The 4 best no-pull dog harnesses we tested with untrained shelter dogs

Being pulled down the street can turn a relaxing dog walk into a frustrating battle. As a professional dog trainer and behavior consultant, more than half of my clients ask for help training their dog to walk nicely on a leash. I typically recommend that dog owners purchase a quality front-clip no-pull harness to assist them in training their dog how to walk on leash without pulling. Not only does it remove dangerous pressure from a dog's neck, it safely minimizes their ability to pull on the leash.

For this guide, I partnered with five shelter workers and volunteers at Family Dog Rescue in San Francisco to test nine of the most popular no-pull harnesses. Harnesses were tested on walks with more than two dozen medium and large untrained rescue dogs. I also interviewed professional dog walkers, trainers, and veterinary pros about their preferences. With each harness, we evaluated how well it prevents pulling, whether it causes discomfort or impedes a dog's movement, overall fit, adjustability, durability, and washability. Read more about our testing methodology at the end of this guide.

The best no-pull dog harnesses in 2022

Best no-pull dog harness overall

The Blue-9 Pet Products Balance Harness significantly reduces pulling without impeding a dog's movement, sagging, or twisting.

Pros: Deters pulling better than other harnesses, six points of adjustment for appropriate fit, good for dogs that dislike putting their head through a harness, machine washable, 90-day chew replacement policy

Cons: More expensive than most other harnesses, no padding, can be confusing to put on at first

Available sizes: Extra small (13.5-to-18-in. chest) to large (29-to-43.5-in. chest)

Extra small (13.5-to-18-in. chest) to large (29-to-43.5-in. chest) Available colors: Black, blue, camo, hot pink, orange, purple, red, sky blue

Black, blue, camo, hot pink, orange, purple, red, sky blue Warranty: 90-day chew warranty

The Blue-9 Pet Products Balance Harness is a favorite among dog trainers and dog walkers alike. We were impressed by how much easier it was to walk our untrained shelter dogs when they were wearing this harness. The dogs pulled less and were easier to control when the harness was used with a leash attached to the front D-ring.

The harness's Y-neck design does not cross the dog's shoulders or pinch under the armpits, offering a level of comfort not found with other harnesses that Robyn Socarro , a professional dog trainer at Beyond the Biscuit in Bentonville, Arkansas, swears by the Balance Harness . "It is great for daily performance, and it doesn't interfere with the dog's shoulder movement," she said. Like all the harnesses in this guide, the leash can also be attached to the back of the harness for dogs that don't pull.

If you've had trouble finding a harness that fits, this is an excellent option. There are six different places on the harness to make adjustments for wide necks, barrel chests, and chunky bellies. In addition to six points of adjustment, this harness has straps that clip around the torso and neck. While the neck strap is ideal for dogs that resist putting their head through a harness, this design can make it confusing to put the harness on. The colored top strap on the back helps you keep straight what goes where.

The soft nylon has a 3,500-pound test strength. I toss mine into the washer and let it air-dry, with no damaging effects.

Best no-pull harness for versatility

With front and back clips and a double-connection leash, the 2 Hounds Design Freedom No-Pull Harness is versatile enough to use with any dog, even serious pullers.

Pros: Works well for serious pullers, straps do not loosen or sag, velvet-lined straps prevent chafing, machine washable, available in 7 sizes and 14 colors and designs, double-connection leash included

Cons: Can be confusing to put on, straps are difficult to adjust

Available sizes: XS (15-to-20-in. chest) to XXL (34-to-44-in. chest)

XS (15-to-20-in. chest) to XXL (34-to-44-in. chest) Available colors: 14 options, including black, blue, red, green, and orange

14 options, including black, blue, red, green, and orange Warranty: Chew replacement guarantee for $12.99

The 2 Hounds Design Freedom No-Pull Harness has something of a cult following among dog trainers. With both a front and back D-ring, it's comfortable for walking dogs who are pullers and those who are not.

