Guardians call up two top prospects for stretch run

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WKBN) – The Cleveland Guardians have called up shortstop Gabriel Arias and outfielder Will Brennan to the big club on Wednesday ahead of the team’s game against the Chicago White Sox.

Arias has split time with the Guardians and the minors this year, playing six games with Cleveland this season.

In AAA-Columbus, he is hitting .240 with 13 home runs and 36 RBIs.

It will be Brennan’s first time in the majors, playing in 93 games with Columbus this season, hitting .316 with 68 RBIs.

He is scheduled to start in right field Wednesday for the White Sox.

