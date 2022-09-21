Read full article on original website
Philadelphia police investigating series of Friday night carjackings
In each case, the victims describe two to four men who either acted like they needed help or blocked the driver in before showing a gun and stealing the vehicle.
Baseball Fan Allegedly Stole $5,000 in Jewelry at NJ’s Berlin Farmer’s Market
Authorities in Camden County are asking for your help identifying a man wanted for allegedly stealing $5,000 worth of jewelry from a store inside the Berlin Farmer's Market. The heist, according to the Berlin Police Department, happened around 3:45 Saturday afternoon. At the store, the suspect asked to look at an item and then ran off with it.
Suspect accused of robbing dispatcher in front of Philadelphia police headquarters arrested
Police say 40-year-old Lonnie Watlington attacked the 25-year-old dispatcher and dragged her 10-15 feet before taking her bag
Two More Teens Shot Friday Night, This Time In The Newark-Area
New Castle County Police, Criminal Investigations Unit is currently investigating a shooting that occurred in the Evergreen Apartments at Christiana Reserve, according to Sergeant Tracey Duffy. Duffy said on Friday at approximately 9:00 p.m., New Castle County Police received multiple calls for a shots fired complaint. Officers responded to the...
3 men commit smash-and-grab at gas station on the Boulevard, Philadelphia police say
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – Police say an axe, sledgehammer and crowbar were used to steal cash from machines in an early morning smash-and-grab. Three men believed to be in their 20s pulled up in a white Nissan Rogue to a Sunoco on Roosevelt Boulevard around 2:30 a.m. Saturday.They escaped southbound on the Boulevard with an unknown amount of cash.No one was injured.
Man shot 8 times in Ogontz double shooting, Philadelphia police say
PHILADLPHIA (CBS) -- Philadelphia police are investigating a double shooting that happened Saturday afternoon in Ogontz. A car was riddled with bullet holes on the 1800 block of Stenton Avenue around 1:30 p.m.Police say a 30-year-old man was shot 8 times throughout his body and a 30-year old woman was shot once in the shoulder.Both were taken to the hospital and are listed in stable condition.Police say a weapon was recovered at the scene.
Video: Carjacker points gun at mother, daughter in Northeast Philadelphia driveway
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- A frightening situation for a mother and daughter from Northeast Philadelphia Monday morning.It was just after 6 a.m. when the pair walked out of their house and toward their car.That's when a man pointed a gun at them. The teenage girl ran. The mother dropped her keys and purse. The carjacker drove off in their SUV. It was later found thanks to a tracking program. The thief is still at large
Caught on camera: Suspect parks in front of Chestnut Hill cafe before breaking in, stealing $1K
PHILADELPHIA - Investigators with the Philadelphia Police Department are searching for a man wanted in connection with a robbery at a Chestnut Hill bakery. According to authorities, the robbery happened on September 16 at 2:40 a.m. Officials say an unknown man parked a black Nissan Altima at Baker's Cafe located...
Teen carjacked at gunpoint while buying milk at Devon Square Shopping Center
Police say the teen was buying milk at the Devon Square Shopping Center when two suspects jumped into his car.
Male Wanted For Assaults On Women On SEPTA
Riding a train for a single woman can be a bit intimidating. Especially when accosted by a male who tries to take advantage of them. Philadelphia and SEPTA police are looking for the male in the below video. They say he is behind the assaults that happened about 15 minutes apart, during overnight hours on the Broad Street Subway.
Upper Bucks man indicted in alleged assault on Planned Parenthood volunteer
An anti-abortion activist from Upper Bucks County is facing federal charges for allegedly twice assaulting and injuring a Planned Parenthood volunteer. Mark Houck, 48, of Kintersville — just south of Riegelsville — was charged by indictment with violating the Freedom of Access to Clinic Entrance Act, which makes it a federal crime to use force with intent to injure, intimidate or interfere with someone providing reproductive health care.
Man killed in Northeast Philly hit-and-run, thrown 'at least 100 feet,' police say
A man is dead in Northeast Philadelphia after police say he was hit by a car while crossing the street Friday. According to investigators, he was thrown “at least 100-150 feet.”
County Police Investigating A Strange Series Of Events
The New Castle County Division of Police are searching for information relating to a late reported shots fired that occurred in the community of Overview Gardens, according to Sergeant Tracey Duffy. Duffy said on Wednesday, September 21, at approximately 12:40 p.m., New Castle County Police were called to the 100...
$100,000 reward offered for information leading to arrest in Mt. Airy homicide
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – Philadelphia police want your help finding a homicide suspect, and there is a $100,000 reward. They released surveillance video of a suspect wanted in connection with a homicide that happened last year, on Nov. 26. Footage shows the suspect walking in the area of Ardleigh Street and East Mount Pleasant Avenue in Mt. Airy. Police say the suspect allegedly approached a man near a corner and fired several shots, killing him.If you have any information, contact police.
1 person dead after shooting in North Philadelphia, police say
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – Philadelphia police are investigating a shooting in North Philadelphia that left one person dead. The shooting happened around 1 a.m. Sunday near the intersection of West Girard Avenue and Broad Street.Police say the victim was shot several times and taken to Temple Hospital where that person was pronounced dead.No arrests have been made.
For Years, Philly Police Dumped Crime Data at Disney World
Shineka Crawford will never forget the day her 18-year-old son Shaquille Barbour was killed. She was at a family gathering in North Philadelphia last summer, when she learned a gunman shot Shaquille more than a dozen times. Crawford found him bleeding in the street. “I can’t get that picture out...
PnB Rock Murder Investigators Reportedly Looking Into Possibility of ‘Known Enemies’ Being Responsible
The ongoing investigation into the fatal shooting of PnB Rock earlier this month is now moving in multiple directions at once, local police sources have claimed. Early Wednesday, TMZ shared a report citing LAPD sources in which it was claimed that one potential direction centers on learning more about potential “known enemies.” Specifically, investigators in the case are alleged to be looking deeply into Atlanta and Philadelphia. The latter, of course, was Rock’s hometown.
Officials: Former Employee Indicted In June Armored Car Carjacking, Robbery
David C. Weiss, U.S. Attorney for the District of Delaware, announced today that a federal grand jury returned an indictment last week charging a Philadelphia man with robbing an armored security truck at gunpoint. According to the court documents, on June 10, 2022, Tayion Spencer, 31, robbed an armored truck...
Body found in Bristol last month positively identified as man from Philadelphia
Bucks County Coroner Meredith Buck announced today that with the assistance of the FBI, the body found on Sunday, Aug. 21, in the vicinity of Route 413 and Maple Avenue in Bristol Township has been positively identified as Abdool Nazim, 46, a Guyanese/South American man. He was reported missing from Philadelphia on July 31.
Double shooting in Lawncrest leaves 26-year-old man dead: police
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- A 26-year-old man has died after a double shooting in Philadelphia's Lawncrest neighborhood. Police say the incident happened around 9:30 p.m. Wednesday on the 5800 block of Rising Sun Avenue.Police say the man was shot once in his chest and once in each leg. He was rushed to an area hospital, where he later died.A 28-year-old man was shot once in the hip, according to police. He was placed in stable condition at the hospital.No arrests have been made.
