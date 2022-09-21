ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Two men injured in N Austin shooting

Two men were injured in a shooting in north Austin Saturday night. The Austin Police Department responded to 8885 Research Blvd. at 8:51 p.m. Officers in the area heard the shots and went to investigate. Two groups were exchanging gunfire. APD said one man was shot and the other was...
fox7austin.com

Lawrence Parrish, man shot by Austin police officers in 2017, dies

AUSTIN, Texas - Lawrence Parrish, the man at the center of a 2019 excessive force lawsuit against the Austin Police Department, has died. Parrish passed away on Sept. 10 at the age of 36, according to his obituary. In April 2017, Parrish was shot by Austin police officers in East...
CBS Austin

Two people injured in S Austin crash

Two people were seriously injured in a crash in south Austin Sunday afternoon. Crews with the Austin Police Department, Austin Fire Department and Austin-Travis County EMS responded to the scene in the 9900 block of Bilbrook Place, just south of West Slaughter Lane. ALSO | One ejected, two others rushed...
CBS Chicago

Police investigating stabbings reported just minutes apart on same street in North Austin

CHICAGO (CBS)-- Police are investigating two separate stabbings reported minutes apart on the same street in North Austin early Friday morning. Around 3:23 a.m., police said a 40-year-old man was stabbed by another man inside a second-floor apartment in the 5200 block of West Crystal Avenue. The victim was taken to Mt. Sinai Hospital in critical condition with multiple stab wounds. Minutes later at approximately 3:28 p.m., a woman was found on the sidewalk, in the 5300 block of West Crystal Avenue, with stab wounds to her neck. She was taken to Mt. Sinai Hospital where she was pronounced dead.  Police said the incidents "may be connected." No arrests have been made. 
spectrumlocalnews.com

Police arrest Kyle man in connection to threats made to Austin school

AUSTIN, Texas — A man from Kyle, Texas, was arrested for allegedly making threats against a Travis County school. Officers with the Travis County Sheriff’s Office report that an investigation into the matter began immediately. TCSO said they received word from Austin Waldorf School that the institute was subjected to five threatening voicemail messages.
KVUE

Austin police officer killed in off-duty crash in Liberty Hill

LIBERTY HILL, Texas — An Austin Police Department officer was killed while driving home from his night shift early Friday morning, officials confirmed to KVUE. The crash occurred at the intersection of State Highway 29 and RM 1869 just after 6 a.m. Friday. As of 9 a.m., the Texas...
fox7austin.com

Crash near Tesla Road leaves teen, 1 other person injured

TRAVIS COUNTY, Texas - An adult and a teenager have been hospitalized after a crash in Eastern Travis County. The crash happened on FM 973 near Tesla Road just before midnight. The Austin Fire Department and Austin-Travis County EMS responded to a call of a two-vehicle crash with two people...
fox7austin.com

Police investigating after 11-year-old boy shot in East Austin

AUSTIN, Texas - Austin police are investigating after an 11-year-old boy was shot in the shoulder Tuesday night. Police said it happened on the 1300 block of East 3rd Street. The call came in at 11:32 p.m. The child's sister, who didn't want to be identified for safety reasons, says...
CBS Austin

One person seriously injured in rollover crash on N I-35

One person was taken to the hospital with serious, potentially life-threatening injuries after a rollover collision on north I-35 Saturday afternoon. Austin-Travis County EMS medics responded to the scene near the intersection of I-35 and Reinli Street at 2:39 p.m. ALSO | Boil water notice issued for Plum Creek customers...
foxsanantonio.com

Two volunteers of Texans for Greg Abbott attacked while knocking on doors in Houston

HOUSTON– A man attacked two Texans for Greg Abbott volunteers while they were knocking on doors in a neighborhood. The incident happened Saturday, Sept. 24. According to the Abbott press release, the suspect chased the two volunteers through the neighborhood and attempted to drag them out of their car. The suspect also punched both side view mirrors off the vehicle.
fox44news.com

Man arrested in Killeen auto-pedestrian accident

Killeen, Tx (FOX44) – A 26-year-old man has been arrested on intoxication assault charges in connection with a February auto-pedestrian crash which seriously injured another man. Eric Allen Hatchett was booked into the Bell County Jail, and has since been bonded out. An arrest affidavit stated the accident occurred...
