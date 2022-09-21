ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Point Pleasant, NJ

Beach Radio

‘Diners, Drive-Ins and Dives’ is coming back to New Jersey

Not only is Guy Fieri bringing his show "Diners, Drive-Ins and Dives" back to New Jersey, he’s revisiting a restaurant he’s brought his show to before. The restaurant is Carluccio’s Coal Fired Pizza in Northfield (Atlantic County) and they announced yesterday on their Facebook page that DDD was coming back for an episode that will air Sept. 23.
Travel Maven

This Scenic Train Ride is One of the Most Relaxing Ways to Enjoy New Jersey

When it comes to seeing the outdoors, there is no shortage of options. From climbing up cliffs and hiking through forests to tubing down rivers and fishing in lakes, New Jersey offers limitless ways to spend time enjoying nature. In this article, we'll talk about one of the most amazing ways to take in all the natural beauty the Garden State has to offer along the gorgeous Black River & Western Railroad.
94.5 PST

Trendy retailer is opening 4 new New Jersey stores

Showcase, a retailer known for the “hottest trends,” is opening new locations in the Garden State. They already have stores in Freehold and Bridgewater. The new ones will be in Paramus, Rockaway, and Edison as well as at the Willowbrook Mall in Wayne, which is now open. “We...
94.5 PST

New Jersey Town Makes List For Best Fall Foliage Spots In America

A recently released report has listed a New Jersey town among the top 21 places to see fall foliage in the entire country. When you think about all the beautiful places that are famous for fall foliage, it's pretty amazing that a beloved New Jersey town makes a list of the top 21 in the entire nation, according to the well-respected Travel & Leisure.
92.7 WOBM

This New Jersey Grocery Store is One of the Best in the Entire Country

Loyalty runs deep for many. I'm very brand loyal. People have their favorite restaurants, people have their favorite bars, and people have their favorite grocery stores. If there is a store that you frequent and have been loyal to for years, then there is a good chance that this will be your store for life.
boozyburbs.com

North Jersey Restaurant Has Best Paella in State

The folks at Yelp have shared a list of the Best paella across every state and province in the US and Canada (Read List). In highlighting the “signature dish” that originated in Spain, that “has united families and loved ones” for “centuries”. The list...
94.5 PST

New Jersey Town Is Named Among The Best Towns To Visit In America

It wasn't much of a secret before, at least not to New Jersey residents, but one of our amazing towns has been named among the best towns to visit in the entire country. The honor comes from a well-respected source, US News & World Report, and only 25 towns across the entire nation made this exclusive list, so this is a really big deal.
NJ.com

Hawaiian-based coffee shop to open 1st N.J. cafe

A Hawaiian coffee chain donning a fascinating name is coming to New Jersey. Bad Ass Coffee of Hawaii is opening its first Garden State location in Hackensack at 50 Main St. It is expected to open in early 2023 although the company has not yet announced an exact date. The...
94.5 PST

NJ small town named top fall travel destination for 2022

One way to enjoy the fall in New Jersey is to take advantage of the last of the outdoor activity season before the weather becomes unbearable. New Jersey has some great foliage especially if you travel to North Jersey. The mountains (yes, there are mountains here) are covered in red,...
Cat Country 107.3

Cat Country 107.3

