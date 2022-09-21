ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Water Mill, New York, Home With 9,000 Square Feet and Seven Bedrooms Asks $6.5 Million

This exceptional home located in Water Mill, New York, features 9,000 square feet of living area, according to a listing from Gary DePersia. It includes numerous features that make it a one-of-a-kind residence. The expansive kitchen, offering a full array of professional appliances, large center island and a breakfast alcove overlooking the pool, opens to an informal living room warmed by its own fireplace. Articulate construction informs a residence that offers 9,000 SF+/- on three well-articulated levels of living space as a paneled entry opens to the stunning great room under coffered ceilings with a fireplace. A formal dining room, augmented by a large butlers pantry with wine closet, ice maker, dishwasher and assorted cabinetry, makes weekend entertaining effortless. A sampling of the additional amenities shows the appeal of this stunning home. A powder room, mud room and a two-car garage round out the first floor. An ingeniously designed room opening to the pool area with spa-like bath, stone floors, refrigerator and various built-ins could serve as a guest master, den, or attached pool house.
Cash in the Attic: Retired couple in shock over record-breaking haul

A retired couple were left in shock as their collection of rare banknotes fetched more than £51,000 on Cash in the Attic.The Channel 5 show helps people try to sell potential hidden treasures from their homes at auction.During Monday (5 September) night’s episode, former builder Vic Witt and his wife Janet appeared on the show with a collection of banknotes dating back to 1916 and 1918.The couple explained that they discovered the money in a tin beneath some stairs while renovating their home in Beaminster, Dorset, 32 years ago.Janet applied to appear on the show in the hope that the...
Barbara Mandrell’s Staggering Log Mansion Going Up for Auction — See Inside! [Pictures]

Barbara Mandrell's massive former log mansion is going up for auction in October, and pictures of the staggering property are literally hard to believe. Mandrell's former residence is called Fontanel, and the 6-bedroom, 13-bathroom home was once the largest log home in the United States, coming in at 30,000 square feet. The house sits on 221 heavily wooded rural acres in Whites Creek, Tenn., about 20 minutes outside of Nashville, and it's accessible only by a gated drive that runs 1.5 miles off the road.
Peek Inside Kim Kardashian's $70M Malibu Bluffs Mansion Previously Owned by Cindy Crawford

Kim Kardashian just bought a new mansion for a staggering $70.4 million, and it is a sight to behold. According to a report by TopTenRealEstateDeals.com, the house is in the Encinal Bluffs neighborhood in Malibu, California, and it previously belonged to actress and model Cindy Crawford. The real estate listing photos allow us to take a tour of the home for ourselves before Kardashian and her kids get settled in.
The Best Small Town in New York for a Weekend Getaway

New York is filled with so many charming towns and cities. With so many great places to choose from, making a decision on where to go can be hard. However, if you're searching for an old-fashioned small town vibe complete with friendly people and plenty to see and do, look no further than the town of Beacon.
Home Depot Now Sells Tiny Homes

When I first heard about it, I thought it was a joke. I was expecting to be trolled and to be presented with dog houses or kids' playhouses. I was wrong as it turns out Home Depot does sell tiny homes.
Take a Look Inside Cher’s Palatial Malibu Estate

Megan Johnson is a reporter in Boston. She got her start at the Boston Herald, where commenters would leave sweet messages like “Megan Johnson is just awful.” Now, she's a contributor to publications like People Magazine, Trulia and Architectural Digest. published Yesterday. Forget “turning back time.” If we...
