Read full article on original website
Related
okcfox.com
Police seeking suspect that pulled gun on employee in northwest OKC
OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) - Police are investigating a robbery in northwest Oklahoma City on Friday afternoon. Officials say a man pointed a gun and threatened an Auto Zone employee as he was stealing merchandise from the store. Reports say the incident occurred near NW 10th St and Rockwell Ave. If...
okcfox.com
3 arrested in connection to apartment attack in northeast Oklahoma City
OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) - Police have arrested three suspects in connection to a attack on an elderly man in northeast Oklahoma City. Reports say the the incident was caught on a security camera near Northeast 4th Street and North Lottie Avenue. Officials say the attack happened in August, but thanks...
okcfox.com
Edmond Police identify motorcycle officer injured in pursuit
EDMOND, Okla. (KOKH) — Edmond Police have identified the motorcycle officer who is in critical condition following an afternoon pursuit on Friday. Sergeant Joseph Wells, a 16-year veteran of the Edmond Police Department was injured after a pursuit ended in a crash near Memorial and Boulevard, close to the north side of Smiling Hill Road.
okcfox.com
Two injured in shooting in Asher, OSBI investigating
ASHER, Okla. (KOKH) - The Asher Police Department and OSBI say based on the initial investigation, two subjects got into an argument that led to both subjects shooting each other. Police say one subject was only hit once while the other suffered from multiple gunshot wounds. Both were taken to...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
okcfox.com
Deadly crash in Grady County leaves one teenager dead, 3 injured
GRADY COUNTY (KOKH) - Emergency crews responded to a fatal crash that left one teenager dead and three injured near Amber on Saturday night. Officials say 36-year-old Deidra Hicks of Lawton was driving westbound on I-44 with three passengers when she rear-ended another driver, rolling her vehicle. Hicks and two...
okcfox.com
Edmond police officer, suspect injured after pursuit ends in crash
EDMOND, Okla. (KOKH) — Sgt. Joseph Wells, a motorcycle officer with the Edmond Police Department, was injured after a pursuit ended in a crash on Friday afternoon. The accident happened near Memorial and Boulevard, close to the north side of Smiling Hill Road. Emily Ward with the Edmond Police...
okcfox.com
One person stabbed overnight at nightclub in southwest Oklahoma City
OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) - Police are investigating a stabbing that left one person in the hospital on Saturday morning in southwest Oklahoma City. Officials say the incident occurred at a nightclub near Southwest 59th Street and South Western Avenue. One person was reportedly stabbed and taken to the hospital. There...
okcfox.com
Oklahoma City police release more information on officer-involved shooting
OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) — Oklahoma City police released more information about an officer-involved shooting from earlier in the week. Police said the ordeal began officers received a 911 call shortly after 11:30 p.m. Wednesday about a domestic stabbing that happened at a home in the 3300 block of Southeast 89th Street.
IN THIS ARTICLE
okcfox.com
Oklahoma County Sheriff's Office: Man arrested after stealing dog, dumping it in a field
OKLAHOMA COUNTY (KOKH) — The Oklahoma County Sheriff's Office arrested a man on Friday for allegedly stealing a dog. The sheriff's office said deputies were contacted by Woodlake Animal Hospital after Tristen Aimes brought a dog in to be vaccinated and they discovered a chip showing the canine belonged to someone else.
okcfox.com
Officials responding to crash on I-44 involving motorcyclist
OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) - Crews are responding to a crash involving a motorcyclist and a pickup in northwest Oklahoma City on Saturday morning. Officials say the crash occurred near I-44 and Northwest 23rd Street. Injuries are unknown at this time. This is a developing story.
okcfox.com
OKCFD: Substance in mail at county courthouse may have been crushed up medication
OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) — The Oklahoma County Courthouse was partially closed off on Friday after they received a suspicious package in the mail. HAZMAT crews from the Oklahoma City Fire Department came to the Oklahoma County Courthouse and closed off the Court Clerk's desk after the courthouse received a suspicious package containing white powder.
okcfox.com
Family still searching for answers 35 years after Oklahoma's infamous "State Fair Murders"
Oklahoma City, Okla. (KOKH) — It has been thirty-five years since two sisters were murdered after leaving the Oklahoma State Fair. Investigators say it is the most infamous cold case in Oklahoma history. Investigators say Sept. 23, 1987 was the last time the sisters were seen alive. They were...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
okcfox.com
Crane falls into building in downtown Oklahoma City
OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) - Crews are responding after a crane fell into a building in downtown OKC on Saturday afternoon. Officials say the incident occurred in the 100 block of W. Main Street, or the future home of KWTV/NEWS9. Authorities have closed North Robinson Avenue between West Sheridan Avenue and...
okcfox.com
Family of Harrah murder victim speaks out about domestic abuse
Harrah, Okla. (KOKH) — The family of a Harrah woman that police say died at the hands of her boyfriend is speaking out. Jai Gilbert's siblings say she was private about this year long relationship so they didn't realize it was abusive. Harrah police say Gilbert was killed when...
okcfox.com
Oklahoma County deputy Mark Johns honored at concert featuring Beach Boys and John Stamos
OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) — Injured Oklahoma County deputy Mark Johns was honored Saturday during a concert at the Civic Center Music Hall featuring the Beach Boys, actor John Stamos, and Dean Torrence of Jan and Dean. Johns was injured last month when he used his body to shield Sgt....
okcfox.com
Furry Friends: Woody
Good Day OK's Elliot Wilson and Jamison Keefover meet with Tina from the Oklahoma City Animal Welfare to learn more about Woody and how you can give him a forever home. The Oklahoma City Animal Shelter is located at 2811 SE 29th St in Oklahoma City. For more information call...
okcfox.com
Malcolm previews the Scissortail Park Takes Flight Event
Malcolm Tubbs previews the Scissortail Park Takes Flight Event. This event will be the opening celebration for the lower end of the park. The celebration starts today and ends on Sunday September 25th. For more information on the event call (405) 445-6277 or click here.
okcfox.com
Family organizes 'Berklee Maguire Memorial Tournament' in honor of their daughter
EDMOND, Okla. (KOKH) — A community is coming together Friday to remember a little girl who died in a house explosion two years ago. "Live, laugh, play and she was full of life," said Kurt Talbott, organizer for Berklee Maguire Memorial Tournament. Friday was a day of hugs, plenty...
okcfox.com
Scholar Athlete of the Week: Yukon's Harper Barlow
YUKON, Okla. (KOKH) — Yukon’s Scholar Athlete of the Week, Harper Barlow, is a runner and that’s a good thing. She’s a three-time state qualifier In cross country and a two-time track qualifier. She also finds time to be a Teen Associate Board Member of the...
okcfox.com
Lower half of Scissortail Park opens on Friday in Oklahoma City
OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) — The construction of Scissortail Park has officially been completed as of Friday. The park extends from Oklahoma City Boulevard to the Skydance Bridge over I-40 and stretches all the way to the shore of the Oklahoma River. Altogether, Scissortail Park offers 70 acres of educational and recreational activities.
Comments / 0