Battle Creek, MI

83-year-old woman shot in shoulder while passing out pamphlets

IONIA COUNTY, MI -- An 83-year-old woman passing out pamphlets was shot in the shoulder after some type of verbal altercation at an Ionia County residence, police said. State police said the woman was able to driver herself to the Lake Odessa police department to report the shooting and get help. She was taken to a hospital and has since been released.
Driver escapes truck crash just before blaze

CASS COUNTY, MI – A 25-year-old Southwest Michigan man who crashed a truck into a tree escaped before it caught fire, according to police. The driver was wearing a seatbelt at the time of the crash on Sunday, Sept. 25, Cass County sheriff’s deputies reported. Police responded to...
3 injured in Cass County crash caused by medical emergency

PORTER TWP, MI — Three women were hospitalized following a crash caused by what investigators are calling a medical emergency. A report from the office of Cass County Sheriff Richard J. Behnke said just after 2:30 p.m. Friday, Sept. 23, the three women were involved in a two-vehicle crash on Union Road, south of US-12 in Porter Township.
Wayland schools worker arrested on child-pornography charges

OTTAWA COUNTY, MI – A Wayland Union Schools worker is on administrative leave after he was arrested this week on child-pornography charges. Michael John Batt, 35, of Jenison, was arrested after a state police investigation into his online activity, police said. He was arraigned Thursday, Sept. 23, in Hudsonville...
48-unit condo development could be coming to west side of Kalamazoo County

KALAMAZOO COUNTY, MI — A 48-unit condo development northeast of the Stadium Drive/9th Street intersection could be on the way to the west side of Kalamazoo County. If approved, Sunset Pointe Condominiums would consist of a total of 48 units, with two units each inside two dozen, separate 4,250-square-foot duplex condominium buildings. In addition to the residences — each of which would have its own attached two-car garage and driveway space for a third vehicle — there would be a clubhouse, community pool, associated parking lot and a pedestrian trail system.
Edison Initiative looks to break cycle of poverty through homeowner program

KALAMAZOO, MI — Living in subsidized housing and faced with rising rental rates and a competitive housing market, Rachel Richardson did not see home ownership as obtainable. Thanks to the recently formed Edison Initiatives nonprofit organization, the 29-year-old single mother applied for and has been granted a new beginning and start that will take her one step closer to home ownership when she moves into a two-bed, one-bath home in the 1500 block of Lay Boulevard on Oct. 1.
Michigan’s Best Local Eats: Brooklyn Bodega in Grand Rapids serves East Coast-style subs made ‘with love’

GRAND RAPIDS, MI — At Brooklyn Bodega, customers can find sub sandwiches, bagels, homemade cream cheese, salads, breakfast sandwiches and more. The deli modeled after the corner bodegas found in New York City, prides itself on serving big sandwiches with top-quality Boar’s Head meat as well as unique menu items that are common on the East Coast, said owner Myleka Jefferson, whose husband was born in Brooklyn.
Michigan’s Best Local Eats: Chateau Aeronautique Winery is a destination for wine, pizza and beer

JACKSON COUNTY, MI – Chateau Aeronautique Winery was built from a tiny gazebo into an expanded spot for wine, beer and eats. International airline pilot Lorenzo Lizarralde founded Chateau Aeronautique Winery in 2008, when he crafted his first wines in his airplane hangar attached to his home in Rives Township. A year later, he built a small gazebo where he was able to serve his wine in a tasting room.
