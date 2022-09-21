ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Southampton, PA

firststateupdate.com

Two More Teens Shot Friday Night, This Time In The Newark-Area

New Castle County Police, Criminal Investigations Unit is currently investigating a shooting that occurred in the Evergreen Apartments at Christiana Reserve, according to Sergeant Tracey Duffy. Duffy said on Friday at approximately 9:00 p.m., New Castle County Police received multiple calls for a shots fired complaint. Officers responded to the...
NEW CASTLE COUNTY, DE
CBS Philly

Man shot 8 times in Ogontz double shooting, Philadelphia police say

PHILADLPHIA (CBS) -- Philadelphia police are investigating a double shooting that happened Saturday afternoon in Ogontz. A car was riddled with bullet holes on the 1800 block of Stenton Avenue around 1:30 p.m.Police say a 30-year-old man was shot 8 times throughout his body and a 30-year old woman was shot once in the shoulder.Both were taken to the hospital and are listed in stable condition.Police say a weapon was recovered at the scene.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
CBS Philly

Video: Carjacker points gun at mother, daughter in Northeast Philadelphia driveway

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- A frightening situation for a mother and daughter from Northeast Philadelphia Monday morning.It was just after 6 a.m. when the pair walked out of their house and toward their car.That's when a man pointed a gun at them. The teenage girl ran. The mother dropped her keys and purse. The carjacker drove off in their SUV. It was later found thanks to a tracking program. The thief is still at large   
PHILADELPHIA, PA
delawarevalleynews.com

Male Wanted For Assaults On Women On SEPTA

Riding a train for a single woman can be a bit intimidating. Especially when accosted by a male who tries to take advantage of them. Philadelphia and SEPTA police are looking for the male in the below video. They say he is behind the assaults that happened about 15 minutes apart, during overnight hours on the Broad Street Subway.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
LehighValleyLive.com

Upper Bucks man indicted in alleged assault on Planned Parenthood volunteer

An anti-abortion activist from Upper Bucks County is facing federal charges for allegedly twice assaulting and injuring a Planned Parenthood volunteer. Mark Houck, 48, of Kintersville — just south of Riegelsville — was charged by indictment with violating the Freedom of Access to Clinic Entrance Act, which makes it a federal crime to use force with intent to injure, intimidate or interfere with someone providing reproductive health care.
BUCKS COUNTY, PA
NewsBreak
Public Safety
firststateupdate.com

County Police Investigating A Strange Series Of Events

The New Castle County Division of Police are searching for information relating to a late reported shots fired that occurred in the community of Overview Gardens, according to Sergeant Tracey Duffy. Duffy said on Wednesday, September 21, at approximately 12:40 p.m., New Castle County Police were called to the 100...
NEW CASTLE COUNTY, DE
CBS Philly

$100,000 reward offered for information leading to arrest in Mt. Airy homicide

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – Philadelphia police want your help finding a homicide suspect, and there is a $100,000 reward. They released surveillance video of a suspect wanted in connection with a homicide that happened last year, on Nov. 26. Footage shows the suspect walking in the area of Ardleigh Street and East Mount Pleasant Avenue in Mt. Airy. Police say the suspect allegedly approached a man near a corner and fired several shots, killing him.If you have any information, contact police.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
CBS Philly

1 person dead after shooting in North Philadelphia, police say

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – Philadelphia police are investigating a shooting in North Philadelphia that left one person dead. The shooting happened around 1 a.m. Sunday near the intersection of West Girard Avenue and Broad Street.Police say the victim was shot several times and taken to Temple Hospital where that person was pronounced dead.No arrests have been made.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
NBC Philadelphia

For Years, Philly Police Dumped Crime Data at Disney World

Shineka Crawford will never forget the day her 18-year-old son Shaquille Barbour was killed. She was at a family gathering in North Philadelphia last summer, when she learned a gunman shot Shaquille more than a dozen times. Crawford found him bleeding in the street. “I can’t get that picture out...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Complex

PnB Rock Murder Investigators Reportedly Looking Into Possibility of ‘Known Enemies’ Being Responsible

The ongoing investigation into the fatal shooting of PnB Rock earlier this month is now moving in multiple directions at once, local police sources have claimed. Early Wednesday, TMZ shared a report citing LAPD sources in which it was claimed that one potential direction centers on learning more about potential “known enemies.” Specifically, investigators in the case are alleged to be looking deeply into Atlanta and Philadelphia. The latter, of course, was Rock’s hometown.
LOS ANGELES, CA
buckscountyherald.com

Body found in Bristol last month positively identified as man from Philadelphia

Bucks County Coroner Meredith Buck announced today that with the assistance of the FBI, the body found on Sunday, Aug. 21, in the vicinity of Route 413 and Maple Avenue in Bristol Township has been positively identified as Abdool Nazim, 46, a Guyanese/South American man. He was reported missing from Philadelphia on July 31.
BRISTOL, PA
CBS Philly

Double shooting in Lawncrest leaves 26-year-old man dead: police

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- A 26-year-old man has died after a double shooting in Philadelphia's Lawncrest neighborhood. Police say the incident happened around 9:30 p.m. Wednesday on the 5800 block of Rising Sun Avenue.Police say the man was shot once in his chest and once in each leg. He was rushed to an area hospital, where he later died.A 28-year-old man was shot once in the hip, according to police. He was placed in stable condition at the hospital.No arrests have been made.
PHILADELPHIA, PA

