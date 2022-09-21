ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Your Ultimate Guide to the Texas Renaissance Festival

Huzzah, ladies! It is almost time for the most enchanting, exciting and always entertaining Texas Renaissance Festival! If you have never ventured up to the Magnolia area to partake in this event, you need to take that trip this season. I have been going every year for the past 25 years, oftentimes dressed to impress, and always have a rousing good time. Let me give you all the info and tips for making this a fun family adventure this fall.
Houston Area Guide to Pumpkin Patches and Fall Festivals

We are thankful to our friends at UTMB Health for helping us get in the spirit of all things fall this year in Houston!. It’s fall y’all and we know that means dry leaves, pumpkin spice and everything nice that comes with a hopefully less humid Houston. Whether...
