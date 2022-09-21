Read full article on original website
Storms showing a weakening trend as they push east
We are expecting showers and thunderstorms to push through overnight tonight. A few storms could have some gusty damaging winds and hail associated with them, particularly in our western and southwestern counties.
WKRN
A few storms on the Plateau, Fall-feel for the work week
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – As a cold front pushes through today, we expect a slight chance for a few more showers and storms from late morning to midday, with a few storms continuing in our eastern counties through the afternoon. For Nashville and the I-65 corridor, skies will clear...
helpmechas.com
Banana Pudding Festival And Other Good Times Coming To Nashvegas This Fall
This post contains affiliate links. Read the full disclosure here. The National Banana Pudding Festival will be held on October 1st and 2nd. Nashville‘s Big Back Yard has some of the best outdoor festivals and adventures for fall visitors, including the National Banana Pudding Festival. For $5, guests can sample 10 delectable banana pudding recipes at “The Puddin’ Path.” Centerville, Tennessee, October 1-2. Nashville‘s Big Back Yard is a fall wonderland, with more than 50 deciduous tree species on display along scenic vistas, rivers, streams, parks, and natural areas. The historic Natchez Trace Parkway runs for 100 miles through NBBY. Plan a trip to Nashville’s Big Back Yard this fall.
cohaitungchi.com
8 Stunning Waterfalls Within a Short Drive of Nashville
Did you know that Tennessee is home to hundreds of waterfalls? If you’re in the market for some inspiration and activity courtesy of Mother Nature, pack some snacks and your sunscreen, and take a hike to a waterfall near Nashville! Every waterfall listed here is a short 80-minute to 2-hour drive from Nashville. Get out an explore!
WSMV
Nashville Powerball winner to receive $50,000
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - A Powerball player who purchased a ticket near Belmont University won $50,000 in Saturday’s Powerball drawing, the Tennessee Lottery said on Sunday. The Nashville player, one of two to win in Tennessee on Saturday, matched four out of five white balls and the red Powerball....
TODAY.com
Family vacations in Nashville with matching shirts and Sunday Mugs
Willie Geist wraps up Sunday TODAY by sharing mug shots sent in by viewers. This week, Willie gives a shout out to Carey Pat, James, Glenda, Sue Faye, Jacquelyn, Jeannette and Freddie Lou on vacation in Nashville and more! To share your photos, use #SundayTODAY on social media.Sept. 25, 2022.
WKRN
Man almost hit by car after leaving Nashville SC game Wednesday
Fans and neighbors say inconsistent sidewalks and parking is a big problem for streets behind Geodis Park. Man almost hit by car after leaving Nashville SC …. Driver killed after crashing into semi on Highway …. Davis Nolan’s Fishing Funtacular for September 25, …. ‘Suicide is 100% preventable’: Nashville...
3 Great Seafood Places in Tennessee
Do you enjoy going out with your friends and family members? If you do, what do you usually like to order? If the answer is seafood then you are definitely in the right place because that's what this article is all about, three amazing seafood places in Tennessee that you should definitely visit if you haven't already. All of these places are known for serving delicious food made with high and high-quality ingredients and are well-known in the state of Tennessee for their impeccable service and tasty food. So next time you are in the area and want to enjoy some really good food, make sure to pay them a visit and they something on the menu.
TDOT begins 5-year project to move Donelson Pike
It's a massive undertaking that will affect drivers near the Nashville airport for years: The Tennessee Department of Transportation is moving Donelson Pike.
WKRN
NYC restaurant coming to Nashville, TN
Final touches are still underway ahead of the November opening. ‘Suicide is 100% preventable’: Nashville woman honors …. Van crashes into Rutherford County gas station for …. Three teens facing charges following shooting at …. Manchester man convicted for baby’s death. Davis Nolan’s Fishing Funtacular for September 24,...
dornob.com
Miley Cyrus Sells Nashville Ranch for $14 Million
Miley Cyrus just made bank selling her five-bedroom Tennessee farmhouse for a whopping $14.5 million. The “Wrecking Ball” singer formerly known as Hannah Montana purchased the 33-acre estate in 2017 for $5.8 million, which means she earned a 150-percent profit in a mere five years. The sale is said to be one of the most expensive real estate deals in the Nashville area this year, second only to Reese Witherspoon’s recent purchase of an $18 million home in the city’s upscale Belle Meade neighborhood. The buyer, in Cyrus’ case, is apparently a Minneapolis native who owns 200 Dairy Queen franchise locations worldwide.
The Best Neighborhoods In Nashville To Buy A Home
Nashville is one of the most popular cities in the South. If you're considering moving to the area, here are the best neighborhoods in and around the city.
MNPD: Parolee arrested after Nashville break-in
A man was arrested Friday night after attempting to break into a business on Ewing Drive in Nashville.
williamsonhomepage.com
Notes: Seven at 7 Mile Creek opens in South Nashville
Avenue Construction and CET Holdings, both of Brentwood, have announced completion of Seven at 7 Mile Creek in South Nashville, which is being billed as workforce housing. Located at 4040 Travis Drive, the building features 129 apartments. Seven at 7 Mile Creek’s studio apartments lease for $1,200 to $1,300, with one-bedroom units starting at $1,440 (and up to $1,600).
chainstoreage.com
Fast-growing cinema chain takes space at Nashville Yards
In a challenging time for classic cinema chains, EVO and its movie-bowling-dining experience has nearly tripled in size during the past year. Starting with one location in Texas in 2014, EVO this year acquired ShowBiz cinemas and now operates 19 venues across five states. This week, it signed a deal with Nashville Yards to open a 48,000-sq.-ft. location that will take up and entire floor of an office building in the urban mixed-use center.
Bicyclist killed in crash on I-40 in Wilson County
At least one person was killed in a multi-vehicle crash on Interstate 40 in Wilson County early Friday morning.
WKRN
VIDEO: Shots fired at Tennessee home
Terrifying moments for a Sumner County family. An estranged husband is now behind bars, accused of threatening to kill his wife and others. ‘Suicide is 100% preventable’: Nashville woman honors …. Van crashes into Rutherford County gas station for …. Three teens facing charges following shooting at …. Manchester...
Wilson Weekend: 5 Happenings This Weekend
Looking for something to do this weekend? Here are 5 events in and near Wilson County! WilCo Pow Wow Saturday, September 24 to Sunday, September 25, 10:00am-4:00pm 945 E Baddour Pkwy, Lebanon, TN James E Ward Agricultural Center The WilCo Pow Wow began in 1991 when a local, Wilson County man with Native American heritage […] The post Wilson Weekend: 5 Happenings This Weekend appeared first on Wilson County Source.
Fast Casual
Pokemoto opens 1st Tennessee location
Pokemoto Hawaiian, owned by Muscle Maker Inc., has opened its first Tennessee location in Gallatin at 1025 Nashville Pike. The restaurant features the brand's fresh interior design, which includes hues of greens, blues and oranges with ukuleles and tunas on the walls providing a Hawaiian-centric vibe for guests, franchisee Amindra Wijayanayake said in a company press release.
Tennessee Couple Gets Married At Hospital In Emotional Ceremony
The couple moved up their wedding date so the bride's mother could see the special ceremony.
