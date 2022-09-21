Locally Owned and Operated Lounge to Debut in Melbourne

T Club , a locally owned and operated non-alcoholic lounge, will soon make its debut at 809 Palmetto Avenue in Melbourne , according to a recent filing with the State of Florida. The restaurant will be in downtown Melbourne, near the Melbourne City Hall.

Manager Missy Glover tells What Now Orlando that T Club will offer all kinds of teas, coffees, kombucha, kava, and kratom, and specifies that the establishment will not serve food. The latter two plant-based drinks, kava and kratom, are both medicinal in nature and can provide a relaxing sensation.

Addressing questions about the establishment’s opening date, Glover tells What Now Orlando that T Club is currently in the build-out phase of starting the business and hopes to open in early December .

Until T Club opens its doors this winter, those curious in the Melbourne-area can find a similar concept of a non-alcoholic lounge at the neighboring Island Root Kava Bar or the fully-alcoholic lounge experience, the neighboring Foo Bar Cocktail Lounge.

