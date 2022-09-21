ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Phoenix, AZ

Ex-Phoenix police officer gets prison term in $1M fraud case

Daily Independent
Daily Independent
 4 days ago

PHOENIX (AP) — A former Phoenix police officer has been sentenced to 15 months in federal prison and ordered to pay more than $1 million in restitution in a fraud case.

Authorities said Toni Richardson was sentenced Monday after being arrested last year for submitting a fraudulent application to receive financial assistance from the federal government during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Richardson was indicted in December and resigned from the police force before the department could fire her.

Prosecutors said Richardson and a co-defendant filed a false application for Paycheck Protection Program loan money for their business that allegedly employed 85 people and had a monthly payroll of $510,000.

Court records show the business had no employees or payroll and the defendants improperly spent the more than $1.2 million they were allocated through the government program.

Prosecutors said Richardson must serve three years of probation after completing her prison term.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Phoenix, AZ
Phoenix, AZ
Crime & Safety
Local
Arizona Crime & Safety
ABC News

Capitol riot defendant: I was following Trump's instructions

An Ohio man charged with storming the U.S. Capitol and stealing a coat rack testified that he joined thousands of protesters in ransacking the building last year on what he thought were orders from the president, Donald Trump. Dustin Byron Thompson, 38, of Columbus, Ohio, said Wednesday he took to...
COLUMBUS, OH
The Hill

Mark Meadows removed from North Carolina voter rolls

Donald Trump’s former White House chief of staff Mark Meadows has been removed from North Carolina’s voter rolls, according to the State Board of Elections. Meadows is also being investigated for allegations of voter fraud, the State Bureau of Investigation said. The decision to remove the former North...
SCALY MOUNTAIN, NC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Prison#Police#Fraud
The Associated Press

EXPLAINER: Why the term ‘genocide’ matters in Ukraine war

WASHINGTON (AP) — When President Joe Biden declares Russia’s Ukraine war “genocide,” it isn’t just another strong word. Calling a campaign that’s aimed at wiping out a targeted group “genocide” not only increases pressure on a country to act, it can oblige it to. That’s partly because of a genocide treaty approved by the U.N. General Assembly after World War II, signed by the United States and more than 150 other nations.
POLITICS
Daily Independent

Daily Independent

Phoenix, AZ
7K+
Followers
15K+
Post
999K+
Views
ABOUT

A daily community newspaper serving the Phoenix metro with a focus on its West Valley suburbs.

 https://www.yourvalley.net

Comments / 0

Community Policy