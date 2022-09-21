Victim killed in Kansas City shooting was not intended target, police say

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A woman killed in a shooting Tuesday night was not the intended target, according to the Kansas City, Missouri Police Department.

Police responded to a shots fired call just before 6:15 p.m. near East 35th Street and Cypress Avenue . While on the way to the scene, 911 received additional calls of a shooting in the same area.

Officers were directed to the front of a residence where they found the victim, who had been shot.

The woman was taken to the hospital where she later died. She has been identified as 67-year-old Loretta Neal.

The shooting is being investigated as a homicide.

Investigators believe Neal was not the intended target in the shooting and are continuing to ask the public for help with information.

Anyone with information is asked to call the TIPS Hotline at (816) 474-8477.

📲 Download the FOX4 News app to stay updated on the go.

📧 Sign up for FOX4 email alerts to have breaking news sent to your inbox.

💻 Find today’s top stories on fox4kc.com for Kansas City and all of Kansas and Missouri.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to FOX 4 Kansas City WDAF-TV | News, Weather, Sports.