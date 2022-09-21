ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dallas, TX

No contract, no camp for Stars F Jason Robertson

 4 days ago

Dallas Stars forward Jason Robertson won’t be at the opening of training camp Thursday because he has yet to sign a new contract.

General manager Jim Nill said Wednesday that representatives for the 23-year-old Robertson, who led the Stars in goals scored last season, and the team have been talking. He is a restricted free agent.

“We’ve had negotiations ongoing here steadily over the last couple of weeks, but unfortunately he won’t be there,” Nill said, per NHL.com. “We’re open to [either a bridge contract or long-term contract], but other than that, I don’t want to discuss anything. I’m not going to negotiate through the media. We’ve had good conversations.”

In 74 games last season, Robertson had 79 points (41 goals, 38 assists) with 11 game-winning goals. He trailed team scoring leader Joe Pavelski by two points.

A second-round draft pick by Dallas in 2017, Robertson has 125 points (58 goals, 67 assists) in 128 career games.

He played the past three seasons on a $2.78 million contract.

Nill said it’s important for Robertson to get to camp to begin learning the system of new head coach Peter DeBoer.

“He’s disappointed he’s not at camp. We are too,” Nill said. “It is very important for a younger player and a new coaching staff. We do have some time on our side. We wish he gets here as soon as he can.”

–Field Level Media

