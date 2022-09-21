ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Music

Rolling Stone

Shania Twain Offers a Shot of Caffeinated Bliss in New Song ‘Waking Up Dreaming’

Shania Twain wants to embrace the thrill of being in love in her new song “Waking Up Dreaming,” which was released on Friday. It’s the country-pop icon’s first new music since 2017 and first under a recording agreement with Republic Nashville. “Do you know I adore you?/A million ways to show you, I do,” Twain sings at the top of “Waking Up Dreaming,” propelled by a hydraulic “Mickey”-style drum beat and subtle washes of synth. It gradually builds to a Shania-worthy maximalist sound, a dance party of gleaming guitars and unfettered bliss. “Let’s start waking up dreaming/And dress up crazy...
BEAUTY & FASHION
hotnewhiphop.com

Baby Tate Taps 2 Chainz For Club Ready "Ain't No Love"

Summer may be coming to an end, but that doesn't mean those club-ready jams have to stop. This New Music Friday (September 23), Baby Tate returns with a few bars on a 2 Chainz-assisted track that will get listeners to the dancefloor. The Warner Records release gives a nod to Ciara's "Oh" featuring Ludacris and Usher's "Love in this Club," both 2000s party favorites, and judging from the lyrics, Baby Tate makes it clear that there "Ain't No Love" when all you're looking for is a good time.
MUSIC
POPSUGAR

Tems Performs "No Woman, No Cry" Live For the First Time at the Global Citizen Festival

Tems's stunning cover of "No Woman, No Cry" was first heard in the trailer for "Black Panther: Wakanda Forever," but hearing the Nigerian-born singer perform the Bob Marley song live is a whole new experience. On Saturday, Sept. 24, Tems performed "No Woman, No Cry" live for the first time at the Global Citizen Festival in Ghana. Her performance was captured by fans, who can be heard singing along to the song's emotional refrain of "everything's gonna be alright" in a video shared on Twitter.
MUSIC
Footwear News

Blackpink Gives Y2K Style a Grunge Twist in Chunky Black Boots to Promote ‘Shut Down’ on ‘Jimmy Kimmel Live!’

Blackpink arrived to perform on “Jimmy Kimmel Live!” arranging their outfits around their love for black boots. The K-pop group, which includes Jisoo, Rosé, Lisa, and Jennie Kim appeared on the late-night show to promote their new single “Shut Down.” The group was accompanied by a squad of eight dancers who wore black crop tops and matching shorts.
CELEBRITIES
Harper's Bazaar

The best pink lipsticks according to A-list make-up artists

From the internet’s obsession with Barbiecore, to fashion’s love affair with Valentino’s fuschia-dominated AW22 show, one thing is clear: pink is back. But it's not just back; it’s thriving. It’s everywhere you look – from the Insta-famous Ettore Sottsass mirror (Bella Hadid has one) and store facades (hello Glossier) to celebrities sporting head-to-toe pink on the red carpet. It's clear that pink’s renaissance era is in full swing, and make-up artists have been embracing the hue backstage too, with Pepto Bismol eyes in every style imaginable.
MAKEUP
HollywoodLife

Katie Holmes & Suri, 16, Look Like Twins Heading On Long Weekend Getaway: Photo

Katie Holmes, 43, and Suri Cruise, 16, looked like twins on the move during their latest outing! The actress and her look-alike daughter were photographed carrying luggage while walking on a sidewalk in New York City, NY as they were headed out for the Labor Day weekend. They both wore casual but stylish outfits and looked content and relaxed as they walked by cameras.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
DoYouRemember?

Shania Twain Stuns In Plunging Dress With High Leg Slit For ACM Honors

Shania Twain recently turned heads while wearing a stunning plunging dress with a high leg slit for the ACM Honors. She shared a photo of herself on Instagram all glammed up and ready for the night, saying in the caption, “What a great night! My heart is full from watching and hearing the tributes 🥹 Being acknowledged as a songwriter has always been my goal… thank you to the @acmawards for honoring me with the Poet’s Award.”
BEAUTY & FASHION
OK! Magazine

Jennifer Garner Flashes Diamond Eternity Band As John Miller Engagement Rumors Run Rampant

Jennifer Garner is putting the rumor mill into overdrive after she was spotted with her diamond eternity ring on her hand while running errands. The 13 Going on 30 star was seen in Los Angeles on Tuesday, September 20, with the flashy bling. And while the stunning jewel was on Garner's right hand, many believe the band may be from her longtime boyfriend, 44-year-old businessman John Miller.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Footwear News

Kim Kardashian Models Thigh-High Boots in Bodysuit For First Stuart Weitzman Campaign

Kim Kardashian stars in Stuart Weitzman’s fall ’22 campaign, launched today. The reality star and entrepreneur was announced as the brand’s newest ambassador earlier this month. In the ad, titled “Stand Strong,” Kardashian can been seen posing in the newest iterations of the brand’s boots, including a pair of suede thigh-highs, which was accompanied by a sleek bodysuit. More styles in the campaign include the Stuart Ruche 100 Boot, the croc-embossed leather Lucite 100 Wedge Boot, the Nudistwrap 100 Sandal and more “I’m thrilled to be featured in Stuart Weitzman’s Fall campaign shot by the incredibly talented Mario Sorrenti. This campaign is inspired...
BEAUTY & FASHION
SheKnows

Vera Wang’s Secret to Age-Defying Skin at 73 is This 'Magical' Moisturizer That's Under $20 Right Now

At 73 years old, Vera Wang is looking more and more gorgeous every day. Many people have been mystified by her youthful, healthy skin, and finally, after years of wondering, fans now know of one skincare staple of hers. In a recent interview with New York Magazine’s The Strategist back in Jan. 2022, Wang talked about her skincare, food, and fashion holy grails, including an affordable moisturizer and sunscreen we’re going to need in our regimen ASAP. The fashion designer said she adores the RoC’s anti-aging face moisturizer with SPF 30, saying, “I’m late to making sunscreen part of my daily ritual,...
SKIN CARE
POPSUGAR

POPSUGAR

