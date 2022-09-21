Read full article on original website
Governor Newsom Called Governor Abbott Dumb as He Flies into Texas TodayTom HandyTexas State
Here’s What California Governor Newsom said in Texas that will Make You Happy or MadTom HandyTexas State
Popular off-price store chain opening new location in Texas this weekKristen WaltersSan Marcos, TX
An Overview on Mark Tippets - Libertarian Candidate for Texas GovernorTom HandyLago Vista, TX
This Austin conservationist is giving away millionsAsh JurbergAustin, TX
CBS Austin
Two men injured in N Austin shooting
Two men were injured in a shooting in north Austin Saturday night. The Austin Police Department responded to 8885 Research Blvd. at 8:51 p.m. Officers in the area heard the shots and went to investigate. Two groups were exchanging gunfire. APD said one man was shot and the other was...
fox7austin.com
Lawrence Parrish, man shot by Austin police officers in 2017, dies
AUSTIN, Texas - Lawrence Parrish, the man at the center of a 2019 excessive force lawsuit against the Austin Police Department, has died. Parrish passed away on Sept. 10 at the age of 36, according to his obituary. In April 2017, Parrish was shot by Austin police officers in East...
CBS Austin
Two people injured in S Austin crash
Two people were seriously injured in a crash in south Austin Sunday afternoon. Crews with the Austin Police Department, Austin Fire Department and Austin-Travis County EMS responded to the scene in the 9900 block of Bilbrook Place, just south of West Slaughter Lane. ALSO | One ejected, two others rushed...
No injuries after crash involving Austin police car on Burnet at Highway 183
The crash involved an Austin Police Department car and another vehicle. It happened on Burnet Road near the Highway 183 overpass.
Police investigating stabbings reported just minutes apart on same street in North Austin
CHICAGO (CBS)-- Police are investigating two separate stabbings reported minutes apart on the same street in North Austin early Friday morning. Around 3:23 a.m., police said a 40-year-old man was stabbed by another man inside a second-floor apartment in the 5200 block of West Crystal Avenue. The victim was taken to Mt. Sinai Hospital in critical condition with multiple stab wounds. Minutes later at approximately 3:28 p.m., a woman was found on the sidewalk, in the 5300 block of West Crystal Avenue, with stab wounds to her neck. She was taken to Mt. Sinai Hospital where she was pronounced dead. Police said the incidents "may be connected." No arrests have been made.
CBS Austin
One ejected, two others rushed to the hospital after rollover crash in E Austin
AUSTIN, Texas — Three people were rushed to the hospital, including one who was ejected from their car, after a rollover crash involving multiple cars off Interstate 35 service road in East Austin overnight. Austin-Travis County EMS responded to the crash around 10:57 p.m. at 5621 North I-35 Northbound...
spectrumlocalnews.com
Police arrest Kyle man in connection to threats made to Austin school
AUSTIN, Texas — A man from Kyle, Texas, was arrested for allegedly making threats against a Travis County school. Officers with the Travis County Sheriff’s Office report that an investigation into the matter began immediately. TCSO said they received word from Austin Waldorf School that the institute was subjected to five threatening voicemail messages.
Austin police officer killed in off-duty crash in Liberty Hill
LIBERTY HILL, Texas — An Austin Police Department officer was killed while driving home from his night shift early Friday morning, officials confirmed to KVUE. The crash occurred at the intersection of State Highway 29 and RM 1869 just after 6 a.m. Friday. As of 9 a.m., the Texas...
fox7austin.com
Crash near Tesla Road leaves teen, 1 other person injured
TRAVIS COUNTY, Texas - An adult and a teenager have been hospitalized after a crash in Eastern Travis County. The crash happened on FM 973 near Tesla Road just before midnight. The Austin Fire Department and Austin-Travis County EMS responded to a call of a two-vehicle crash with two people...
Williamson County Sheriff's Office wins Crime Scene Unit award
FRISCO, Texas — On Friday, the Williamson County Sheriff’s Office Crime Scene Unit was awarded the North Texas Forensic Association’s Best Laboratory Award in Frisco. Several agencies nominated the Crime Scene Unit for its assistance to agencies in North Texas. According to a release from the sheriff’s...
APD identifies officer killed in motorcycle crash in Liberty Hill
The Austin Police Department identified one of its officers who was killed in an off-duty motorcycle crash in Liberty Hill Friday morning.
KWTX
Investigators looking for drivers who fled scene after Killeen man was shot, critically wounded
KILLEEN, Texas (KWTX) - The Bell County Crime Stoppers is offering a reward for information that helps investigators identify the drivers and occupants of three vehicles that fled the scene moments after a man was shot and critically wounded in Killeen. The shooting was reported on September 22, 2022 at...
fox7austin.com
Police investigating after 11-year-old boy shot in East Austin
AUSTIN, Texas - Austin police are investigating after an 11-year-old boy was shot in the shoulder Tuesday night. Police said it happened on the 1300 block of East 3rd Street. The call came in at 11:32 p.m. The child's sister, who didn't want to be identified for safety reasons, says...
CBS Austin
One person seriously injured in rollover crash on N I-35
One person was taken to the hospital with serious, potentially life-threatening injuries after a rollover collision on north I-35 Saturday afternoon. Austin-Travis County EMS medics responded to the scene near the intersection of I-35 and Reinli Street at 2:39 p.m. ALSO | Boil water notice issued for Plum Creek customers...
foxsanantonio.com
Two volunteers of Texans for Greg Abbott attacked while knocking on doors in Houston
HOUSTON– A man attacked two Texans for Greg Abbott volunteers while they were knocking on doors in a neighborhood. The incident happened Saturday, Sept. 24. According to the Abbott press release, the suspect chased the two volunteers through the neighborhood and attempted to drag them out of their car. The suspect also punched both side view mirrors off the vehicle.
fox7austin.com
VIDEO: Car runs over pedestrian in Round Rock; police looking for witnesses
ROUND ROCK, Texas - Round Rock police are looking for eyewitnesses in an aggravated assault. Police said on Sept. 9, the driver of a vehicle hit a pedestrian near the Walmart at IH-35 & SH-45. The victim was originally in critical condition but is now stable. This incident stemmed from...
fox44news.com
Man arrested in Killeen auto-pedestrian accident
Killeen, Tx (FOX44) – A 26-year-old man has been arrested on intoxication assault charges in connection with a February auto-pedestrian crash which seriously injured another man. Eric Allen Hatchett was booked into the Bell County Jail, and has since been bonded out. An arrest affidavit stated the accident occurred...
Attempted patrol vehicle break-in leads to struggle, constable injured
AUSTIN, Texas — Editor's note: An earlier version of this story stated that an Austin police officer had been shot. However, law enforcement officials later clarified that the official injured at the scene was a deputy constable and he sustained a minor injury. A constable with Travis County Precinct...
Police looking for witnesses after car hits pedestrian near Round Rock Walmart
Police posted a video of the incident. It shows a car leaving the gas station parking lot and striking a person walking beside the road.