Users are frequently amazed at how quickly the Freedom harness reduces tension on the leash for dogs that pull, especially when paired with the included double-connection leash. By connecting the leash to the D-rings at the chest and back, the harness evenly distributes pressure, preventing a dog from feeling discomfort at a single point on their body and providing more control. The martingale strap at the back tightens in response to pulling to help prevent a dog from squirming out of the harness and escaping.

Diane Livoti Perlman, a certified professional dog trainer and owner of Metro Dog in Richmond, California, recommends this harness to all of her clients. Although several of our testers found it tricky to put on the first few times, it became easier once properly adjusted. There is a buckle at the neck, so the harness doesn't need to be pulled over a dog's head and the velvet lining on the strap behind the legs is a nice touch for dogs with sensitive-skin.

The Freedom Harness works well for dogs of all sizes and shapes. It's the only one in this guide with straps available in two different widths: 5/8 inch and 1 inch. It can be machine-washed on a delicate cycle and air-dried. I accidentally put it in the dryer, though, and it came out fine.

Best affordable no-pull harness

The Petsafe 3-in-1 No-Pull Dog Harness is a durable, no-pull harness that won't break the bank.

Pros: Five points of adjustment for good fit, reflective stitching, some padding

Cons: Limited color options, heavy plastic buckles may be uncomfortable

Available sizes: Extra small (13-to-19-in. chest) to large (29.5-to-34-in. chest)

Extra small (13-to-19-in. chest) to large (29.5-to-34-in. chest) Available colors: Teal, plum, black

Teal, plum, black Warranty: One-year limited warranty, chew replacement guarantee for $14.90

With the Petsafe 3-in-1 No-Pull Dog Harness you can either attach the leash to the front of the harness to reduce pulling or secure it to the back ring for casual walks or running with your dog.

Beth DiMeccio, who tested this harness on shelter dogs at Family Dog Rescue in San Francisco was impressed with how well it worked for serious pullers. "There's little chance a dog can wriggle out of this harness, which is a big concern with shelter dogs," she said.

The Y-shaped nylon 3-in-1 does not restrict a dog's movement. It has five different adjustment points to allow for a comfortable and snug fit, and with a buckle at the neck, it doesn't need to be pulled over a dog's head.The light neoprene padding and reflective stitching are a nice touch.

With 1-inch wide straps, this harness is heavier than similar styles, creating too much bulk for smaller dogs. Although the wider straps mean less chafing, there is no padding to cover the plastic clasps which may cause discomfort with all-day wear. Petsafe recommends hand-washing the 3-in-1 , which may make it difficult to remove odors.

Once you get the hang of it, the harness is easy to put on. It also has a built-in adjustable strap for attaching to a car's seat belt, although it's important to note that this harness has not been crash tested.

Best no-pull harness for extended wear

The Ruffwear Front Range Harness is a comfortable harness for active dogs and will hold up to years of use.

Pros: Padded, wide straps that won't chafe, can be worn all day, comes in 13 different colors and 5 sizes, easy to put on and take off, durable

Cons: Chest piece twists and gaps with serious pullers, not quick-drying

Available sizes: XXS (13-to-17-in. chest) to L/XL (32-to-42-in. chest)

XXS (13-to-17-in. chest) to L/XL (32-to-42-in. chest) Available colors: 8 options, including gray, red, teal, and orange

8 options, including gray, red, teal, and orange Warranty: Limited warranty for manufacturing defects

Designed for outdoor adventures, the Ruffwear Front Range Harness can take a lot of punishment while keeping your dog comfortable. The foam padding on the chest and belly prevents rubbing and chafing, and the built-in clasps are covered with fabric so they don't touch any part of a dog's body.

"The padding is nice because it doesn't rub on my thin-coated dog," said San Francisco-based dog trainer Scarlett Cermak, owner of Embark Today. "I also really like that there is a back-clip option because there are times, believe it or not, when I want my dogs to pull, like in sports like canicross or joring."

The harness is easy to put on and remove, with two clasps and two adjustment buckles. There are two leash attachments: an aluminum V-ring on the back and a reinforced webbing attachment on the chest plate.

