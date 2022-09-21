ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Shelter Island, NY

Long Island home designed by Frank Lloyd Wright disciple asks $13.95M

By Hannah Frishberg
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2JfaaG_0i4tuvni00

A Long Island estate designed by a Frank Lloyd Wright disciple has listed for sale in a posh Long Island vacation town.

Located on Shelter Island, the gated 3.4-acre spread asks $13.95 million. It’s listed in a co-exclusive with Town & Country’s Nicholas B. Brown and Corcoran’s Gary DePersia .

“The original structure was a boathouse, built in 1952,” Brown told The Post, “and the homeowner rebuilt the entire house on the original footprint, respecting the integrity of the home but making it a modern place where anyone would be thrilled to live.”

The initial building was designed by that disciple, Bertrand Goldberg, and was reconstructed (and expanded) by the current occupants in 2002. The project took care to retain many of the now 6,000-square-foot main house’s original elements, including much of the stonework and an enormous eight-flue chimney.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1ptb7Y_0i4tuvni00
There are multiple al-fresco dining areas.
Chris Foster
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0TUJlQ_0i4tuvni00
The kitchen.
Chris Foster
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3WVFzB_0i4tuvni00
Floor-to-ceiling windows in one of the numerous gathering areas.
Chris Foster
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=29HPQa_0i4tuvni00
The original structure on the property was built in 1952.
Brian Bailey
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3SMFW0_0i4tuvni00
The home is currently configured as a six-bedroom.
Chris Foster
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4HL2A7_0i4tuvni00
There are still many midcentury accents throughout.
Chris Foster
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2jTMoc_0i4tuvni00
Much of the stonework is from the first structure on the property.
Chris Foster
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=26zhhf_0i4tuvni00
The home is set on 3.4 acres.
Chris Foster
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1EN6Ml_0i4tuvni00
The pool.
Chris Foster
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3tgzz0_0i4tuvni00
In all, the home has 4.5 bathrooms.
Chris Foster

“The family has been incredibly happy there,” but are ready to start a new chapter, noted Brown, whose listing refers to the six-bedroom, 4.5-bathroom pad as “one of the most exclusive waterfront retreats on the East End” in his listing.

The property’s grounds boast wood, stone and grass paths, flower-filled meadows, grassy lawns and 410 feet of direct waterfront. There’s a 250-foot dock built of imported ipe that’s also capable of accommodating multiple boats. As for other perks, there’s a beach-sand fire pit, multiple al fresco dining areas, a 74-foot gunite pool and “room to add a tennis court.”

Inside the single-story structure, there’s radiant-heat slate flooring, mahogany-clad ceilings, and a primary wing with a walk-in closet and a “spa-like bathroom.” A stone fireplace anchors the three-sided gathering room, and there are waterfront views and midcentury notes throughout.

