Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
The Most Loved U.S. Cities For RetirementCadrene HeslopFlorida State
Popular cannabis dispensary chain to open 10 new locations in FloridaKristen WaltersTampa, FL
Would you have stayed at this (maybe) haunted St. Petersburg Bed and Breakfast?Evie M.Saint Petersburg, FL
Instagrammable Flamingo at TPA Just Got Merch!Aloha MelaniTampa, FL
Don't Miss The Next Florida Vegan Gourmet Food Fest: It Includes Animals This Year!Aloha MelaniDover, FL
Related
SFGate
Mistakes, struggles stymie Jets in deflating loss to Bengals
EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. (AP) — It took just one week for all those positive vibes to turn into frustration — again — for the New York Jets. The offense struggled, the defense couldn't make crucial stops and veteran players made key mistakes in a 27-12 loss to the Cincinnati Bengals on Sunday.
SFGate
Broncos' Hackett hires Rosburg to help him in his decisions
DENVER (AP) — Denver Broncos first-year head coach Nathaniel Hackett has lured longtime NFL assistant coach Jerry Rosburg out of retirement to help him make better decisions during games. Rosburg, 66, agreed to join Hackett's staff after observing practice during the week and meeting with quarterback Russell Wilson and...
SFGate
Justin Fields struggles again as Bears ride run game to win
CHICAGO (AP) — Moments after the game, Justin Fields wanted to get right back to work. “I’m going to go see the film tonight. I played terrible,” Fields said. “See what I could have done better and get better.”. Fields' growth in his second season with...
SFGate
Rams continue dominance of Cardinals with 20-12 victory
GLENDALE, Ariz. (AP) — Matthew Stafford threw for 249 yards, Cam Akers and Cooper Kupp both scored touchdowns and the Los Angeles Rams used a stellar defensive effort to beat the Arizona Cardinals 20-12 on Sunday. The Rams (2-1) continued their dominance in the series of NFC West rivals,...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Is Zach Wilson still on track to return next week?
Jets coach Robert Saleh previously said the earliest he could make his season debut is Week 4 against Pittsburgh, and reports indicate he is on track to make that happen.
SFGate
Green Bay 14, Tampa Bay 12
TB_FG Succop 45, 9:05. Drive: 11 plays, 48 yards, 5:55. Key Plays: Brady 24 pass to Perriman; Brady 4 pass to Beasley on 4th-and-1; Brady 12 pass to Rudolph. Tampa Bay 3, Green Bay 0. GB_Doubs 5 pass from Aa.Rodgers (Crosby kick), 3:01. Drive: 11 plays, 75 yards, 6:04. Key...
SFGate
Jacksonville 38, L.A. Chargers 10
Jac_FG Patterson 22, 14:57. Drive: 12 plays, 63 yards, 5:14. Key Plays: Lawrence 14 pass to Kirk; Lawrence 4 pass to J.Robinson on 3rd-and-2; Lawrence 17 pass to Agnew; J.Robinson 13 run; Lawrence 6 pass to M.Jones on 3rd-and-9. Jacksonville 3, L.A. Chargers 0. Jac_FG Patterson 23, 13:52. Drive: 4...
SFGate
L.A. Rams 20, Arizona 12
LAR_Kupp 20 run (Gay kick), 4:00. Drive: 7 plays, 58 yards, 4:50. Key Plays: Stafford 14 pass to Kupp; Stafford 19 pass to Higbee; Stafford 4 run on 3rd-and-3. L.A. Rams 10, Arizona 0. Second Quarter. LAR_FG Gay 40, 13:23. Drive: 6 plays, 58 yards, 3:08. Key Plays: Stafford 28...
RELATED PEOPLE
SFGate
No. 7 USC 17, Oregon St. 14
USC_Dye 7 run (Lynch kick), 14:18. ORST_Griffin 18 run (Hayes kick), 4:41. USC_Addison 21 pass from Ca.Williams (Lynch kick), 1:13. RUSHING_Southern Cal, Dye 19-133, Ca.Williams 9-27, Jones 5-11, R.Brown 3-8, (Team) 1-(minus 2). Oregon St., Griffin 12-84, Fenwick 11-29, Gould 1-15, Martinez 5-14, Nolan 1-8, Colletto 1-3. PASSING_Southern Cal, Ca.Williams...
Commanders coach denies interest in trading for 49ers' Garoppolo: 'Bullcrap report'
Jimmy Garoppolo "was welcomed back Sunday morning - hours before his first start of the season - by a bunch of people who clearly do not like him."
Comments / 0