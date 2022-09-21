Read full article on original website
Horizon, N.J.’s largest health insurer, just inched closer to entering the for-profit health care business
Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Jersey, the largest health insurer in the state, cleared the latest hurdle in its plan to expand into the health care business late last week when the state Department of Banking and Insurance gave preliminary approval to change its corporate charter. Banking and...
Back to school brings new health threat in NJ, and its not COVID
Kids going back to school could be fueling a spike in a viral infection that is sending growing numbers of children to the emergency room with breathing difficulty. The U.S. Center's for Disease Control and Prevention continues to report a spike in enterovirus. In the majority of infections, children present...
New Jersey lawmakers move to create ‘community schools’
This month, New Jersey lawmakers returned from summer recess, just as kids returned to school from summer break. With increased attention on issues like student mental health and safety, academic equity, and sex education standards, the Legislature has eyed education reform. The General Assembly Education Committee approved several measures Thursday...
Gov. Phil Murphy vetoes bill eliminating ‘unnecessary’ teaching certification
New Jersey Gov. Phil Murphy vetoed a bill on Thursday that would have eliminated a controversial requirement for new teachers. To obtain a certification to teach in New Jersey, educators must pass a Board of Education-approved performance-based assessment known as “edTPA.”. The prerequisite is unpopular among many teaching candidates,...
The new COVID booster is now in NJ: Who should get it?
The panic over COVID has died down but the disease is still infecting thousands of New Jerseyans and killing some every day. That's why the state Health Department is encouraging everyone who is eligible to get the new COVID bivalent booster shot. Health Commissioner Judy Persichilli said this new booster...
New Jersey Gov. Murphy signs executive order increasing offshore wind goal
New Jersey Gov. Phil Murphy signed an executive order Wednesday increasing his state’s offshore wind goal by nearly 50 percent. The new goal, 11,000 MW by 2040, ups the current goal of 7,500 MW. Murphy ... Read More » The post New Jersey Gov. Murphy signs executive order increasing offshore wind goal appeared first on Daily Energy Insider.
COVID killed college? NJ public schools report record enrollment
Following years of concern over whether the coronavirus pandemic would cause a permanent dent in applications to and enrollment at four-year colleges, a handful of institutions across New Jersey are reporting record enrollment numbers for the fall 2022 semester. "It's sort of contrary to everything you've read, about how there's...
Isolated communities in Puerto Rico struggle to regain water and power after Fiona
OROCOVIS, Puerto Rico — Hundreds of thousands of people across Puerto Rico are still waiting for water and power to be restored following Hurricane Fiona. Fiona was just a category 1 hurricane when it hit. But it moved slowly and dropped more than 30 inches of rain on some areas, and the flooding washed out roads, isolating some mountain communities.
New Jersey state troopers join Puerto Rico hurricane recovery efforts
The Emergency Management Assistance Compact allows states and territories to share resources following natural disasters. Under that agreement, New Jersey is sending 74 state troopers, a doctor, and 12 members of the state’s All-Hazards Incident Management Team to help residents in Puerto Rico. “Our hearts and prayers are with...
More and more NJ schools are taking off for these holidays
There have been efforts to boost the number of New Jersey schools now honoring an important Hindu holiday. A student out of Camden County has been petitioning online for all districts in the county to join those honoring Diwali with a day off. As of last winter, roughly two dozen...
N.J. district eliminates Columbus Day as a school holiday over objections of Italian-American groups
Local Italian-American organizations urged the Toms River Regional school district this week to reverse a decision to eliminate Columbus Day as a school holiday, saying the move is an insult to their heritage. The district’s school calendar, approved over the summer, made Columbus Day a regular school day. Students in...
Don’t Be a Crime Victim: The Most Dangerous Cities In and Around NJ
A popular travel website has released a list of the most dangerous cities in the nation and it offers a few surprises for New Jersey and the states around it. Editors at travado.com have compiled data from the FBI, U.S. Census reports, and even local news reports to determine their rankings.
Eight NJ counties in top 50 most vulnerable U.S. housing markets
While the Federal Reserve's third straight three-quarter percentage point interest rate hike was the flashy economic headline Wednesday, the Fed's actions both already taken and still to come are weighing on trends in a housing market that, until recently, was historically hot. Imminent failure — or a housing crash like...
New Jersey lawmakers move to create mobile service for seniors
Assemblywoman Angela McKnight is leading an effort to bring senior services directly to older adults living in New Jersey. The Hudson County Democrat introduced legislation in February that would establish a state-operated mobile senior citizen assistance program within the Department of Health. According to the proposed legislation, the mobile unit...
South Jersey walk unites families grieving lost children
Families suffering through the pain of losing a baby or a child gathered at Washington Lake Park in Gloucester County Saturday for a walk, to support one another.
5 numbers that show Hurricane Fiona’s devastating impact on Puerto Rico
In the wake of Hurricane Fiona walloping Puerto Rico, communities are underwater, bridges and roads destroyed, and many residents’ homes are unlivable. Early figures indicate a tough road ahead as residents attempt to recover. It will be some time before experts get a full handle on the scale of...
Check Your Trees for Beech Leaf Disease, Confirmed in 12 New Jersey Counties
Beech Leaf Disease is killing our trees!Morristown Minute. In 2020, beech leaf disease was identified in Bergen and Essex counties, responsible for the gradual deforestation of our communities; today the NJDEP reports the disease has been identified in an additional 10 counties.
Tropical Storm Ian strengthens as it heads to Cuba, Florida
Authorities and residents in Florida were keeping a cautious eye on Tropical Storm Ian as it rumbled through the Caribbean on Sunday, expected to continue gaining strength and become a major hurricane in the coming days on a forecast track toward the state. Gov. Ron DeSantis has declared a state...
N.J. might require stores sanitize reusable bags, refund shoppers after bag ban goes awry
Five months into New Jersey’s ban on plastic — and in grocery stores, paper — bags, it’s been, well, a mixed bag of results. Customers are still forgetting their bags at home. Some shoppers are even stealing hand baskets. And the real “glitch” in the law, according to a legislator who wrote it, is there’s no good solution for handling online grocery deliveries since the ban includes both paper and plastic.
Murphy asks for changes to N.J. unemployment bill
A bill that would change how some unemployment benefits are distributed in New Jersey was conditionally vetoed by Gov. Phil Murphy on Thursday, after his administration received notice from the federal government that some of the measure’s provisions were problematic. Murphy said he supported the goals of the legislation...
