Cincinnati, OH

Fox 19

Cincinnati police bring ‘supercar therapy’ to children battling illness

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - An international supercar benefit returned to Cincinnati for the second consecutive year Sunday. Cincinnati police officers and Cincinnati Reds Catcher Tyler Stephenson were on hand to welcome the Driven Project. The project offers “supercar therapy” for kids who are battling serious illnesses and significant life challenges....
CINCINNATI, OH
WLWT 5

Princeton High School cancels after school practices, postpones football game

CINCINNATI — Princeton High School canceled its after school practices and postponed its football game after a false threat put the school on lockdown Friday. Police gave the all clear at Princeton High School after the school was put on lockdown due to a report of an active shooter that was found to be a hoax, according to Sharonville police.
CINCINNATI, OH
Cincinnati, OH
Cincinnati, OH
WLWT 5

Things to do in Cincinnati: Sept. 23-25

CINCINNATI — If you're looking to enjoy the fall weather and find something to do this weekend, there's a lot going on across Cincinnati. Here's our list of events happening this weekend. The Kroger Wellness Festival will be taking over The Banks in Cincinnati this weekend. The festival will...
CINCINNATI, OH
WLWT 5

Bearcats remain unranked in latest AP Top 25 poll

CINCINNATI — For a fourth-straight week, the University of Cincinnati remains unranked in the Associated Press' Top 25 football poll. After receiving 52 votes last week, the Bearcats received 60 this week, the second-most of any non-ranked team, behind only Kansas (125). The Bearcats defeated Indiana by 21 points...
CINCINNATI, OH
Cincinnati CityBeat

The Most Miserable Places in Cincinnati

We love Cincinnati… most of the time (well some of the time). But there are definitely moments when the Queen City isn’t at its best. Whether it’s sitting in traffic, waiting in line for a bar in the freezing cold, trying to pee during Oktoberfest or dealing with a Bengals loss, there are some times when our city is truly miserable.
CINCINNATI, OH
WLWT 5

Ohio Task Force 1 mobilizes ahead of Tropical Storm Ian's landfall

VANDALIA, Ohio — The Ohio Task Force 1 announced that it is activating in advance of Tropical Storm Ian projected landfall. Team members have begun preparations for a 47-person team to deploy this afternoon to Moody Air Force Base in Georgia. Ohio Task Force 1 joins Virginia Task Force...
OHIO STATE
Northern Kentucky Tribune

Five NKY public high schools among 43 from across state named College Success Award recipients

Five Northern Kentucky schools are among 43 Kentucky public high schools name recipients of the College Success Award from GreatSchools.org, the nation’s leading nonprofit providing school information to parents and families. Now in its fifth year, the annual recognition honors public high schools that excel at preparing students to...
KENTUCKY STATE
Fox 19

Tri-State chef gains national attention for her culinary skills

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - A Tri-State chef is quickly becoming a household name after grabbing two wins from cooking competitions on the Food Network. Kayla Robison has been the executive chef at Arnold’s Bar and Grill for the past four years. She says it has been a life-changing journey working...
CINCINNATI, OH
Fox 19

Chrissy Teigen tries Skyline after foiled first attempt

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - What if Chrissy Teigen came all the way from Hollywood to Cincinnati and headed over to Skyline in the heart of Downtown for a big bowl of our city’s unique version of meaty, savory, cinnamony-chili... BUT IT WAS CLOSED. That’s exactly what happened Thursday when the...
CINCINNATI, OH
WDTN

Multiple reports of fake active shooter threats at Ohio schools

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — Law enforcement agencies around the Miami Valley are responding to multiple active shooter threats that are being reported as hoaxes. According to NBC affiliate WLWT, a call came in around 10 a.m. from Princeton High School on Viking Way in Cincinnati on reports of an active shooter. The school was put […]
CINCINNATI, OH
WLWT 5

Reports of an outdoor fire on Hyde Park Avenue in Oakley

CINCINNATI — Reports of an outdoor fire on Hyde Park Avenue in Oakley. Do you have photos or video of this incident? If so, upload them to https://www.wlwt.com/upload. Be sure to include your name and any additional details so we can give you proper credit online and on TV.
CINCINNATI, OH

