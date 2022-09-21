ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tampa, FL

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
SFGate

Mistakes, struggles stymie Jets in deflating loss to Bengals

EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. (AP) — It took just one week for all those positive vibes to turn into frustration — again — for the New York Jets. The offense struggled, the defense couldn't make crucial stops and veteran players made key mistakes in a 27-12 loss to the Cincinnati Bengals on Sunday.
CINCINNATI, OH
SFGate

Broncos' Hackett hires Rosburg to help him in his decisions

DENVER (AP) — Denver Broncos first-year head coach Nathaniel Hackett has lured longtime NFL assistant coach Jerry Rosburg out of retirement to help him make better decisions during games. Rosburg, 66, agreed to join Hackett's staff after observing practice during the week and meeting with quarterback Russell Wilson and...
DENVER, CO
SFGate

Justin Fields struggles again as Bears ride run game to win

CHICAGO (AP) — Moments after the game, Justin Fields wanted to get right back to work. “I’m going to go see the film tonight. I played terrible,” Fields said. “See what I could have done better and get better.”. Fields' growth in his second season with...
CHICAGO, IL
SFGate

Rams continue dominance of Cardinals with 20-12 victory

GLENDALE, Ariz. (AP) — Matthew Stafford threw for 249 yards, Cam Akers and Cooper Kupp both scored touchdowns and the Los Angeles Rams used a stellar defensive effort to beat the Arizona Cardinals 20-12 on Sunday. The Rams (2-1) continued their dominance in the series of NFC West rivals,...
NFL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Florida Football
Local
Florida Sports
Tampa, FL
Sports
City
Tampa, FL
Tampa, FL
Football
SFGate

Green Bay 14, Tampa Bay 12

TB_FG Succop 45, 9:05. Drive: 11 plays, 48 yards, 5:55. Key Plays: Brady 24 pass to Perriman; Brady 4 pass to Beasley on 4th-and-1; Brady 12 pass to Rudolph. Tampa Bay 3, Green Bay 0. GB_Doubs 5 pass from Aa.Rodgers (Crosby kick), 3:01. Drive: 11 plays, 75 yards, 6:04. Key...
GREEN BAY, WI
SFGate

Jacksonville 38, L.A. Chargers 10

Jac_FG Patterson 22, 14:57. Drive: 12 plays, 63 yards, 5:14. Key Plays: Lawrence 14 pass to Kirk; Lawrence 4 pass to J.Robinson on 3rd-and-2; Lawrence 17 pass to Agnew; J.Robinson 13 run; Lawrence 6 pass to M.Jones on 3rd-and-9. Jacksonville 3, L.A. Chargers 0. Jac_FG Patterson 23, 13:52. Drive: 4...
NFL
SFGate

L.A. Rams 20, Arizona 12

LAR_Kupp 20 run (Gay kick), 4:00. Drive: 7 plays, 58 yards, 4:50. Key Plays: Stafford 14 pass to Kupp; Stafford 19 pass to Higbee; Stafford 4 run on 3rd-and-3. L.A. Rams 10, Arizona 0. Second Quarter. LAR_FG Gay 40, 13:23. Drive: 6 plays, 58 yards, 3:08. Key Plays: Stafford 28...
NFL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Tom Brady
Person
Julio Jones
SFGate

No. 7 USC 17, Oregon St. 14

USC_Dye 7 run (Lynch kick), 14:18. ORST_Griffin 18 run (Hayes kick), 4:41. USC_Addison 21 pass from Ca.Williams (Lynch kick), 1:13. RUSHING_Southern Cal, Dye 19-133, Ca.Williams 9-27, Jones 5-11, R.Brown 3-8, (Team) 1-(minus 2). Oregon St., Griffin 12-84, Fenwick 11-29, Gould 1-15, Martinez 5-14, Nolan 1-8, Colletto 1-3. PASSING_Southern Cal, Ca.Williams...
LOS ANGELES, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy