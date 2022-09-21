Read full article on original website
It’s Official: Rihanna Tapped to Perform at the 2023 Super Bowl
It’s official: acclaimed songwriter and performer Rihanna has been tapped to perform at the upcoming 2023 NFL LVII Super Bowl halftime show. The gig is likely the most visible musical performance on Earth every year, with 100-plus million pairs of eyeballs watching the 2022 offering that featured Dr. Dre, Snoop Dogg, Kendrick Lamar, and more.
Watch Playboi Carti Bring Out Kanye West at Rolling Loud New York
Playboi Carti surprised fans during his set at Rolling Loud New York on Friday by bringing out Kanye West, as the pair performed their Donda collaboration, “Off The Grid.”. Kanye’s surprise appearance comes two months after he dropped in unannounced at Rolling Loud Miami, where he and Lil Durk performed a rendition of The Life of Pablo cut “Father Stretch My Hands Pt. 1.”
ASAP Rocky Says Rolling Loud NY Will Be His Last Show Until Album Release
ASAP Rocky has fueled fans’ anticipation. Shortly before hitting the stage at Rolling Loud New York, the Harlem rapper took to Instagram to announce he would no longer do live performances—at least, not until his next album drops. Flacko shared the news on the cover of the fictional Rolling Loud magazine. The image included various subheadings, like “The Death of the Dummy,” as well as supporting cover lines, like “ASAP Rocky, the Grim Interview,” “Psycho-delic: What Does AWGE Mean?” and “Flacko’s World: Everything Is Revealed All at Once.”
Behind The Scenes Bloopers: Lloyd Banks, Lupe Fiasco & The Kid Mero from Season 13 | Full Size Run
Season 14 is on the way, but before that, we have a special treat for our loyal viewers. This week we take a look at the funniest unaired, behind the scenes moments from Season 13 with guests such as Lupe Fiasco, Lloyd Banks, Grant Hill, and French Montana. Looking for...
DaBaby Releases ‘Baby on Baby 2’ Album
After keeping a lower profile this year, the Charlotte rapper has returned with Baby on Baby 2, the sequel to his platinum-selling 2019 debut studio album. He confirmed the project’s release during an appearance on the Full Send podcast in July, claiming it was right around the corner. “This...
Dance & House Music Ruled the Summer. What Now?
Summer is officially over, and as the days get longer, it’s only natural that we take stock of the season’s biggest moments in music. There are a lot of themes and events that nabbed summer’s attention—from major box office releases to a string of live festivals and fashion shows. But in music, nothing has dominated conversation as much as house and dance music’s triumphant rise to mainstream popularity.
Kid Cudi and Ty Dolla Sign Unite on “Willing to Trust”
Ahead of the Sept. 30 release of his album and corresponding animated Netflix special Entergalactic, Kid Cudi has unleashed the Ty Dolla Sign collaboration “Willing to Trust.”. Entergalactic will tell the story of a young artist called Jabari (voiced by Cudi) figuring out how to manage his success and...
Latto Praises Cardi B and Yung Miami for Balancing Motherhood With Rap Careers
Latto is giving rap moms their flowers. During a recent appearance on the Caresha Please podcast, Latto opened up about her hectic schedule and the importance of maintaining a work-life balance. The 23-year-old rapper then saluted artists like Yung Miami and Cardi B for showing the world you can be a mother and still have a successful career.
Listen to Young RJ’s ‘World Tour’ Album f/ Pete Rock, Boldy James, and Blu
Young RJ has dropped off his third studio album, World Tour, featuring Pete Rock, Boldy James, Blu, and more. The Detroit rapper and Slum Village protégé created the project in 2020 and 2021, at the height of the pandemic and when protests were sweeping the nation. “I missed being out there with the fans performing,” he said in a statement. “It felt right to title [the album World Tour].”
Johnny Depp and Attorney Joelle Rich Reportedly ‘Not Exclusive’
Johnny Depp is in no rush to settle down—at least, that’s what several sources say. According to TMZ, the 59-year-old actor is now dating Joelle Rich—the UK attorney who represented Depp in his 2018 lawsuit against The Sun. The rumored romance made headlines earlier this week with insiders claiming the two were romantically linked. But sources have since told TMZ that Depp isn’t quite ready for monogamy.
