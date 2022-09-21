ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Milwaukee, WI

Comments / 33

Karma_II
3d ago

Heros to zeros in less than a year. Funny how things change. Really scary is you think about it. Who can't they manipulate the public into hating?

Reply
12
Guest
4d ago

This is still a thing? Leave those poor nurses alone. The president even said the pandemic is over.

Reply(1)
21
Michael Walters
3d ago

How unbelievably stupid. And how do you call it "voluntary resignation" when it's forced?

Reply
18
 

dailybadgerbulletin.com

Froedtert South plan spurs concerns, may be best fit in long run

Change is hard — and often unwelcome at first blush. That was well-illustrated last week when Froedtert South announced plans to move the emergency room at Froedert Kenosha Hospital, 6308 Eighth Ave., and convert it to a 24/7 urgent care clinic. The announcement got a hostile reception before the Kenosha City Council.
KENOSHA, WI
milwaukeecourieronline.com

Carroll University’s Top-Rated Nursing Program Offers new Associate Degree in Nursing to Help Address the Nursing Shortage in Wisconsin’s Urban Communities

WAUKESHA, WI – Wisconsin is suffering from a large nursing shortage that was further exacerbated by the COVID-19 pandemic. The need for nurses is so great that nursing programs across the country are finding it challenging to recruit students to address the shortage. Carroll University’s Nursing Program, ranked number...
MILWAUKEE, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Wisconsin's Most Wanted: Askia Strong sought for attempted homicide

MILWAUKEE - The U.S. Marshals Fugitive Task Force and the Milwaukee Police Department are asking for your help in finding 32-year-old, Askia Strong. Investigators say Strong stood over the mother of his children and opened fire. He shot her over and over again, a total of 23 times. She is alive to tell her story.
MILWAUKEE, WI
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Froedtert Hospital#Exemptions#The Universal Life Church
wearegreenbay.com

‘Poses significant danger’: Authorities in Wisconsin warn of mushroom laboratories

WAUKESHA, Wis. (WFRV) – One sheriff’s office in Wisconsin is informing the public of the dangers of psilocybin mushroom laboratories. The Waukesha County Sheriff’s Department posted information on its Facebook page about multiple investigations involving psilocybin mushroom laboratories. The department wanted to bring public awareness to the dangers of psilocybin use and laboratories that can be as small as a jar.
dailybadgerbulletin.com

Racine County Bar Association to hold memorial service

RACINE — The Racine County Bar Association will conduct a memorial service for three deceased attorneys at 2 pm Thursday, Sept. 29, at the Racine County Courthouse, 730 Wisconsin Ave. Before a massive revision of Wisconsin trial practice effective Jan. 1, 1976, Wisconsin trial judges maintained their own calendars....
RACINE, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Wisconsin Republicans, Democrats rally Saturday

MILWAUKEE - The two biggest races for Wisconsin voters in the November election are for governor and a U.S. Senate seat. From Republicans at Fall Fest in Yorkville to Democrats at a rally in Milwaukee, the importance of those elections is about all the candidates could agree on Saturday, Sept. 24.
WISCONSIN STATE
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

TV campaign ads, Milwaukee has 2nd most nationwide

MILWAUKEE - You can't escape them – they're in your mailbox, on your phone, on the radio and on television – advertisements trying to sway your vote. Follow the cash, and you'll find evidence that Wisconsin is one of the most important battlegrounds. Candidates like to show themselves...
MILWAUKEE, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Milwaukee hosts Harbor Fest 2022; all things fish, water, boats

MILWAUKEE - Harbor Fest returns to Milwaukee's riverfront on Sunday, Sept. 25. Join Harbor District Milwaukee, Milwaukee Riverkeeper, and Riveredge Nature Center from 11 a.m. until 4 p.m. for family fun celebrating all things fish, water, and boats. Harbor Fest takes place in front of UWM’s School of Freshwater Sciences...
MILWAUKEE, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Milwaukee car fire; body with gunshot wound found inside vehicle

MILWAUKEE - Police are investigating a fatal shooting near 15th and Congress in Milwaukee early Sunday, Sept. 25. A 26-year-old man died from his injuries. Initially, Milwaukee firefighters were called to the area for a car fire. After the fire was extinguished, firefighters located a body inside the vehicle. The...
MILWAUKEE, WI

