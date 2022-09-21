Read full article on original website
This NJ Restaurant Serves Some of the Best Barbeque in the StateTravel MavenSomerville, NJ
Opinion: The Number of Lanternflies at the Jersey Shore Is Too Darn High!Ossiana TepfenhartLong Branch, NJ
The Oldest Flea Market in New Jersey is a Must VisitTravel MavenEnglishtown, NJ
Celebrity Makeup Artist Lauren D'Amelio Experiences Car Break-In at CVS in Brick, NJBridget MulroyBrick, NJ
Eat Clean Bro's 9/11 Memorial BBQ Brings a Community Together for the 3rd Year in a Row - "We Haven't Forgotten"Bridget MulroyMonmouth County, NJ
Halloween Fun! Trick or Treat Hours Set For Toms River, New Jersey
It is just over a month until Halloween 2022 and this year it falls on a Monday night, so let's take a look at this year's schedule, especially for Toms River. What makes Toms River special, when it comes to Halloween "trick or treating" is that the annual Halloween Parade changes the actual night for "trick or treating". If you have lived in Toms River for any length of time, then you are well aware of the change.
Huge Two Day Lego Festival Coming to Secaucus, NJ
Any diehard Lego fans in your home? If so, get ready for Brick Fest Live coming to New Jersey for two days only in December. I saw the details on the Only in Your State website and for Lego lovers, this is a dream come true. It's happening at the...
What is a ‘kitchen appreciation fee’? Why this N.J. restaurant charges customers extra.
Shanti and Steve Mignogna knew they had to do something. Costs at Talula’s, their popular Asbury Park pizzeria, were through the roof due to inflation — a plague felt throughout the restaurant industry. Core ingredients like flour, canned tomatoes, cheese, oil and cured meats were all costing 30 to 40% more than usual. Takeout supplies, like pizza boxes, were more expensive, too. Even the price of gas for their pizza oven was up 60%.
Your List of Spirit Halloween Stores in Ocean and Monmouth County
Mom's and Dad's if you're anything like me, I can never find a Spirit Halloween store. So, I decided to make you a list of all of the Spirit Halloween stores in Ocean and Monmouth County along with their locations. If our kids are anything like mine they always want to go to a Spirit Halloween store and I never know where one is, now I know. Keep the map and the locations handy.
More and more NJ schools are taking off for these holidays
There have been efforts to boost the number of New Jersey schools now honoring an important Hindu holiday. A student out of Camden County has been petitioning online for all districts in the county to join those honoring Diwali with a day off. As of last winter, roughly two dozen...
Set Sail On This Haunted Cruise In Philadelphia, PA
If you’re looking to add more Halloween adventures to your bucket list this fall, this cruise is worth checking out. Awesome Events Philly is hosting the Spirit of Philadelphia Cruise which is a super awesome haunted dinner cruise that is not taking reservations for the Halloween season. I, personally,...
The local bands keeping the Asbury Park, NJ music scene alive
Taking it to the Wonder Bar, the iconic Asbury Park bar where local acts make their names. Prior to the Sea.Hear.Now festival, the local bands including Sunshine Spazz, Yawn Mower and Gods took over the scene and played through the night. Other local female artists also joined some of the...
This $1.5M Ultra-Modernized 1950s Home Is For Sale in Princeton NJ (PICTURES)
If you're a sucker for old things made new, then you've gotta check out this house that's on the market in Mercer County! It's the definition of "don't judge a book by its cover." Welcome to 12 Pardoe Road in Princeton NJ! This mid-century home was originally built in 1953...
Coming to NJ: 4 new restaurants at Quaker Bridge Mall
I know a lot of Mercer County residents are about to be excited about this. It’s official that the Quaker Bridge Mall is expanding its food options this fall — and they really covered all of the bases with their new additions. It’s been a little over 10...
Local business champ serving the best burgers in Toms River, NJ
As you know, I'm traveling around the state spreading the message of common-sense solutions for the problems plaguing our great state. One of the pillars of our economy and our communities is the many small businesses that dot the landscape. For the next few months, I'll be coming to your...
Beloved new bakery in Medford, NJ told to cease and ‘de-moose’ their mural
MEDFORD — A popular new local business has been dealt an unexpected setback — its moose mural was flagged by township officials. Maggie Moose Bakery & Gourmet Gift Boutique opened its doors in May, after more than a year of renovations and town approvals to the storefront at 185 Route 70.
This Popular Seaside Heights, NJ Breakfast Spot Is For Sale
Especially when you know that after breakfast you're either hitting the beach for the day, strolling the boardwalk, or maybe even hitting a water park. I love going out for breakfast, it's the best type of food and it's reasonably priced for the most part. Before becoming a full-time resident...
QuickChek opens another N.J. location, more to come
Convenience store chain QuickChek has opened another store in New Jersey. QuickChek opened in Parlin (Sayreville) on Sept. 20. The 4,542 square-foot store is located at 3101 Bordentown Ave. at the intersection of Bordentown Ave. and Cheesequake Rd. The new QuickChek replaces an older, smaller format of the store. “Our...
Trendy retailer is opening 4 new New Jersey stores
Showcase, a retailer known for the “hottest trends,” is opening new locations in the Garden State. They already have stores in Freehold and Bridgewater. The new ones will be in Paramus, Rockaway, and Edison as well as at the Willowbrook Mall in Wayne, which is now open. “We...
Yet Another Restaurant in Ocean City, NJ, Permanently Closes
Yet another restaurant in Ocean City has closed for good. Lately, it seems like every time you go online, you read about a popular place to grab something to eat closing for good -- it's been one after another. Brutal past few weeks. Within the past few weeks, Voltaco's on...
Never Dull In New Jersey, Dancefloor Collapses At Jersey Shore Wedding
If there is one thing we know how to do in Jersey it's how to keep a party going. Cassidy and Brian Gagliardotto had the shock of their lives during their wedding reception when everything fell apart, literally. Just imagine, you planned for your wedding for years, and right when...
'Accidental' Lockdown Activation Brings Police To Morris County Middle School
An "accidental" lockdown activation brought several police officers to a Morris County middle school to investigate, authorities said. Chatham Middle School was testing the district’s 911 alert system when it inadvertently sent a lockdown message to the Morris County 911 Communications Center and prompted an immediate police response around 1:45 p.m. on Friday, Sept. 23, the department said.
thelakewoodscoop.com
Uncle and Nephew from Lakewood Admit to Slaying in Howell
Omar Rivera-Rojas (also known as Juan Carlos Rivera-Rojas), and his nephew Alberto Rojas-Hernandez, pleaded guilty to first-degree Aggravated Manslaughter charges stemming from a 2019 slaying in Howell Township, Acting Monmouth County Prosecutor Lori Linskey announced Sunday. On Friday September 23, 2022, before Monmouth County Superior Court Judge Marc C. LeMieux,...
Still Waiting for the Grand Opening of the Wawa on Lanes Mill Road in Brick, NJ
Commuters are waiting for their morning coffee before work. They're still working on this Wawa. This Wawa on Lanes Mill Road in Brick has been closed for well over a year and a half. For everyone that commutes from Brick and gets on the Garden State Parkway, they've been missing...
birchrestaurant.com
18 Best Restaurants In Manasquan, NJ
Manasquan, NJ is a scenic, seaside town in the southern part of the state. With a full mile of picturesque beach, it’s the perfect place for sand and sea lovers. It also boasts the popular Manasquan river, which is a hub for local boaters and fishermen. Quaint shops line the streets, inviting visitors to browse everything from antiques to beach decor.