The Best New Music This Week: Glorilla, Cardi B, Freddie Gibbs, and More
We’ve declared the best songs of summer ‘22, but fall is off to a great start with today’s releases. This week, Glorilla and Cardi B teamed up for a gritty collaboration titled “Tomorrow 2.” Freddie Gibbs dropped “Dark Hearted,” an emotionally-rich single produced by James Blake. And Moneybagg Yo celebrated his birthday with a new anthem, “Blow.” This week’s list also includes music from YG, Kid Cudi, and more.
Lil Baby Shares Tears for Fears-Sampling New Song “The World Is Yours to Take”
Lil Baby samples a Tear for Fears classic on his new single “The World Is Yours to Take.”. Released Friday, the song—which is among the eight singles set to be featured as part of the official FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 soundtrack—samples the duo’s still-ubiquitous 1985 track “Everybody Wants to Rule the World.” In a statement, Baby called this release a “special one” for him and also shouted out Budweiser, which has been designated as the “official beer” of the FIFA World Cup.
Givēon Debuts New Song “Time” Co-Written by Drake and Daniel Pemberton
Givēon has shared his new single "Time," which was co-written with Drake and Daniel Pemberton. Created for David O. Russell’s upcoming mystery comedy Amsterdam, the track takes on a vintage feel thanks to its orchestral production. The song is the lead single from the Amsterdam Original Motion Picture Soundtrack, which arrives on the same day the film hits U.S. theaters, Oct. 7.
GloRilla Shares Cardi B-Assisted Song and Video “Tomorrow 2” After Making Big Donation to Former High School
A collaboration many fans have been waiting for is here. Months after praising GloRilla’s hit single “F.N.F.,” Cardi B connected with the Memphis rapper on the hard-hitting track “Tomorrow 2.” The artists announced the joint record on social media this week, and provided a brief look at its official video. Beginning with a nod to the 1979 film The Warriors, the visual follows GloRilla & Co. turning up in NYC, where they cruise the city streets, dance in subway stations, and live it up at a house party.
Cam’ron and A-Trak Drop ‘U Wasn’t There’ Album f/ Conway the Machine, Styles P, and More
It’s been nearly 10 years since Cam’ron and A-Trak initially announced their Federal Reserve EP in a 2014 Complex cover story. On Friday, the pair finally made up for the scrapped project by releasing their new collaborative album U Wasn’t There. The nine-track project includes the previously...
YG Shares Moody Video for New Song “Maniac”
YG has shared a moody, darkly-lit music video for the new song “Maniac,” which is set to appear on his album I Got Issues when it drops next week. The latest preview of YG’s sixth LP is another distinctively West Coast track. The Matt Zolly-directed visual taps into that energy, with YG cruising in a low-rider and performing in front of his crew.
Freddie Gibbs Drops James Blake-Produced Song “Dark Hearted”
Ahead of the release of his long-awaited new album Soul Sold Separately, Freddie Gibbs has shared the James Blake-produced single “Dark Hearted.”. The introspective track sees Gibbs tackling the subject of Gary, Indiana’s criminal underworld, as well as the looming threat of police violence. “Police might shoot me and kill me over my dark skin,” he raps over Blake’s instrumental.
Haviah Mighty Gets Over a Toxic Relationship in New Single “Honey Bun”
On incendiary new single “Honey Bun,” Toronto rapper Haviah Mighty lays it all out from the jump. “Thought you was the one, you just another one/Thought I wasn’t nothing, but I’m number one/I’m like Lauryn Hill, I’m just a younger on,” she raps over the pugnacious beat from Grammy-nominated Bizness Boi and Derelle Rideout, and never really lets go over the course of the track.
Dwight Howard on Leaving NBA to Join WWE: ‘Whatever Opportunity Is Best’
Dwight Howard might take his talents to the wrestling ring. The 18-year NBA veteran, who is currently a free agent after playing 60 games with the Los Angeles Lakers last season, is interested in joining the WWE. “Whatever opportunity is best,” Howard told TMZ Sports. Asked if he was serious...
Halle Bailey’s Boyfriend DDG Responds to ‘MLK Canceled’ Racism Comment Criticism
The newly released trailer for The Little Mermaid has triggered bigoted trolls. Immediately after the sneak peek dropped, social media users began questioning why Disney would cast Black actress Halle Bailey to play Ariel—the titular character who was portrayed as white in the original animated film. Though the racist...
