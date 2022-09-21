Read full article on original website
Woman identified in fatal Georgetown car crash
GEORGETOWN COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – The Georgetown County Coroners Office (GCCO) says a 57-year-old woman has died following a car crash that happened Friday. According to GCCO, Loretta McCutcheon, 57, died at the scene of a car crash in Georgetown County. Georgetown County Fire and EMS responded to a crash along Browns Ferry Road Friday […]
WMBF
Georgetown police find skeletal remains while searching for missing man
GEORGETOWN, S.C. (WMBF) - Authorities in Georgetown said skeletal remains were found while searching for a missing man. The Georgetown Police Department said it was conducting a search for Wesley Blake with Community United Effort dating back to Saturday. The department said skeletal remains were found in a “dense thick...
Coroner: Williamsburg County woman killed in Georgetown County crash
GEORGETOWN COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — A 57-year-old Williamsburg County woman was killed and another person injured Friday night in a two-vehicle crash on Browns Ferry Road near Georgetown, authorities said. Loretta McCutcheon of Nesmith was pronounced dead at the scene, according to Georgetown County Coroner Chase Ridgeway. The crash happened at about 10 p.m. about […]
live5news.com
Police looking for shooting suspect in West Ashley
WEST ASHLEY, S.C. (WCSC) - The Charleston Police Department is trying to locate and detain a person who they say shot someone at a West Ashley apartment complex. Police responded to the Palmilla Parkside Apartments just before 7 p.m. in reference to a shooting. That is on Ashley River Road near the St. Andrew’s Parks & Playground.
wpde.com
1 dead following crash in Georgetown County
GEORGETOWN COUNTY, S.C. (WPDE) — One person has died following a crash in Georgetown County Friday night. The crash happened around 9:59 p.m. on SC-51, according to South Carolina Highway Patrol Lance Cpl. Tyler Tidwell. Tidwell said a 1999 Dodge Grand Caravan van was traveling east and a 2021...
live5news.com
Collision leaves 1 dead in Georgetown County
GEORGETOWN COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - Troopers say one person has died after a two-vehicle collision in Georgetown County Friday night. A Dodge Caravan was traveling east on SC 51, around 8 miles west of Georgetown, when it crossed the center line and struck a Ram pickup truck that was traveling west on the same road just before 10 p.m. Friday night, according to Lance Cpl. Tyler Tidwell of the South Carolina Highway Patrol.
live5news.com
Skeletal remains found amid search for missing man
GEORGETOWN, S.C. (WCSC) - While searching for a man who has been missing for almost two months, Georgetown Police say they found skeletal remains. Police and the Community United Effort, also known as CUE, were on day two of another search for Joseph Wesley Blake, 31. He was last seen on July 29 walking in a wooded area near Ridge Street.
Police discover skeletal remains in Georgetown
GEORGETOWN COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – Police are investigating after officials discovered skeletal remains beneath dense vegetation in Georgetown. According to Georgetown Police Department, skeletal remains were found in a “dense thick area that had to be accessed with the use of UTV vehicles.” GPD says bones were spotted beneath vegetation. The exact location of the […]
live5news.com
1 injured in downtown Charleston apartment shooting
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - A person was injured in a downtown Charleston apartment shooting Saturday night, according to police. Officers with the Charleston Police Department responded to the Bridgeview Apartment just after 10 p.m. At the complex on North Romney Street, they found a gunshot wound victim with non-life-threatening injuries.
Coroner: Juvenile killed in shooting at South Carolina Taco Bell
GOOSE CREEK, S.C. (WCBD) — A juvenile has died following a Thursday night shooting at Taco Bell in Goose Creek, South Carolina. Berkeley County Chief Deputy Coroner Darnell Hartwell did not identify the victim due to his age but said he was a 17-year-old male. Law enforcement responded at about 10 p.m. to the restaurant […]
WMBF
2 hurt, vehicle collides with building in Loris-area crash
LORIS, S.C. (WMBF) - Two people were hurt after a crash in the Loris area on Saturday. Horry County Fire Rescue said crews were called to the two-vehicle wreck in the area of Highway 66 and Daisy Road at around 5:15 p.m. HCFR added one of the vehicles involved collided...
WMBF
‘A friend to all’: Road renamed in honor of late Georgetown County sheriff
GEORGETOWN COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) – One road in Georgetown County now bears the name of its native son and longtime Georgetown County Sheriff Lane Cribb. Pleasant Hill Road was renamed on Thursday to Lane Cribb Highway. Cribb was brought up in Pleasant Hill where friends said his main ambition...
wpde.com
Upcoming Horry County road closures for RIDE III projects
HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WPDE) — Some Horry County roads will be closed for work intermittently, and drivers are advised to be aware and drive with caution. Weather permitting, road closures and detours are expected to continue at the intersection of Renee Drive and Carolina Commercial Drive. These closures will allow crews to install the required drainage structures and realign the intersection. These closures will continue through the remainder of the Postal Way Extension road construction project beginning at 9 p.m. and reopening at 6 a.m.
Background check misses criminal record of South Carolina substitute teacher
MOUNT PLEASANT, S.C. (WCBD) — A now fired substitute teacher in South Carolina, who was arrested Thursday for public intoxication at an elementary school, had shoplifting charges that went unchecked by her employer. Lori Mandarino had been a substitute teacher for Charleston County School District since March. She was arrested on Thursday at James B […]
wpde.com
Woman drives through red light, collides with golf cart in NMB: Police report
NORTH MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WPDE) — North Myrtle Beach police responded to a crash involving a golf cart on Sea Mountain Highway on Thursday around 11 a.m. Police said the crash happened on Sea Mountain Highway and Hill Street and a person was laying in the street. The westbound lanes of Sea Mountain Highway were shut down.
Myrtle Beach International Airport parking lots at full capacity this weekend
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — All parking facilities at Myrtle Beach International Airport are at full capacity this weekend, according to the airport’s Facebook page. Passengers traveling through MYR this weekend are asked to arrive early, as overflow parking options may cause delays. Signs are posted throughout MYR roadways that will direct passengers to overflow […]
WMBF
Crews respond to 2nd Friday morning fire in Carolina Forest area
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - Firefighters were called to a second residential fire in the Carolina Forest area Friday morning around 5:30 a.m. Crews with Horry County Fire Rescue were dispatched to the 400 block of Emerson Drive where an outside fire had spread to the exterior of the home.
live5news.com
1 injured, police searching for person of interest in N. Charleston shooting
NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The North Charleston Police Department says a female was taken to the hospital after a Friday shooting. Police responded to South Kenwood Drive off of Stall Road just before 5 p.m. At the scene, they found a female victim with a gunshot wound in the...
wpde.com
Hearing set on fate of Murdaugh's Moselle property with $3.9M sale offer on the table
GEORGETOWN (WCIV) — What happens to the money from selling the property where Alex Murdaugh is accused of murdering his wife and son in June 2021? A probate court hearing scheduled for September 30 in Georgetown County looks to bring some clarity to the question. Colleton County property records...
North Charleston Police Chief Reggie Burgess receives national award
NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Chief Reggie Burgess of the North Charleston Police Department received national recognition on Thursday. According to NCPD, Chief Reggie Burgess was presented with The First Responders Award by the National Chapline Association of the United States from the United States Senate. The award recognizes the chief for his service and […]
