Shania Twain Offers a Shot of Caffeinated Bliss in New Song ‘Waking Up Dreaming’
Shania Twain wants to embrace the thrill of being in love in her new song “Waking Up Dreaming,” which was released on Friday. It’s the country-pop icon’s first new music since 2017 and first under a recording agreement with Republic Nashville. “Do you know I adore you?/A million ways to show you, I do,” Twain sings at the top of “Waking Up Dreaming,” propelled by a hydraulic “Mickey”-style drum beat and subtle washes of synth. It gradually builds to a Shania-worthy maximalist sound, a dance party of gleaming guitars and unfettered bliss. “Let’s start waking up dreaming/And dress up crazy...
hotnewhiphop.com
Baby Tate Taps 2 Chainz For Club Ready "Ain't No Love"
Summer may be coming to an end, but that doesn't mean those club-ready jams have to stop. This New Music Friday (September 23), Baby Tate returns with a few bars on a 2 Chainz-assisted track that will get listeners to the dancefloor. The Warner Records release gives a nod to Ciara's "Oh" featuring Ludacris and Usher's "Love in this Club," both 2000s party favorites, and judging from the lyrics, Baby Tate makes it clear that there "Ain't No Love" when all you're looking for is a good time.
Tems Performs "No Woman, No Cry" Live For the First Time at the Global Citizen Festival
Tems's stunning cover of "No Woman, No Cry" was first heard in the trailer for "Black Panther: Wakanda Forever," but hearing the Nigerian-born singer perform the Bob Marley song live is a whole new experience. On Saturday, Sept. 24, Tems performed "No Woman, No Cry" live for the first time at the Global Citizen Festival in Ghana. Her performance was captured by fans, who can be heard singing along to the song's emotional refrain of "everything's gonna be alright" in a video shared on Twitter.
Blackpink Gives Y2K Style a Grunge Twist in Chunky Black Boots to Promote ‘Shut Down’ on ‘Jimmy Kimmel Live!’
Blackpink arrived to perform on “Jimmy Kimmel Live!” arranging their outfits around their love for black boots. The K-pop group, which includes Jisoo, Rosé, Lisa, and Jennie Kim appeared on the late-night show to promote their new single “Shut Down.” The group was accompanied by a squad of eight dancers who wore black crop tops and matching shorts.
Harper's Bazaar
The best pink lipsticks according to A-list make-up artists
From the internet’s obsession with Barbiecore, to fashion’s love affair with Valentino’s fuschia-dominated AW22 show, one thing is clear: pink is back. But it's not just back; it’s thriving. It’s everywhere you look – from the Insta-famous Ettore Sottsass mirror (Bella Hadid has one) and store facades (hello Glossier) to celebrities sporting head-to-toe pink on the red carpet. It's clear that pink’s renaissance era is in full swing, and make-up artists have been embracing the hue backstage too, with Pepto Bismol eyes in every style imaginable.
The Internet Is Freaking Out Over Khloé Kardashian and Michele Morrone at Milan Fashion Week
The internet is trying to manifest a new relationship for Khloé Kardashian. On Saturday, Sept. 24, "365 Days" star Michele Morrone shared a photo of himself with his arm wrapped around Kardashian backstage at Milan Fashion Week on his Instagram Story. In the cozy pic, Morrone looks as if he may be whispering something in the Good American founder's ear.
Kourtney Kardashian Bares it All in Cheeky Photo to Introduce New Business Venture
Kourtney Kardashian just revealed her newest project: a new vitamin and supplement line called Lemme. The reality star, 43, announced the upcoming launch of her new brand via Instagram on Monday, where she also shared a very cheeky promotional photo. The racy snap features Kardashian posing in a dreamy pit...
Katie Holmes & Suri, 16, Look Like Twins Heading On Long Weekend Getaway: Photo
Katie Holmes, 43, and Suri Cruise, 16, looked like twins on the move during their latest outing! The actress and her look-alike daughter were photographed carrying luggage while walking on a sidewalk in New York City, NY as they were headed out for the Labor Day weekend. They both wore casual but stylish outfits and looked content and relaxed as they walked by cameras.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Violet Affleck Wears Chic Floral-Print Dress Alongside Stepmom Jennifer Lopez in Beverly Hills
Girls’ day! Ben Affleck’s eldest daughter, Violet Affleck, wore a chic floral-print, button-down sleeveless dress alongside stepmom Jennifer Lopez while out to lunch in Beverly Hills. The 16-year-old chose a pair of plain black shoes for her spring-themed ensemble as she carried a brown tote bag on Saturday,...
