing man

GEORGETOWN, S.C. (WMBF) - Authorities in Georgetown said skeletal remains were found while searching for a missing man. The Georgetown Police Department said it was conducting a search for Wesley Blake with Community United Effort dating back to Saturday. The department said skeletal remains were found in a “dense thick...
GEORGETOWN, SC
WBTW News13

Coroner: Williamsburg County woman killed in Georgetown County crash

GEORGETOWN COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — A 57-year-old Williamsburg County woman was killed and another person injured Friday night in a two-vehicle crash on Browns Ferry Road near Georgetown, authorities said. Loretta McCutcheon of Nesmith was pronounced dead at the scene, according to Georgetown County Coroner Chase Ridgeway. The crash happened at about 10 p.m. about […]
GEORGETOWN, SC
live5news.com

Police looking for shooting suspect in West Ashley

WEST ASHLEY, S.C. (WCSC) - The Charleston Police Department is trying to locate and detain a person who they say shot someone at a West Ashley apartment complex. Police responded to the Palmilla Parkside Apartments just before 7 p.m. in reference to a shooting. That is on Ashley River Road near the St. Andrew’s Parks & Playground.
CHARLESTON, SC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Georgetown County, SC
City
Pawleys Island, SC
City
Georgetown, SC
Georgetown County, SC
Crime & Safety
State
South Carolina State
wpde.com

1 dead following crash in Georgetown County

GEORGETOWN COUNTY, S.C. (WPDE) — One person has died following a crash in Georgetown County Friday night. The crash happened around 9:59 p.m. on SC-51, according to South Carolina Highway Patrol Lance Cpl. Tyler Tidwell. Tidwell said a 1999 Dodge Grand Caravan van was traveling east and a 2021...
GEORGETOWN COUNTY, SC
live5news.com

Collision leaves 1 dead in Georgetown County

GEORGETOWN COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - Troopers say one person has died after a two-vehicle collision in Georgetown County Friday night. A Dodge Caravan was traveling east on SC 51, around 8 miles west of Georgetown, when it crossed the center line and struck a Ram pickup truck that was traveling west on the same road just before 10 p.m. Friday night, according to Lance Cpl. Tyler Tidwell of the South Carolina Highway Patrol.
GEORGETOWN COUNTY, SC
live5news.com

Skeletal remains found amid search for missing man

GEORGETOWN, S.C. (WCSC) - While searching for a man who has been missing for almost two months, Georgetown Police say they found skeletal remains. Police and the Community United Effort, also known as CUE, were on day two of another search for Joseph Wesley Blake, 31. He was last seen on July 29 walking in a wooded area near Ridge Street.
GEORGETOWN, SC
WCBD Count on 2

Police discover skeletal remains in Georgetown

GEORGETOWN COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – Police are investigating after officials discovered skeletal remains beneath dense vegetation in Georgetown. According to Georgetown Police Department, skeletal remains were found in a “dense thick area that had to be accessed with the use of UTV vehicles.”  GPD says bones were spotted beneath vegetation.  The exact location of the […]
GEORGETOWN, SC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Traffic Collisions#Georgetown Co
live5news.com

1 injured in downtown Charleston apartment shooting

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - A person was injured in a downtown Charleston apartment shooting Saturday night, according to police. Officers with the Charleston Police Department responded to the Bridgeview Apartment just after 10 p.m. At the complex on North Romney Street, they found a gunshot wound victim with non-life-threatening injuries.
CHARLESTON, SC
WMBF

2 hurt, vehicle collides with building in Loris-area crash

LORIS, S.C. (WMBF) - Two people were hurt after a crash in the Loris area on Saturday. Horry County Fire Rescue said crews were called to the two-vehicle wreck in the area of Highway 66 and Daisy Road at around 5:15 p.m. HCFR added one of the vehicles involved collided...
LORIS, SC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Facebook
wpde.com

Upcoming Horry County road closures for RIDE III projects

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WPDE) — Some Horry County roads will be closed for work intermittently, and drivers are advised to be aware and drive with caution. Weather permitting, road closures and detours are expected to continue at the intersection of Renee Drive and Carolina Commercial Drive. These closures will allow crews to install the required drainage structures and realign the intersection. These closures will continue through the remainder of the Postal Way Extension road construction project beginning at 9 p.m. and reopening at 6 a.m.
HORRY COUNTY, SC

Comments / 0

Community Policy