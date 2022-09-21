Read full article on original website
WYTV.com
29th annual walk supports multiple sclerosis patients
BOARDMAN, Ohio (WKBN) — The Multiple Sclerosis Service Agency hosted its 29th Annual Super Walk on Saturday. It’s the first year the organization has brought it back since the pandemic. Agency volunteers made t-shirts, hot dogs and doughnuts for the event at Boardman Park. All proceeds are used...
WYTV.com
Sharon lights up the Shenango for Waterfire
SHARON, Pa. (WKBN) — Sharon lit up the Shenango River for its 10th annual Waterfire tonight. The event features artists, vendors, 55 floating bonfires and performances on the river. Thousands of people attend. This is the second Waterfire this year. The first was in the summer — 2019 was...
WYTV.com
‘Faster than a machine’: Local candle maker with disabilities thrives
LISBON, Ohio (WKBN) – An employee of Beaver Creek Candle Company is more productive than a machine and doesn’t let a disability slow him down. Ron Welsh has worked at the Beaver Creek Candle Company for all 11 years that it has been in business in Lisbon. It was founded by the Columbiana County Board of Development Disabilities on Aug. 12, 2011, as a way to respond to the recession of 2008.
WYTV.com
Mercy Health hiring event combats staff shortage
YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) — Mercy Health is hiring for all positions at each of its hospitals. On Saturday, it held a hiring open house at St. Elizabeth Youngstown. Around 300 people pre-registered for the event. Managers interviewed candidates, offered jobs and hired some on the spot. Mercy Health said...
WYTV.com
Local schools part of statewide threat hoax
(WKBN) – At least three local school districts were involved in a statewide swatting hoax, local police confirm. The hoax led to a lockdown of one of the schools in Mahoning County. WKBN is not naming the schools involved at this time so as not to encourage copycat behavior.
WYTV.com
Local lemonade stand donates proceeds to Animal Welfare League
(WKBN) – Friday night, an Austintown family donated the money they made from a lemonade stand to the Animal Welfare League of Trumbull County. The stand was in honor of their late Aunt Mimi. Because of their efforts, they gave AWL just over $2,000, which was their goal. When...
WYTV.com
Walk promotes healthy father-child relationships
YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) — Dads were invited to Wick Park on Saturday to enjoy a great day with their kids. Warriors Inc. works with fathers to help them be their best. The organization hosts events to promote positive relationships between fathers and kids. On Saturday, they invited dads and...
WYTV.com
Mercy Health offering free lead testing for kids in Warren
WARREN, Ohio (WKBN) – Free lead testing will be available for children ages 1 to 5 at the Warren City Health District on Monday. The tests will be offered by the Mercy Health Lead Poison Prevention Program from 9 to 11 a.m. and 1 to 3 p.m. Lead poisoning...
WYTV.com
Artist creates monster mural from local kids’ artwork
EAST LIVERPOOL, Ohio (WKBN) – It’s not the monster mash, it’s the monster mural along the side of the Quality Stamp Office Supplies and Equipment building in East Liverpool. “I had the idea of having a contest where children could submit monster drawings and I would paint...
WYTV.com
Warren pays homage to German roots with Oktoberfest
WARREN, Ohio (WKBN) — Warren paid homage to its German roots Saturday at Oktoberfest. It’s the seventh year the Trumbull County Historical Society has hosted this event. Hundreds of people came out to listen to German folk music, eat traditional foods, drink beer. There were plenty of lederhosen,...
WYTV.com
City of Sharon prepares for this weekend’s WaterFire event
SHARON, Pa. (WKBN) – Friday evening in Sharon, preparations were underway for Saturday’s WaterFire Festival. The 10th annual celebration is back in full swing with two events this year. This is the first year since 2019 that they will host both their summer and fall events. On Friday,...
WYTV.com
Group celebrates women’s equality in Warren
WARREN, Ohio (WKBN) — A group of women gathered at a winery in Warren to celebrate women’s equality. It has been 102 years since women gained the right to vote. The Women for Equality movement wanted to recognize and celebrate this step. Working and retired women of all...
WYTV.com
California Palms sells for second time in 2 weeks
AUSTINTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – The former California Palms hotel-turned-drug-rehabilitation center has sold for the second time in two weeks. The new buyer is VDBE Youngstown LLC and VDBE Youngstown TIC LLC, according to the Mahoning County Auditor’s website. It registered with the Ohio Secretary of State Aug. 9 with Elliot Teitelbaum of Riverside Filings LLC in Cleveland listed as the statutory agent.
WYTV.com
Local, popular bar/dance hall to become car dealership
GIRARD, Ohio (WKBN) – One of the area’s oldest and most popular bars and dance halls will become a used car dealership. The Rolling Mills Bar & Grill on Route 422 in Girard was recently sold at auction to Sam Ali, a partner in the Six Brothers Mega Lot on Youngstown’s Oak Street.
WYTV.com
Additional park levy on county ballot
COLUMBIANA CO., Ohio (WKBN) – An additional park levy will be on the ballot in Columbiana County, and members of the Columbiana County Park District say if it doesn’t pass, they could run out of money in two years. This November, there will be a .35 mills additional...
WYTV.com
Youngstown Playhouse opens 98th season with new facade
YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – It was 1924 when The Youngstown Playhouse staged its first performance in a converted barn on Arlington Street on the North Side. In 1949, The Playhouse moved to Glenwood Avenue, where Friday night, the 98th season opened with a new look outside and plans for the inside.
Jambar
Long time YSU employee starts laundry business
Lamar Gilford has been working at Youngstown State University for 17 years. He was recently inspired to start a new mobile laundromat business to help disadvantaged people around Youngstown. Gilford is a YSU staff member, currently holding the position of site manager for Core Facility Services. The company he works...
thecentersquare.com
Youngstown, OH Ranks as One of the Poorest Big Cities in the Country
Large cities and metropolitan areas have long been hubs of economic activity and prosperity in the United States. Large employers that can pay enough to attract top talent from around the country often have operations in places like Austin, Chicago, New York, and San Francisco. As a result, these cities, and many others like them, have a high concentration of high-income residents. But while some American cities stand out for the economic opportunity they offer, many others are notable for the opposite reason.
WYTV.com
Final days for special history walks in Sharon
SHARON, Pa. (WKBN) – The Sharon Historical Society is hosting its second and final history walk of the season this weekend. The history walks started in downtown Sharon a decade ago. As a part of WaterFire Sharon, the historical society will give a free guided tour of a local...
Alpha Phi Alpha Homes breaks ground on Residences at Good Park in West Akron
AKRON, Ohio – Alpha Phi Alpha Homes, a nonprofit housing, development and management corporation, broke ground Wednesday on a new property in West Akron called Residences at Good Park. Plans for the new neighborhood, located at 630 Mull Avenue, call for building 89 single-family homes and townhomes. Homes in...
