Fox 19
Cincinnati police bring ‘supercar therapy’ to children battling illness
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - An international supercar benefit returned to Cincinnati for the second consecutive year Sunday. Cincinnati police officers and Cincinnati Reds Catcher Tyler Stephenson were on hand to welcome the Driven Project. The project offers “supercar therapy” for kids who are battling serious illnesses and significant life challenges....
NKY philanthropist and local leader learn they are father and son
With both Farris and Scheyer holding roles of prominence in Northern Kentucky, their paths had crossed over the years. But neither man knew how close they really were.
What Tom Allen Said After Indiana's First Loss of Season to Cincinnati
Read what Indiana football coach Tom Allen said in the post game press conference following the Hoosiers' 45-24 loss to the Cincinnati Bearcats. Read the full transcript, or just watch the attached video.
WLWT 5
Princeton High School cancels after school practices, postpones football game
CINCINNATI — Princeton High School canceled its after school practices and postponed its football game after a false threat put the school on lockdown Friday. Police gave the all clear at Princeton High School after the school was put on lockdown due to a report of an active shooter that was found to be a hoax, according to Sharonville police.
Look: UC Students Using Cutouts of Top Recruits at Indiana Game
The full court press is on for some top basketball players in the 2023 class.
Drone flown into Cincinnati stadium during Reds-Guardians game results in federal charge
CINCINNATI, Ohio — Two men accused of flying drones into stadiums during games for the Cincinnati Reds and Bengals now are facing federal charges and could be sent to prison if convicted. Travis Lenhoff, 38, of Northern Kentucky, reportedly flew a drone into the restricted flight area of Great...
myfox28columbus.com
WATCH: Cincinnati Zoo's Bibi teaches Fiona how to act around baby hippo
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — We can't get enough of the Cincinnati Zoo's hippos Fiona, Fritz, and mom Bibi. The zoo shared a video of Bibi allowing Fritz and Fiona to get closer to each other. The zoo said she's teaching Fiona how to act around a baby hippo while...
WLWT 5
Things to do in Cincinnati: Sept. 23-25
CINCINNATI — If you're looking to enjoy the fall weather and find something to do this weekend, there's a lot going on across Cincinnati. Here's our list of events happening this weekend. The Kroger Wellness Festival will be taking over The Banks in Cincinnati this weekend. The festival will...
WLWT 5
Bearcats remain unranked in latest AP Top 25 poll
CINCINNATI — For a fourth-straight week, the University of Cincinnati remains unranked in the Associated Press' Top 25 football poll. After receiving 52 votes last week, the Bearcats received 60 this week, the second-most of any non-ranked team, behind only Kansas (125). The Bearcats defeated Indiana by 21 points...
Cincinnati CityBeat
The Most Miserable Places in Cincinnati
We love Cincinnati… most of the time (well some of the time). But there are definitely moments when the Queen City isn’t at its best. Whether it’s sitting in traffic, waiting in line for a bar in the freezing cold, trying to pee during Oktoberfest or dealing with a Bengals loss, there are some times when our city is truly miserable.
How to Watch Indiana's Football Game Against Cincinnati on Saturday
Indiana (3-0) travels to Cincinnati (2-1) for a Week 4 matchup on Saturday at 3:30 p.m. ET from Nippert Stadium. Here's how to watch, with game time and TV information, the latest on the point spread and three things to see from Indiana.
WLWT 5
Ohio Task Force 1 mobilizes ahead of Tropical Storm Ian's landfall
VANDALIA, Ohio — The Ohio Task Force 1 announced that it is activating in advance of Tropical Storm Ian projected landfall. Team members have begun preparations for a 47-person team to deploy this afternoon to Moody Air Force Base in Georgia. Ohio Task Force 1 joins Virginia Task Force...
Five NKY public high schools among 43 from across state named College Success Award recipients
Five Northern Kentucky schools are among 43 Kentucky public high schools name recipients of the College Success Award from GreatSchools.org, the nation’s leading nonprofit providing school information to parents and families. Now in its fifth year, the annual recognition honors public high schools that excel at preparing students to...
Fox 19
Tri-State chef gains national attention for her culinary skills
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - A Tri-State chef is quickly becoming a household name after grabbing two wins from cooking competitions on the Food Network. Kayla Robison has been the executive chef at Arnold’s Bar and Grill for the past four years. She says it has been a life-changing journey working...
Fox 19
Chrissy Teigen tries Skyline after foiled first attempt
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - What if Chrissy Teigen came all the way from Hollywood to Cincinnati and headed over to Skyline in the heart of Downtown for a big bowl of our city’s unique version of meaty, savory, cinnamony-chili... BUT IT WAS CLOSED. That’s exactly what happened Thursday when the...
Multiple reports of fake active shooter threats at Ohio schools
DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — Law enforcement agencies around the Miami Valley are responding to multiple active shooter threats that are being reported as hoaxes. According to NBC affiliate WLWT, a call came in around 10 a.m. from Princeton High School on Viking Way in Cincinnati on reports of an active shooter. The school was put […]
2022 Cincinnati Comic Expo: William Shatner and other big stars in town
The Cincinnati Comic Expo was a three day event. It featured celebrities who were in movies such as Star Trek, Harry Potter, Jaws, and many more.
spectrumnews1.com
West Clermont High School students named Week 6 Scholar Athletes of the Week for southwest region
CINCINATTI — Two West Clermont High School students were recognized as Week 6 Scholar Athletes of the Week for the southwest region. Sophia Batchler is a varsity cheerleader, who has cheered for four years. Caleb Stepp plays on the football team. Throughout his high school career, he has played...
Fox 19
For Paige Johnson’s family, yearly gathering soothes pain of her absence
COVINGTON, Ky. (WXIX) - Friday marks 12 years since Paige Johnson went missing. Still without the closure they need, her family continues to wonder what happened that night in September 2010 when Johnson disappeared. The 17-year-old’s remains were found in Clermont County in March 2020. Jacob Bumpass, a man...
WLWT 5
Reports of an outdoor fire on Hyde Park Avenue in Oakley
CINCINNATI — Reports of an outdoor fire on Hyde Park Avenue in Oakley. Do you have photos or video of this incident? If so, upload them to https://www.wlwt.com/upload. Be sure to include your name and any additional details so we can give you proper credit online and on TV.
