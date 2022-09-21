ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Purcell, OK

Edmond Police identify motorcycle officer injured in pursuit

EDMOND, Okla. (KOKH) — Edmond Police have identified the motorcycle officer who is in critical condition following an afternoon pursuit on Friday. Sergeant Joseph Wells, a 16-year veteran of the Edmond Police Department was injured after a pursuit ended in a crash near Memorial and Boulevard, close to the north side of Smiling Hill Road.
EDMOND, OK
Two injured in shooting in Asher, OSBI investigating

ASHER, Okla. (KOKH) - The Asher Police Department and OSBI say based on the initial investigation, two subjects got into an argument that led to both subjects shooting each other. Police say one subject was only hit once while the other suffered from multiple gunshot wounds. Both were taken to...
ASHER, OK
Deadly crash in Grady County leaves one teenager dead, 3 injured

GRADY COUNTY (KOKH) - Emergency crews responded to a fatal crash that left one teenager dead and three injured near Amber on Saturday night. Officials say 36-year-old Deidra Hicks of Lawton was driving westbound on I-44 with three passengers when she rear-ended another driver, rolling her vehicle. Hicks and two...
GRADY COUNTY, OK
Edmond police officer, suspect injured after pursuit ends in crash

EDMOND, Okla. (KOKH) — Sgt. Joseph Wells, a motorcycle officer with the Edmond Police Department, was injured after a pursuit ended in a crash on Friday afternoon. The accident happened near Memorial and Boulevard, close to the north side of Smiling Hill Road. Emily Ward with the Edmond Police...
EDMOND, OK
One person stabbed overnight at nightclub in southwest Oklahoma City

OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) - Police are investigating a stabbing that left one person in the hospital on Saturday morning in southwest Oklahoma City. Officials say the incident occurred at a nightclub near Southwest 59th Street and South Western Avenue. One person was reportedly stabbed and taken to the hospital. There...
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
Officials responding to crash on I-44 involving motorcyclist

OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) - Crews are responding to a crash involving a motorcyclist and a pickup in northwest Oklahoma City on Saturday morning. Officials say the crash occurred near I-44 and Northwest 23rd Street. Injuries are unknown at this time. This is a developing story.
Crane falls into building in downtown Oklahoma City

OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) - Crews are responding after a crane fell into a building in downtown OKC on Saturday afternoon. Officials say the incident occurred in the 100 block of W. Main Street, or the future home of KWTV/NEWS9. Authorities have closed North Robinson Avenue between West Sheridan Avenue and...
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
Family of Harrah murder victim speaks out about domestic abuse

Harrah, Okla. (KOKH) — The family of a Harrah woman that police say died at the hands of her boyfriend is speaking out. Jai Gilbert's siblings say she was private about this year long relationship so they didn't realize it was abusive. Harrah police say Gilbert was killed when...
HARRAH, OK
Furry Friends: Woody

Good Day OK's Elliot Wilson and Jamison Keefover meet with Tina from the Oklahoma City Animal Welfare to learn more about Woody and how you can give him a forever home. The Oklahoma City Animal Shelter is located at 2811 SE 29th St in Oklahoma City. For more information call...
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
Malcolm previews the Scissortail Park Takes Flight Event

Malcolm Tubbs previews the Scissortail Park Takes Flight Event. This event will be the opening celebration for the lower end of the park. The celebration starts today and ends on Sunday September 25th. For more information on the event call (405) 445-6277 or click here.
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
Scholar Athlete of the Week: Yukon's Harper Barlow

YUKON, Okla. (KOKH) — Yukon’s Scholar Athlete of the Week, Harper Barlow, is a runner and that’s a good thing. She’s a three-time state qualifier In cross country and a two-time track qualifier. She also finds time to be a Teen Associate Board Member of the...
YUKON, OK
Lower half of Scissortail Park opens on Friday in Oklahoma City

OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) — The construction of Scissortail Park has officially been completed as of Friday. The park extends from Oklahoma City Boulevard to the Skydance Bridge over I-40 and stretches all the way to the shore of the Oklahoma River. Altogether, Scissortail Park offers 70 acres of educational and recreational activities.
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK

