3 injured in collision along Michigan highway, police say
OTTAWA COUNTY, MI – Three people were injured Saturday night after one driver stopped his vehicle in the middle of a highway, Ottawa County sheriff’s deputies said. Police responded to a 10:22 p.m. report Saturday, Sept. 24, of a crash in the area of M-6, west of Kenowa Avenue in Jamestown Township.
83-year-old woman shot in shoulder while passing out pamphlets
IONIA COUNTY, MI -- An 83-year-old woman passing out pamphlets was shot in the shoulder after some type of verbal altercation at an Ionia County residence, police said. State police said the woman was able to driver herself to the Lake Odessa police department to report the shooting and get help. She was taken to a hospital and has since been released.
Victim in serious condition, suspect on the run in Kalamazoo stabbing
KALAMAZOO, MI — A victim is in the hospital and a suspect is wanted by police in connection with a stabbing incident in Kalamazoo. At about 1:30 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 24, officers from the Kalamazoo Department of Public Safety responded to a disturbance in the 3600 block of West Michigan Avenue.
Driver escapes truck crash just before blaze
CASS COUNTY, MI – A 25-year-old Southwest Michigan man who crashed a truck into a tree escaped before it caught fire, according to police. The driver was wearing a seatbelt at the time of the crash on Sunday, Sept. 25, Cass County sheriff’s deputies reported. Police responded to...
Right to Life of Michigan volunteer shot while canvassing, organization claims
LAKE ODESSA, MI — An 83-year-old woman canvassing for Right to Life of Michigan was shot in the shoulder this week, the anti-abortion organization claims. Michigan State Police are investigating the Tuesday, Sept. 20, shooting. The woman was shot during an “alleged verbal altercation” while she was passing out...
3 injured in Cass County crash caused by medical emergency
PORTER TWP, MI — Three women were hospitalized following a crash caused by what investigators are calling a medical emergency. A report from the office of Cass County Sheriff Richard J. Behnke said just after 2:30 p.m. Friday, Sept. 23, the three women were involved in a two-vehicle crash on Union Road, south of US-12 in Porter Township.
Drive & Shine car wash work will cause lane closure on South Westnedge Avenue
PORTAGE, MI -- Work on a new car wash development will lead to a lane closure next week, the city of Portage said. Starting at 9 a.m. Monday, Sept. 26, the curb lane will be closed for northbound traffic on South Westnedge Avenue, from Andy Avenue to Kilgore Road, for driveway improvements at Drive & Shine, located at 5003 S. Westnedge Ave.
Wayland schools worker arrested on child-pornography charges
OTTAWA COUNTY, MI – A Wayland Union Schools worker is on administrative leave after he was arrested this week on child-pornography charges. Michael John Batt, 35, of Jenison, was arrested after a state police investigation into his online activity, police said. He was arraigned Thursday, Sept. 23, in Hudsonville...
48-unit condo development could be coming to west side of Kalamazoo County
KALAMAZOO COUNTY, MI — A 48-unit condo development northeast of the Stadium Drive/9th Street intersection could be on the way to the west side of Kalamazoo County. If approved, Sunset Pointe Condominiums would consist of a total of 48 units, with two units each inside two dozen, separate 4,250-square-foot duplex condominium buildings. In addition to the residences — each of which would have its own attached two-car garage and driveway space for a third vehicle — there would be a clubhouse, community pool, associated parking lot and a pedestrian trail system.
Edison Initiative looks to break cycle of poverty through homeowner program
KALAMAZOO, MI — Living in subsidized housing and faced with rising rental rates and a competitive housing market, Rachel Richardson did not see home ownership as obtainable. Thanks to the recently formed Edison Initiatives nonprofit organization, the 29-year-old single mother applied for and has been granted a new beginning and start that will take her one step closer to home ownership when she moves into a two-bed, one-bath home in the 1500 block of Lay Boulevard on Oct. 1.
