ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pets

Comments / 0

Related
The List

Here's Who Inherited Marilyn Monroe's Fortune After She Died

On September 28, "Blonde" premieres on Netflix. Loosely based on the life and career of Hollywood icon Marilyn Monroe — and adapted from a Joyce Carol Oates novel of the same name — the film stars Ana de Armas in the titular role, per IndieWire. "Blonde" has already been under fire for its NC-17 rating and alleged graphic content. According to IndieWire (and as originally reported by Deadline), de Armas continuously tapped into the darker sides of the icon on set. "I knew I had to let myself open and go to places that I knew were going to be uncomfortable, dark, and vulnerable," she said. "That's where I found the connection with this person." As a result, the "Knives Out" actress dreamed about Marilyn all throughout filming. "She was all I thought about, she was all I dreamed about, she was all I could talk about," said de Armas, per IndieWire.
MOVIES
HuffPost

Margot Robbie Says She And Ryan Gosling Were ‘Mortified’ In Viral ‘Barbie’ Photos

If you think the Hollywood hype surrounding the forthcoming “Barbie” movie feels a bit excessive, don’t worry ― Margot Robbie understands your frustration. The two-time Academy Award nominee dropped by “The Tonight Show” Monday to promote her new film, “Amsterdam.” Still, the chat inevitably turned to “Barbie,” in which the actor plays the iconic Mattel doll opposite Ryan Gosling as her boyfriend, Ken.
MOVIES
Us Weekly

Ana de Armas Says the Attention on Her Romance With Ben Affleck Felt ‘Dangerous and Unsafe’

Life under the microscope. Ana de Armas didn’t appreciate her relationship with ex-boyfriend Ben Affleck being scrutinized by the public. “I have never been someone that wants any attention that’s not about my work. So, when the attention is not about my work, it is upsetting, and it feels disrespectful, and it feels inappropriate and it feels dangerous and unsafe,” the 34-year-old Cuba native told Variety for their Wednesday, September 21 cover story.
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Andrew Dominik
Person
Ana De Armas
Person
Elvis
Person
Adrien Brody
Person
Sara Paxton
Person
Marilyn Monroe
Person
Seth Meyers
Person
Bobby Cannavale
OK! Magazine

Hillary Clinton Ditches Her Pantsuit For Powder Blue Gown In Rare Red Carpet Appearance At 2022 Venice Film Festival

Dressed to impress! Hillary Clinton made a rare red carpet appearance at the 2022 Venice Film Festival on Wednesday, August 31. The former Secretary of State was all smiles while posing for the cameras as she arrived for the debut of Noah Baumbach's film White Noise, starring Adam Driver, Greta Gerwig and Don Cheadle. As Hillary is not a regular attendee of international movie premieres, her appearance at the upscale entertainment event sparked confusion for fans. Some theorized her attendance may be connected to her and her daughter Chelsea's upcoming documentary detailing the inspiring life of Zarifa Ghafari, one of...
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus Celebrities#Linus Entertainment#Popular Celebrities#Dog#Blonde#Maltese#Mafia
Us Weekly

Why Alexis Bledel and Ex-Husband Vincent Kartheiser Split After 8 Years of Marriage: He’s a ‘Lone Wolf’

After eight years of marriage, Alexis Bledel and Vincent Kartheiser called it quits due in part to a degree of “social isolation” in their lives. Bledel, 40, and Kartheiser, 43, have not made a public appearance together in “years,” which a source exclusively reveals in the latest issue of Us Weekly, noting that their growing distance “certainly played a part” in their decision to separate.
TROUBLED RELATIONSHIP
E! News

Hilaria Baldwin Gives Birth, Welcomes Baby No. 7 With Alec Baldwin

Watch: Alec & Hilaria Baldwin EXPECTING Baby No. 7. The It's Complicated actor, 64, and wife Hilaria Baldwin welcomed their seventh child together, a baby girl named Ilaria Catalina Irena. The Living Clearly Method author, 38, confirmed their daughter's arrival on Set. 24, sharing an Instagram video which included the...
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Dogs
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Pets
NewsBreak
Netflix
NewsBreak
Celebrities
HollywoodLife

Ben Affleck Is Spotted Out With Son Samuel, 10, After Italy Honeymoon With Jennifer Lopez: Photos

Ben Affleck, 50, bonded with his son, Samuel Garner Affleck, 10, on a stroll in Santa Monica! The father-son duo were spotted after Ben returned from his Italian honeymoon with his new wife, Jennifer Lopez, 53. Both Ben and Samuel looked very happy to have some one-on-one time together as they enjoyed the sunny day on Thursday, Sept. 1. The Gone Girl actor held onto his son’s hand lovingly while they were out and about for the summer stroll.
SANTA MONICA, CA
Vice

Blonde's director: Marilyn Monroe was 'not a figure of female empowerment'

We’ve been waiting forever for the fantastical and fucked up biopic of Marilyn Monroe from Netflix. Now, the film has hit movie theatres ahead of its streaming debut on Wednesday 28 September. Critics have seen it, and the opinion is split perfectly down the middle: it has, at the time of writing, a 50% Freshness rating on Rotten Tomatoes. But before the adaptation of Joyce Carol Oates’ book Blonde — a loose reimagining of Marilyn’s life — had even been released, the movie has caused endless controversy. Now, at the final hurdle, its director Andrew Dominik has dropped another clanger in the mix.
MOVIES
Variety

‘Blonde’ Star Ana de Armas on Getting to Know Marilyn Monroe

When Cuban-Spanish actor Ana de Armas was asked to play Marilyn Monroe in Andrew Dominik’s Netflix feature “Blonde,” she spent months preparing and studying for the role. “It was very important to discover the real woman and bring all of those elements together,” she said Saturday at the San Sebastian Film Festival.
MOVIES
Popculture

'Beverly Hills Cop 4' Finally Starts Filming With New Stars Joining Eddie Murphy

The long-awaited fourth Beverly Hills Cop movie is finally set to start production this week, with two big stars joining Eddie Murphy. Joseph Gordon-Levitt and Zola star Taylour Paige will star in Axel Foley's latest adventure. The new movie will be released by Netflix after Paramount Pictures made a deal with the streamer in 2019.
MOVIES
epicstream.com

Cameron Diaz Unpleasant To Deal With? Bad Teacher Actress Allegedly Told A Magazine Researcher ‘I Hope You Get Cancer,’ Jann Wenner Claims

Cameron Diaz is making headlines amid Rolling Stone co-founder Jann Wenner’s recent allegations in his book Like a Rolling Stone. Even though Wenner did not directly name-drop Diaz, several publications immediately figured that he was talking about the Bad Teacher actress. Jann Wenner Claims One Of His Former Magazine’s...
CELEBRITIES
POPSUGAR

POPSUGAR

New York City, NY
70K+
Followers
22K+
Post
17M+
Views
ABOUT

POPSUGAR powers the optimism and dreams of women around the world through positive, purposeful, and playful content. We inspire happiness, strength, and confidence to be your best self.

 https://www.popsugar.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy