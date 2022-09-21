BOSSIER CITY, La. (KSLA) - The Bossier City Animal Shelter (BCAS) brings in Buddy to meet the KSLA staff and to help find him a new home. On Sept. 23, Buddy was brought in to meet and greet everyone in the courtyard of KSLA. Buddy was found two weeks ago in a Super1 foods parking lot. He was hit by a car and broke his leg. A vet decided it was best to give him an amputation and BCAS is looking to find him a medical foster or adoptee. His recovery is expected to take two weeks.

