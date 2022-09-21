Former Duke teammates reuniting in Milwaukee, for now

On Wednesday morning, the official site of the Milwaukee Bucks added Marques Bolden to the team's roster after the franchise inked the former three-year Duke basketball big man to what is presumably an Exhibit 10 contract.

That Bucks roster is now 19 deep entering training camp but must reduce to 15 for opening night in four weeks. It includes two Blue Devils ; the other is former four-year Duke basketball treasure Grayson Allen, a teammate to Bolden in Durham for two seasons (2016-17, 2017-18) and now in his second year in Milwaukee.

RELATED: List of every Blue Devil currently in the NBA

Some see it as unlikely that the 6-foot-10, 250-pound Bolden will still be in Wisconsin when the season begins. After all, he's yet to enjoy anything more than a brief stint with any NBA franchise. And as Hoops Rumors' Luke Adams noted, if the Bucks waive him, the Utah Jazz affiliate Salt Lake City Stars still own his G League returning rights.

Nevertheless, it's worth noting that the Milwaukee roster contains seemingly little depth at the center position. So perhaps the former five-star recruit from Texas has at least an outside shot at remaining with the Bucks alongside Allen and carving out a reserve role in his fourth year as a pro.

Last season, he played 20 games for the Stars in the G League, averaging 12.3 points, 9.3 rebounds, and 1.9 blocks in 31.0 minutes per outing.

Marques Bolden, who went undrafted after starting 21 games as a junior for a thrilling Duke basketball squad that featured Zion Williamson and RJ Barrett, has seen action in seven NBA games. Those appearances came via 10-day and two-way contracts with the Cleveland Cavaliers during the 2019-20 and 2020-21 seasons.

View the original article to see embedded media.

Stay tuned to Blue Devil Country for daily Duke basketball content.