The Front Range doesn't reduce pulling as well as the other harnesses we recommend. Although it is normal for a front-clip harness to move when your dog pulls, the Front Range has more twist than our other top picks, causing it to shift to the side with consistent pulling.

But its polyester shell fabric is highly durable. After seven years, the Front Range is the only intact harness my dog still wears from his younger days.

The harness has reflective stitching for nighttime visibility. Hand-washing is advised, but I've had to put my dog's harness in the washer and dryer many times. It's held up, but the edges are now slightly curled.

What else we considered

What else we recommend and why:

Kurgo Tru-Fit Smart Dog Walking Harness : This is an affordable harness with a padded chest plate and both front and back leash attachments. It's a solid choice as an everyday walking harness for larger dogs that pull moderately.

What we don't recommend and why:

Rabbitgoo No-Pull Dog Harness : This is a somewhat effective no-pull harness, with a vest-shaped design similar to the Ruffwear Front Range. Unless your dog is barrel-chested, the front of the harness twists to the side whenever the dog pulls. The straps also require constant tightening as they loosen too easily.

: This is a somewhat effective no-pull harness, with a vest-shaped design similar to the Ruffwear Front Range. Unless your dog is barrel-chested, the front of the harness twists to the side whenever the dog pulls. The straps also require constant tightening as they loosen too easily. Petsafe Easy Walk : This popular front-clip harness is inexpensive and easy to put on and adjust. The front chest strap, however, tends to sag more than any other harness we tested, causing it to hang across the dog's front legs and impede movement. With no padding and thin straps, the Easy Walk may also rub and create abrasions. The buckle ends up under the armpit on many dogs, which can be uncomfortable.

: This popular front-clip harness is inexpensive and easy to put on and adjust. The front chest strap, however, tends to sag more than any other harness we tested, causing it to hang across the dog's front legs and impede movement. With no padding and thin straps, the Easy Walk may also rub and create abrasions. The buckle ends up under the armpit on many dogs, which can be uncomfortable. Wonder Walker Body Harness : This is a sturdy front-clip harness that works well to prevent pulling. Unfortunately, the horizontal chest strap tends to sag significantly and ends up laying across the dog's shoulders or front legs.

: This is a sturdy front-clip harness that works well to prevent pulling. Unfortunately, the horizontal chest strap tends to sag significantly and ends up laying across the dog's shoulders or front legs. Bolux Dog Harness : One of the most inexpensive harnesses available, this harness does nothing to prevent your dog from pulling, as it only has one leash attachment on the back. Squirmy dogs can easily back out of this harness and escape.

Our no-pull dog harness testing methodology

We considered the most popular harnesses on the market and solicited opinions from professional dog walkers and dog trainers who were already using the brands under consideration.

Three shelter staff and two volunteer shelter walkers then tested the harnesses on walks with more than two dozen rescue dogs at Family Dog Rescue in San Francisco over a period of eight weeks. The dogs were all medium and large-size (over 50 pounds) and chosen because they were known to be difficult to walk due to overexcitability, lack of training, or reactivity. Dogs were walked with the tester harnesses for 30 to 60 minutes on city streets and in local parks.

Unmanageable leash pulling is typically a problem for dog owners with larger dogs, so we did not test these harnesses on dogs under 25 pounds. Many small dogs strain while on leash, but owners do not struggle with being pulled off their feet.

We also did not test head halters, as most dogs initially find them uncomfortable and will resist wearing them. The no-pull harnesses in this guide are a better choice for anyone looking for the least intrusive, minimally aversive (LIMA) approach to dog training and behavior modification. If you'd like to learn more about head halters, read about them in our guide to the best dog harnesses .

We rated each harness according to the following criteria:

Prevents pulling: We assessed how well it prevented dogs from pulling on leash while walking. Dogs were walked for a minimum of 30 minutes on 4-foot leashes.

We assessed how well it prevented dogs from pulling on leash while walking. Dogs were walked for a minimum of 30 minutes on 4-foot leashes. Does not impede or restrict movement: Harnesses were tested on dogs of different sizes and shapes to check for sagging and straps that lay over the dog's front legs and shoulders.