Kendall Jenner Flashed So Much Leg In This High-Slit White Dress For Her 818 Tequila Event
Kendall Jenner stunned in a sultry, elegant white gown to the 818 Tequila ‘Eight Reserve’ launch party— showing us all how to rock one last epic all-white summer outfit before Labor Day! The supermodel, 26, donned a floor-length, curve-hugging and asymmetrical dress by Rick Owens to the Malibu soiree, featuring an ultra-high slit that revealed her toned legs.
Shania Twain Stuns In Plunging Dress With High Leg Slit For ACM Honors
Shania Twain recently turned heads while wearing a stunning plunging dress with a high leg slit for the ACM Honors. She shared a photo of herself on Instagram all glammed up and ready for the night, saying in the caption, “What a great night! My heart is full from watching and hearing the tributes 🥹 Being acknowledged as a songwriter has always been my goal… thank you to the @acmawards for honoring me with the Poet’s Award.”
Demi Lovato has fans concerned after revealing she is sick and no longer wants to tour
Demi Lovato is over tour life. The singer who uses she/her/they/them pronouns shared a series of messages on her Instagram story Tuesday, revealing that she is sick, and wants this to be her last tour. “I can’t do this anymore,” they wrote over a photo from her...
Christie Brinkley, 68, Slays In Low-Cut Blue Swimsuit & White Cover-Up On A Boat With Friends
Christie Brinkley has been rocking a slew of fabulous swimsuits all summer and for her last hoorah she ended the summer with a bang. The 68-year-old rocked a plunging blue one-piece swimsuit with a white cover-up on top while enjoying the sun with friends on a boat. Christie posted the...
Refinery29
Savage X Fenty Debuts Loungewear Collection — With Help From Gossip Girl’s Jordan Alexander
Last week, Savage X Fenty launched its newest loungewear collection, Xssentials, and the line is everything you’ll need this fall. From soft fabrics to bold vibrant color options, the intimates brand not only wants us to feel sexy but comfortable and cozy within. RUN, don’t walk to get your hands on this collection.
Jennifer Garner Flashes Diamond Eternity Band As John Miller Engagement Rumors Run Rampant
Jennifer Garner is putting the rumor mill into overdrive after she was spotted with her diamond eternity ring on her hand while running errands. The 13 Going on 30 star was seen in Los Angeles on Tuesday, September 20, with the flashy bling. And while the stunning jewel was on Garner's right hand, many believe the band may be from her longtime boyfriend, 44-year-old businessman John Miller.
Kate Middleton Stuns Us All In A Chic Brown Polka Dot Dress While Walking Her Kids To School
There have been major changes in the royal family lately to say the least, but one thing that remains unchanging is Kate Middleton’s impeccable style. Kate Middleton truly always looks polished, elegant, and absolutely regal. And when we saw the brown polka dot dress she recently wore while taking...
Kim Kardashian Models Thigh-High Boots in Bodysuit For First Stuart Weitzman Campaign
Kim Kardashian stars in Stuart Weitzman’s fall ’22 campaign, launched today. The reality star and entrepreneur was announced as the brand’s newest ambassador earlier this month. In the ad, titled “Stand Strong,” Kardashian can been seen posing in the newest iterations of the brand’s boots, including a pair of suede thigh-highs, which was accompanied by a sleek bodysuit. More styles in the campaign include the Stuart Ruche 100 Boot, the croc-embossed leather Lucite 100 Wedge Boot, the Nudistwrap 100 Sandal and more “I’m thrilled to be featured in Stuart Weitzman’s Fall campaign shot by the incredibly talented Mario Sorrenti. This campaign is inspired...
Vera Wang’s Secret to Age-Defying Skin at 73 is This 'Magical' Moisturizer That's Under $20 Right Now
At 73 years old, Vera Wang is looking more and more gorgeous every day. Many people have been mystified by her youthful, healthy skin, and finally, after years of wondering, fans now know of one skincare staple of hers. In a recent interview with New York Magazine’s The Strategist back in Jan. 2022, Wang talked about her skincare, food, and fashion holy grails, including an affordable moisturizer and sunscreen we’re going to need in our regimen ASAP. The fashion designer said she adores the RoC’s anti-aging face moisturizer with SPF 30, saying, “I’m late to making sunscreen part of my daily ritual,...
The One Makeup Product Women Over 40 Should Never Wear, According To A Celebrity MUA
This post has been updated since its initial 07/03/22 publish date to include more expert insight. Whether you’re nailing an anti-aging contour trick or pulling off the perfect lipstick color for your skin tone, there are so many ways utilizin...