Michigan DNR eyes inland lake restrictions on wakesurfing boats
LANSING, MI — Powerful wakes thrown by specialized boats which people surf behind is drawing scrutiny from state officials, who are recommending restrictions on where and how the boats can operate on Michigan’s inland lakes. The Michigan Department of Natural Resources (DNR) is proposing larger shoreline buffers and...
Eclectic ‘Sounds of the Zoo’ to echo through Kalamazoo this coming week
KALAMAZOO, MI — “I wanted to bring something big to Kalamazoo,” said Jennifer Hudson-Prenkert. Hudson-Prenkert, founder of Kalamazoo’s newest music festival and symposium, Sounds of the Zoo — which kicks off Monday, Sept. 26, and runs through Sunday, Oct. 2, at venues across the city — is doing just that.
Michigan’s Best Local Eats: Brooklyn Bodega in Grand Rapids serves East Coast-style subs made ‘with love’
GRAND RAPIDS, MI — At Brooklyn Bodega, customers can find sub sandwiches, bagels, homemade cream cheese, salads, breakfast sandwiches and more. The deli modeled after the corner bodegas found in New York City, prides itself on serving big sandwiches with top-quality Boar’s Head meat as well as unique menu items that are common on the East Coast, said owner Myleka Jefferson, whose husband was born in Brooklyn.
Pets of the Week: Faith loves to play catch. Amory is an excellent napper
JACKSON, MI -- The Jackson County Animal Shelter, 3770 Spring Arbor Road, has many pets available for adoption. Faith is a light tan color female dog with white markings. She is a 4-year-old American Staffordshire mix that came in as a stray. Faith just loves to play catch with a...
Planet Fitness joining Hobby Lobby in former Sears location at Jackson Crossing
JACKSON, MI – Planet Fitness is moving into Jackson’s former Sears location this year. Currently, Planet Fitness is located at 2020 Bondsteel Drive, but the gym has outgrown the facility and is in need of an expansion, Director or Marketing Mary Scott said. Conveniently, Jackson Crossing had space to lease in the former Sears location.
Michigan’s Best Local Eats: Chateau Aeronautique Winery is a destination for wine, pizza and beer
JACKSON COUNTY, MI – Chateau Aeronautique Winery was built from a tiny gazebo into an expanded spot for wine, beer and eats. International airline pilot Lorenzo Lizarralde founded Chateau Aeronautique Winery in 2008, when he crafted his first wines in his airplane hangar attached to his home in Rives Township. A year later, he built a small gazebo where he was able to serve his wine in a tasting room.
Mobility, technology companies to test ‘cutting edge’ products at Ford airport
GRAND RAPIDS, MI — Five companies will test aviation products, ranging from autonomous service vehicles to a service designed to improve baggage delivery, at the Gerald R. Ford International Airport as part of a program designed to spur innovation and entrepreneurship. The companies are splitting a $145,500 state grant...
Grand Rapids foundation announces new leader
GRAND RAPIDS, MI ― James Logan has been named president and CEO of the Wege Foundation, an organization founded by late Steelcase chairmen Peter Wege whose mission is to invest in areas such as health, education and the arts. Logan, who has nearly 20 years of experience in the...
Kalamazoo Literacy Council, YWCA declaring right to literacy with fundraiser
KALAMAZOO, MI -- The Kalamazoo Literacy Council and YWCA are joining forces in a $60,000 fundraiser that declares the right to literacy. Fall fundraising began on Sept. 19 for the Everyone Needs to Read annual campaign. Grace Lubwama, CEO of YWCA Kalamazoo, is serving as this year’s campaign chair.
Caledonia defeats Grandville 50-40 as offenses light up the scoreboard
GRANDVILLE, MI-- It was a battle of the unbeatens Friday evening as Grandville hosted Caledonia in week 5 football action. Calendonia started the game hot, taking a 21-8 lead into the second quarter behind two throwing and a touchdown run from Fighting Scots senior quarterback Mason McKenzie. Grandville had some...