Harnesses were tested on dogs of different sizes and shapes to check for sagging and straps that lay over the dog's front legs and shoulders. Does not chafe or rub : We tested harnesses on both long- and short-haired dogs to check for chafing or rubbing.

: We tested harnesses on both long- and short-haired dogs to check for chafing or rubbing. Dog cannot slip or back out of the harness : Because these harnesses were tested on shelter dogs who tend to be flight risks, this was a crucial consideration.

: Because these harnesses were tested on shelter dogs who tend to be flight risks, this was a crucial consideration. Easy to put on and take off/ease of adjusting : Putting on or adjusting your dog's harness shouldn't be frustrating. Our shelter volunteers and testers were asked to record their impressions when first putting the tester harnesses on dogs.

: Putting on or adjusting your dog's harness shouldn't be frustrating. Our shelter volunteers and testers were asked to record their impressions when first putting the tester harnesses on dogs. Durability and washability: We asked professional dog walkers for their opinions on how well these wear over time and whether they hold up after multiple washes.

We asked professional dog walkers for their opinions on how well these wear over time and whether they hold up after multiple washes. Initial cost and replacement cost : We considered whether the price of the harness is justified and how easy it is to replace if chewed.

Why do dogs pull on leash?

No-pull dog harness FAQs

"Dogs may pull on a leash due to hypersensitivity to all that is going on around them as well as a lack of proper leash training as a puppy," explained Lillian Baker, veterinarian and owner of Baker's Mobile Veterinary Services in Houston, Texas. No dog is born innately understanding how to walk on a leash. They pull because they naturally walk faster than we do and because they want to get to the park or greet another dog or sniff something interesting. Typically they continue to pull because they've discovered that, when they do, they get to move forward.

Can my dog hurt their neck pulling on the leash?

Traditional neck collars should never be used for restraining or controlling your dog because they can cause tension and stress on the dog's neck. "Dogs that pull on leash are at an increased risk of choking," said Baker. Tracheal collapse is another potential consequence of pressure around the neck, she explained. A 2020 study published in the journal "Vet Record" using canine neck models with pressure sensors confirmed the danger, concluding that all types of dog collars have the potential to cause harm to a dog's neck. A flat neck collar's only purpose is for attaching your dog's ID tags or for decoration. A no-clip body harness is a much safer and more effective way of walking a dog that pulls.

How do front-clip no-pull harnesses work?

Front-clip harnesses are designed to discourage pulling by pivoting the dog toward you whenever the leash is taut. No-pull harnesses come in two basic designs: A Y-shaped chest strap or a strap that lays horizontally across the chest. Y-shaped harnesses better allow for full freedom of movement. "Any product that forms a Y shape around the dog's neck and under the chest is non-restrictive," said veterinarian Chris Zink , a canine sports medicine consultant and researcher at Johns Hopkins University.

How do I fit a no-pull harness to my dog?

Finding the right harness for your dog is like choosing the perfect running sneakers: Fit is crucial. There's nothing scarier than your dog wriggling or backing out of a loose-fitting harness. An ill-fitting harness will also be uncomfortable, and if it's too tight, it can cause chafing. Sagging harnesses can impede a dog's full range of shoulder or leg movement.

A well-fitting harness should be snug but not too tight, with enough room to fit two to three fingers under all the straps. Check the sizing charts and read the instructions on how to measure your dog. When buying online, measure carefully and check the return policy before ordering.

Will a no-pull harness teach my dog to stop pulling?

Front-clip no-pull harnesses are not a magic bullet that will instantly stop your dog from pulling, but they are a management tool. The best way to stop your dog from pulling is to train loose leash walking using positive reinforcement. If your dog is a veteran puller, there is no humane piece of equipment that will teach them to stop pulling, but a good harness will help you manage and control your dog while teaching them leash manners. If you keep walking whenever your dog pulls, you are not only missing out on the chance to train loose leash walking, you are also reinforcing pulling.

What's the best leash for a dog who pulls?

Baker prefers a standard 4-to-6-foot-long leather leash for dog walking. She recommends avoiding retractable leashes which present a variety of safety concerns for both dogs and their walkers.

Why don't we recommend prong, choke, and e-collars?

We only considered no-pull equipment that does not cause pain or discomfort for a dog. Prong, choke, and shock collars are all designed to punish a dog by inflicting pain around the neck whenever they pull. Prong collars and choke chains can also cause damage to a dog's neck. "As a general rule, I don't like anything that puts too much pressure on the neck," said veterinary behaviorist Carlo Siracusa , associate professor of clinical animal behavior and welfare at University of Pennsylvania School of Veterinary Medicine. "Definitely no prong or shock collars. Even a martingale-type collar, which I do like, will not prevent the dog from pulling [and] will apply pressure on the neck."

In addition to being unsafe, punishment and pain create fear, stress, and anxiety in dogs. A study in the journal "PLOS One" shows that e-collars, also known as shock collars, produce behavioral and physiological signs of stress when used on pet dogs. As of October 2020, Petco, the second largest retail pet company in the United States, discontinued the sale of all shock collars online and in stores. Shock collars are banned and illegal in many countries, including England, Denmark, Norway, Sweden, Austria, Switzerland, and Germany. To train your dog more humanely, effectively, and successfully, use science-based positive reinforcement and rewards-based training and handling methods.

Is there a humane alternative to no-pull harnesses?

Head halters are a humane alternative to body harnesses. Baker recommends their use on dogs that pull. "If you lead the head, the body follows," she explained. Head halters may not be appropriate for every dog. If your pup is easily overaroused or highly reactive on leash, Siracusa said that using a head halter can result in whiplash or neck or spine pain.

Is there such a thing as a "chew-proof" harness?

There is no such thing as a chew-proof harness. A chewed-up harness is not a manufacturer defect or the result of poor design or materials. It takes less than 30 seconds for a determined dog or teething puppy to destroy a brand-new harness, so take it the harness off them when unsupervised. Be sure to also remove harnesses to prevent injury when dogs roughhouse, as teeth and limbs can get entangled.

Lillian Baker, veterinarian and owner of Baker's Mobile Veterinary Services , Houston, Texas

Baker earned a doctorate of veterinary medicine from Tuskegee School of Veterinary Medicine in 2017. After completing her degree, she practiced veterinary medicine at a Houston clinic before establishing her own home-care clinic, Baker's Mobile Veterinary Services. She sees clients throughout the Houston area, specializing in wellness services and minor injuries and illnesses.

Baker earned a doctorate of veterinary medicine from Tuskegee School of Veterinary Medicine in 2017. After completing her degree, she practiced veterinary medicine at a Houston clinic before establishing her own home-care clinic, Baker's Mobile Veterinary Services. She sees clients throughout the Houston area, specializing in wellness services and minor injuries and illnesses. Anne Carter, senior lecturer at the School of Animal Rural and Environmental Sciences , Nottingham Trent University, Nottingham, England

Carter earned her doctorate in canine behavior and welfare at the University of Bristol in England. She is a researcher and lecturer in animal biology at Nottingham Trent University. Carter's areas of research interest cover aspects of animal behavior and welfare, including canine kinematics and temperature monitoring, and research into cattle housing and the effects on behavior and physiological stress responses.

Carter earned her doctorate in canine behavior and welfare at the University of Bristol in England. She is a researcher and lecturer in animal biology at Nottingham Trent University. Carter's areas of research interest cover aspects of animal behavior and welfare, including canine kinematics and temperature monitoring, and research into cattle housing and the effects on behavior and physiological stress responses. Scarlett Cermak, dog trainer, walker, and owner of Embark Today , San Francisco, California

Cermak is the owner of Embark Today, a dog training and walking service. She is also a certified Dog*Tec dog walker and has been working with dogs professionally for ten years. Cermak is currently enrolled in the prestigious Academy for Dog Trainers.

