ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Boardman, OH

Student project teaches water conservation in Boardman

By Gerry Ricciutti
WKBN
WKBN
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3OCQpZ_0i4tx52E00

BOARDMAN, Ohio (WKBN) – Some junior high students in Boardman are learning valuable lessons in water conservation and the environment.

A ribbon was cut held Wednesday for newly finished improvements to the Rain Garden at Glenwood Junior High.

‘Youngstown Showdown’ festival set

Recently, the school installed new tables, benches and raised garden plots, all made from recycled plastic. There is also a covered pavilion to use for outdoor lessons.

The students even had a hand in the layout of the space in the school’s courtyard.

“We understood we’re taking away the grass, the water’s got to go somewhere, so we wanted to be responsible in creating this space. The kids designed their own rain garden to collect water that’s going to run off of the pavilion,” said Scott Lenhart.

Recently, the school was awarded a $15,000 grant from the Meijer grocery store chain and the makers of Britta water filters, which helped pay for the new furniture.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WKBN.com.

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Ohio Government
Local
Ohio Society
Local
Ohio Sports
Local
Ohio Education
State
Ohio State
Boardman, OH
Sports
Boardman, OH
Society
Boardman, OH
Education
City
Boardman, OH
Boardman, OH
Government
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus K12#Water Conservation#Water Filters#Nexstar Media Inc
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Advocacy
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Environment
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Education
News Break
Politics
WKBN

WKBN

47K+
Followers
26K+
Post
13M+
Views
ABOUT

WKBN.com - Local news, weather and sports in Youngstown, Ohio.

 https://WKBN.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy