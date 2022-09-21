ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kris Jenner said it's 'hard to watch' Khloé Kardashian 'in pain' as she speaks about her second child with Tristan Thompson

By Palmer Haasch
Insider
Insider
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0yhaOh_0i4tzoXy00
The first episode of season two of "The Kardashians" will address Khloé Kardashian and Tristan Thompson's second child. Jerritt Clark/Getty Images; Kevin Mazur/MG22/Getty Images for The Met Museum/Vogue
  • Kris Jenner said that it's "hard to watch" Khloé Kardashian "in pain" in a teaser for "The Kardashians."
  • The clip revealed that Kardashian will speak about her second child with Tristan Thompson.
  • Kardashian said that while "difficult," it was the beginning of something "beautiful."

Kris Jenner said that it's difficult to watch her daughter Khloé Kardashian "in pain" as she speaks about her second child with Tristan Thompson publicly.

A teaser for the season two premiere of "The Kardashians" revealed that the episode, which will be released on Hulu on Thursday, will show Kardashian addressing the second child that she had with Tristan Thompson in August via surrogate.

"There is something that I'm ready to talk about," Kardashian said in the teaser. "Tristan and I are having another baby. And it's supposed to be a really exciting time, and it's just a different experience."

While Jenner said that it was "hard to watch" her daughter be "in pain," Kardashian said that the moment was the "start of something positive, and happy, and beautiful."

—The Kardashians (@kardashianshulu) September 21, 2022

In July, a representative for Kardashian confirmed to Insider that she and Thompson were expecting another child via surrogate who was conceived in November 2021. On August 5, a representative confirmed to Insider that the child — a baby boy — had been born.

Kardashian and Thompson share another child together, 4-year-old True Thompson, who Kardashian gave birth to in April 2018. Thompson admitted in December 2021 to having a 3-month sexual relationship fitness instructor Maralee Nichols, who at the time was suing him for child support, while he was dating Kardashian. He later announced in January that a paternity test had proven that he was the father of Nichols' child, issuing a public apology to Kardashian.

The season one finale of "The Kardashians" addressed Thompson's cheating, but not his and Kardashian's second child, who had been conceived by that point.

