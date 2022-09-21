Player of the Week: Davis runs the show in War Eagles' region-opening win

Buy Now Wagener-Salley's Cameron Davis (11) rushed for 189 yards and three touchdowns, was successful on a two-point conversion, made five tackles and intercepted a pass in the War Eagles' 27-22 win over Hunter-Kinard-Tyler to begin Region 4-A play. Staff file photo by Kyle Dawson

Willie Fox and the Wagener-Salley coaching staff harped on it all week leading up to Friday's Region 4-A opener against Hunter-Kinard-Tyler.

During film study they found a tell in the Trojans' offense - if the running back motioned out of the backfield to the right side of the football field, then that meant a screen pass was going to the left.

It happened one time Friday night, and as soon as H-K-T sent that running back right Fox could see that senior Cameron Davis had absorbed their teachings from the week.

Fox watched as Davis, who was lined up 8 yards off of the line of scrimmage, started creeping up - and creeping, and creeping, and creeping.

Then came the throw to the left, and Davis jumped it. He was stopped short of returning his interception all the way to the end zone, but the pick stopped short a potential scoring drive for the Trojans in the War Eagles' 27-22 victory.

That was one of several key plays Davis made - he also rushed for 189 yards and three touchdowns on 26 carries, was successful on a two-point conversion and also made five tackles on defense. For all of that, he's the Aiken Standard Player of the Week.

"We've moved him around a lot defensively this year. He's played some free safety, and then he's played kind of that that spur nickel safety for us in spots. He made a play Friday night," Fox said before describing each detail of the big interception. "... That was cool to see. That was a mental thing. He's a really good physical player, but seeing him kind of mature mentally right there, paying attention to film study, that was cool."

Davis has had a starring role for the War Eagles as a quarterback, tailback and defensive back for the last two seasons, and he's taken on a bit more responsibility each season after making the most of his carries as a freshman.

His freshman season, of course, was the War Eagles' best in program history. That team was led by a successful, cohesive senior class. As such, his best opportunities for carries in a crowded backfield typically came in the closing minutes of blowouts.

He was that kind of freshman that would enter the game late and then run like he was making up for lost time, and that spilled into his sophomore year when he emerged into the role of go-to back and rushed for 866 yards in an abbreviated season.

He took on the additional duty of playing quarterback as a junior, all while rushing for 1,596 yards and 23 touchdowns in nine games.

The expectations were even higher for both Davis and wingback Ian Stroman coming into their senior seasons, and the last two weeks they've shown glimpses of how each can single-handedly take over a game if called upon to do so.

Stroman had to do it against Swansea with Davis unavailable, and against H-K-T it was up to Davis after Stroman was banged up a bit - the injury bug has not been kind of the War Eagles to start the season - and he bounced back in a big way.

Davis played some quarterback and tailback Friday to run the show in the War Eagles' single wing offense, and his experience within the system showed.

"He does a really good job of following his blockers," Fox explained. "The offensive line is starting to come together, and they're doing a really good job of moving people against their will. He's really, really good. He's played in this system now for four years, and he just kind of knows where it's going to hit."

It doesn't always work as planned - sometimes a block is missed or something else may go wrong, but the War Eagles can almost always count on Davis to make the first defender miss. That's how he can turn something into nothing and, as Fox put it, put together a string of carries that go for 3 yards, then 5, then 9, then 57.

The War Eagles will count on him to do plenty more of that as his senior season progresses, but he's proven throughout his high school career that he can handle those expectations.