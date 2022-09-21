Read full article on original website
Water Mill, New York, Home With 9,000 Square Feet and Seven Bedrooms Asks $6.5 Million
This exceptional home located in Water Mill, New York, features 9,000 square feet of living area, according to a listing from Gary DePersia. It includes numerous features that make it a one-of-a-kind residence. The expansive kitchen, offering a full array of professional appliances, large center island and a breakfast alcove overlooking the pool, opens to an informal living room warmed by its own fireplace. Articulate construction informs a residence that offers 9,000 SF+/- on three well-articulated levels of living space as a paneled entry opens to the stunning great room under coffered ceilings with a fireplace. A formal dining room, augmented by a large butlers pantry with wine closet, ice maker, dishwasher and assorted cabinetry, makes weekend entertaining effortless. A sampling of the additional amenities shows the appeal of this stunning home. A powder room, mud room and a two-car garage round out the first floor. An ingeniously designed room opening to the pool area with spa-like bath, stone floors, refrigerator and various built-ins could serve as a guest master, den, or attached pool house.
Cash in the Attic: Retired couple in shock over record-breaking haul
A retired couple were left in shock as their collection of rare banknotes fetched more than £51,000 on Cash in the Attic.The Channel 5 show helps people try to sell potential hidden treasures from their homes at auction.During Monday (5 September) night’s episode, former builder Vic Witt and his wife Janet appeared on the show with a collection of banknotes dating back to 1916 and 1918.The couple explained that they discovered the money in a tin beneath some stairs while renovating their home in Beaminster, Dorset, 32 years ago.Janet applied to appear on the show in the hope that the...
Sandra Bullock Unloads $6 Million San Diego County Ranch With a Chicken Coop & a Citrus Grove
Sandra Bullock has been making all sorts of moves with her large real estate portfolio over the last year. She got rid of her coveted Sierra Towers condo while making one of her Malibu beach houses available to rent. Now, she’s listing her Valley Center, California ranch in San Diego County for $6 million.
A luxury cruise ship will allow residents to permanently live at sea. See inside its 237-square-foot studios selling for $1 million.
For a cool $1 million, you can fulfill your dreams of spending life at sea indefinitely. Just be prepared to trade in your comfortable multiroom home for a studio condominium so small that you'll have to sleep on a Murphy bed. Storylines is building the 18-deck MV Narrative, the startup's...
Barbara Mandrell’s Staggering Log Mansion Going Up for Auction — See Inside! [Pictures]
Barbara Mandrell's massive former log mansion is going up for auction in October, and pictures of the staggering property are literally hard to believe. Mandrell's former residence is called Fontanel, and the 6-bedroom, 13-bathroom home was once the largest log home in the United States, coming in at 30,000 square feet. The house sits on 221 heavily wooded rural acres in Whites Creek, Tenn., about 20 minutes outside of Nashville, and it's accessible only by a gated drive that runs 1.5 miles off the road.
The Internet Is Losing It Over This $1.4 Million House Listing With A Toilet in the Bedroom
Luxury real estate has always been its own beast. But thanks to social media, some truly strange million-dollar listings have gone viral, as everyday people question how such eccentric houses can carry such high asking prices. That’s what happened to a $1.4 million Toronto home which features, among other things,...
David Bromstad's Kitchen Cabinet Tip That Makes Your Home Look More Luxe
In a recent episode of "My Lottery Dream Home," David Bromstad shared his advice on how you can update your cabinets to make your kitchen feel ultra-luxe.
Amazing Collection of 165 Unrestored Classic Cars Is Hitting the Auction Block
Dick Hutchison Auction and Real Estate LLCPatina is a key word here.
Peek Inside Kim Kardashian's $70M Malibu Bluffs Mansion Previously Owned by Cindy Crawford
Kim Kardashian just bought a new mansion for a staggering $70.4 million, and it is a sight to behold. According to a report by TopTenRealEstateDeals.com, the house is in the Encinal Bluffs neighborhood in Malibu, California, and it previously belonged to actress and model Cindy Crawford. The real estate listing photos allow us to take a tour of the home for ourselves before Kardashian and her kids get settled in.
Millennial couple buy $27million mansion in one of Australia's most elite suburbs with fortune made from selling designer water and RATs
A high profile millennial couple are believed to have paid the highest price of the year in Australia's most expensive suburb, buying a grand mansion with a fortune earned from selling designer water. Garrett and Stephanie Jandegian bought a two-storey home in the elite Sydney suburb of Bellevue Hill that...
David Bromstad Has A Word Of Advice If You Paint All Your Walls The Same Color
If you want to throw caution to the wind and stick with that electric tone for your whole home, then HGTV's color expert David Bromstad has some advice for you.
Take a look inside a $650 NYC micro-apartment that's smaller than a parking space — and doesn't have a bathroom in the unit
Alaina Randazzo has to walk down her apartment's hallway building to get to her shower. But she says, "I know all my neighbors, we're all really close," so it doesn't bother her.
Everyone is trying to buy rental real estate right now, but after 15 years as a landlord I'm selling my properties for 4 reasons
I've been a landlord for 15 years and my properties have earned me extra income, but I'm ready to sell. It's a good time for sellers, for one thing, and I'm tired of dealing with my rentals. Real estate is not "passive," and it's getting harder and harder to find...
The Best Small Town in New York for a Weekend Getaway
New York is filled with so many charming towns and cities. With so many great places to choose from, making a decision on where to go can be hard. However, if you're searching for an old-fashioned small town vibe complete with friendly people and plenty to see and do, look no further than the town of Beacon.
Home Depot Now Sells Tiny Homes
When I first heard about it, I thought it was a joke. I was expecting to be trolled and to be presented with dog houses or kids' playhouses. I was wrong as it turns out Home Depot does sell tiny homes.
A private island in Canada with a 4-bedroom home is on sale for less than the average house in America. Take a look.
Duval Island, a private island in Ontario, Canada, is on the market for $380,000. It's made up of 5.40 acres of land and features a four-bedroom home, as well as a guest cottage. The bedrooms and wraparound deck provide stunning views of the lake.
We spent £430k building our dream motorhome – now it’s a mini mansion with a chef’s kitchen, wine fridge & rooftop seats
A COUPLE has shared how they decided to ditch their house and spend $430k on designing and building their dream motorhome. Now, it’s their very own mini mansion, complete with a state of the art kitchen, wine fridge and even a rooftop seating area for them to put their feet up on when they’re on the road.
This couple house-sits full time, saving $1,500 a month on rent and living in mansions for free — here's how
Hannah and Joseph Ryan work remotely while caring for people's pets and getting access to their boats and Olympic-sized pools. They love it.
I bought a $140,000 mobile home in an LA neighborhood where houses can cost millions. Here are 5 pros and 1 con.
I live in Eagle Rock, Los Angeles, where the median home costs over $1 million. Living mobile was a more affordable option with mostly upsides.
Take a Look Inside Cher’s Palatial Malibu Estate
Megan Johnson is a reporter in Boston. She got her start at the Boston Herald, where commenters would leave sweet messages like “Megan Johnson is just awful.” Now, she's a contributor to publications like People Magazine, Trulia and Architectural Digest. published Yesterday. Forget “turning back time.” If we...
