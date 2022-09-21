HOW TO START Foiling and winging can be done separately to start. The two most common ways to start foiling are by being pulled behind a motor boat at slow speeds and by renting an e-foil. For both activities, choose a calm day with flat water to increase your chances of success. By eliminating the wing at first, it is easier to familiarize yourself with the dynamic motions of the foil. The wing can be learned separately starting with lessons on land. SAFETY GEAR In addition to a wing and a board with a foil, the beginner wing foiler will want to have safety gear. The following should be considered: — helmet — wetsuit — impact vest — face and eye protection — knee guards and/or shin guards COST New wing foiling gear costs between $3,000-$6000. Used gear is readily available especially in places with a high density of wing foilers as different gear is used at different ability levels, and people upgrade their gear as they become more proficient in the sport. TOP SPOTS Donner Lake Boca and Stampede reservoirs Kings Beach Lake Forest in Tahoe City.

