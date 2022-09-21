ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Brick, NJ

92.7 WOBM

Halloween Fun! Trick or Treat Hours Set For Toms River, New Jersey

It is just over a month until Halloween 2022 and this year it falls on a Monday night, so let's take a look at this year's schedule, especially for Toms River. What makes Toms River special, when it comes to Halloween "trick or treating" is that the annual Halloween Parade changes the actual night for "trick or treating". If you have lived in Toms River for any length of time, then you are well aware of the change.
TOMS RIVER, NJ
NJ.com

What is a ‘kitchen appreciation fee’? Why this N.J. restaurant charges customers extra.

Shanti and Steve Mignogna knew they had to do something. Costs at Talula’s, their popular Asbury Park pizzeria, were through the roof due to inflation — a plague felt throughout the restaurant industry. Core ingredients like flour, canned tomatoes, cheese, oil and cured meats were all costing 30 to 40% more than usual. Takeout supplies, like pizza boxes, were more expensive, too. Even the price of gas for their pizza oven was up 60%.
ASBURY PARK, NJ
94.3 The Point

Your List of Spirit Halloween Stores in Ocean and Monmouth County

Mom's and Dad's if you're anything like me, I can never find a Spirit Halloween store. So, I decided to make you a list of all of the Spirit Halloween stores in Ocean and Monmouth County along with their locations. If our kids are anything like mine they always want to go to a Spirit Halloween store and I never know where one is, now I know. Keep the map and the locations handy.
MONMOUTH COUNTY, NJ
94.3 The Point

Set Sail On This Haunted Cruise In Philadelphia, PA

If you’re looking to add more Halloween adventures to your bucket list this fall, this cruise is worth checking out. Awesome Events Philly is hosting the Spirit of Philadelphia Cruise which is a super awesome haunted dinner cruise that is not taking reservations for the Halloween season. I, personally,...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
NJ.com

QuickChek opens another N.J. location, more to come

Convenience store chain QuickChek has opened another store in New Jersey. QuickChek opened in Parlin (Sayreville) on Sept. 20. The 4,542 square-foot store is located at 3101 Bordentown Ave. at the intersection of Bordentown Ave. and Cheesequake Rd. The new QuickChek replaces an older, smaller format of the store. “Our...
SAYREVILLE, NJ
94.5 PST

Trendy retailer is opening 4 new New Jersey stores

Showcase, a retailer known for the “hottest trends,” is opening new locations in the Garden State. They already have stores in Freehold and Bridgewater. The new ones will be in Paramus, Rockaway, and Edison as well as at the Willowbrook Mall in Wayne, which is now open. “We...
WAYNE, NJ
Daily Voice

'Accidental' Lockdown Activation Brings Police To Morris County Middle School

An "accidental" lockdown activation brought several police officers to a Morris County middle school to investigate, authorities said. Chatham Middle School was testing the district’s 911 alert system when it inadvertently sent a lockdown message to the Morris County 911 Communications Center and prompted an immediate police response around 1:45 p.m. on Friday, Sept. 23, the department said.
MORRIS COUNTY, NJ
thelakewoodscoop.com

Uncle and Nephew from Lakewood Admit to Slaying in Howell

Omar Rivera-Rojas (also known as Juan Carlos Rivera-Rojas), and his nephew Alberto Rojas-Hernandez, pleaded guilty to first-degree Aggravated Manslaughter charges stemming from a 2019 slaying in Howell Township, Acting Monmouth County Prosecutor Lori Linskey announced Sunday. On Friday September 23, 2022, before Monmouth County Superior Court Judge Marc C. LeMieux,...
HOWELL, NJ
birchrestaurant.com

18 Best Restaurants In Manasquan, NJ

Manasquan, NJ is a scenic, seaside town in the southern part of the state. With a full mile of picturesque beach, it’s the perfect place for sand and sea lovers. It also boasts the popular Manasquan river, which is a hub for local boaters and fishermen. Quaint shops line the streets, inviting visitors to browse everything from antiques to beach decor.
MANASQUAN, NJ
