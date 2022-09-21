ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Health

Comments / 0

Related
WHYY

New Jersey lawmakers move to create ‘community schools’

This month, New Jersey lawmakers returned from summer recess, just as kids returned to school from summer break. With increased attention on issues like student mental health and safety, academic equity, and sex education standards, the Legislature has eyed education reform. The General Assembly Education Committee approved several measures Thursday...
EDUCATION
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
New Jersey State
State
Washington State
New Jersey 101.5

COVID killed college? NJ public schools report record enrollment

Following years of concern over whether the coronavirus pandemic would cause a permanent dent in applications to and enrollment at four-year colleges, a handful of institutions across New Jersey are reporting record enrollment numbers for the fall 2022 semester. "It's sort of contrary to everything you've read, about how there's...
COLLEGES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Health Equity#South Jersey#Health Department#Health System#Acenda Integrated Health
WHYY

New Jersey state troopers join Puerto Rico hurricane recovery efforts

The Emergency Management Assistance Compact allows states and territories to share resources following natural disasters. Under that agreement, New Jersey is sending 74 state troopers, a doctor, and 12 members of the state’s All-Hazards Incident Management Team to help residents in Puerto Rico. “Our hearts and prayers are with...
POLITICS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
News Break
Politics
Country
Puerto Rico
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Department of Health
WHYY

New Jersey lawmakers move to create mobile service for seniors

Assemblywoman Angela McKnight is leading an effort to bring senior services directly to older adults living in New Jersey. The Hudson County Democrat introduced legislation in February that would establish a state-operated mobile senior citizen assistance program within the Department of Health. According to the proposed legislation, the mobile unit...
HUDSON COUNTY, NJ
WHYY

Tropical Storm Ian strengthens as it heads to Cuba, Florida

Authorities and residents in Florida were keeping a cautious eye on Tropical Storm Ian as it rumbled through the Caribbean on Sunday, expected to continue gaining strength and become a major hurricane in the coming days on a forecast track toward the state. Gov. Ron DeSantis has declared a state...
FLORIDA STATE
NJ.com

N.J. might require stores sanitize reusable bags, refund shoppers after bag ban goes awry

Five months into New Jersey’s ban on plastic — and in grocery stores, paper — bags, it’s been, well, a mixed bag of results. Customers are still forgetting their bags at home. Some shoppers are even stealing hand baskets. And the real “glitch” in the law, according to a legislator who wrote it, is there’s no good solution for handling online grocery deliveries since the ban includes both paper and plastic.
GROCERY & SUPERMAKET
NJ.com

Murphy asks for changes to N.J. unemployment bill

A bill that would change how some unemployment benefits are distributed in New Jersey was conditionally vetoed by Gov. Phil Murphy on Thursday, after his administration received notice from the federal government that some of the measure’s provisions were problematic. Murphy said he supported the goals of the legislation...
ECONOMY
WHYY

WHYY

Philadelphia, PA
18K+
Followers
16K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

WHYY connects you to your community and the world by delivering reliable information and worthwhile entertainment.

 https://whyy.org/

Comments / 0

Community Policy