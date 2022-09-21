ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kansas City, MO

Victim killed in Kansas City shooting was not intended target, police say

By Brian Dulle
FOX4 News Kansas City
FOX4 News Kansas City
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3ETMiV_0i4tuPka00

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A woman killed in a shooting Tuesday night was not the intended target, according to the Kansas City, Missouri Police Department.

Police responded to a shots fired call just before 6:15 p.m. near East 35th Street and Cypress Avenue . While on the way to the scene, 911 received additional calls of a shooting in the same area.

Officers were directed to the front of a residence where they found the victim, who had been shot.

The woman was taken to the hospital where she later died. She has been identified as 67-year-old Loretta Neal.

Former Olathe Northwest wrestling coach charged with sex crimes

The shooting is being investigated as a homicide.

Investigators believe Neal was not the intended target in the shooting and are continuing to ask the public for help with information.

Anyone with information is asked to call the TIPS Hotline at (816) 474-8477.

📲 Download the FOX4 News app to stay updated on the go.
📧 Sign up for FOX4 email alerts to have breaking news sent to your inbox.
💻 Find today’s top stories on fox4kc.com for Kansas City and all of Kansas and Missouri.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to FOX 4 Kansas City WDAF-TV | News, Weather, Sports.

Comments / 1

Related
KCTV 5

Motorcyclist killed in I-435 crash identified

PLATTE COUNTY, Mo. (KCTV) - A motorcyclist killed in a Saturday night crash has been identified by the Missouri State Highway Patrol. Joshauwa Wiley, 42, of Kansas City, Missouri, was ejected from his 2005 Suzuki motorcycle after colliding with another motorcyclist in a crash on Interstate 435 near Highway 45.
KANSAS CITY, MO
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Kansas City, MO
Crime & Safety
City
Kansas City, MO
State
Missouri State
Local
Missouri Crime & Safety
KCTV 5

Independence police sergeant dies, department announces

INDEPENDENCE, Mo. (KCTV) - The Independence Police Department is mourning the loss of a police sergeant who died on Saturday. Sgt. Terry Dorman was off duty and suffered a medical emergency, the department said on Saturday. Dorman suffered the medical emergency at a relative’s house. “Since April 1991, Sgt....
INDEPENDENCE, MO
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shooting#Police#Violent Crime#Fox4 News#Nexstar Media Inc
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
LJWORLD

Charges dismissed against Topeka men accused of beating man at Allstars

Charges were dismissed Friday in Douglas County District Court against two men who were accused of battering a man at the now-closed Allstars nightclub in North Lawrence. Daequan Jermaine Rayton, 24, and Christopher Shane Wuenstel, 23, both of Topeka, were each facing one felony count of aggravated battery, but after a preliminary hearing Friday, their charges were dismissed without prejudice, meaning the charges could be refiled.
TOPEKA, KS
WIBW

Man shot at South Topeka bar

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Few details are being released regarding an early Friday morning shooting at a South Topeka bar. It happened at the 45th Street Bar, located in the 4600 block of SW Topeka Blvd. Topeka Police Dept. Watch Commander, Lt. Joe Perry, said officers responded shortly before 1...
TOPEKA, KS
FOX4 News Kansas City

FOX4 News Kansas City

29K+
Followers
11K+
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT

Kansas City local and breaking news, weather and sports

 https://www.fox4kc.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy