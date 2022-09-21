PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- A frightening situation for a mother and daughter from Northeast Philadelphia Monday morning.It was just after 6 a.m. when the pair walked out of their house and toward their car.That's when a man pointed a gun at them. The teenage girl ran. The mother dropped her keys and purse. The carjacker drove off in their SUV. It was later found thanks to a tracking program. The thief is still at large

PHILADELPHIA, PA ・ 2 DAYS AGO