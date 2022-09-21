ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Baton Rouge, LA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WAFB

BRPD investigating deadly shooting on Avenue H

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The Baton Rouge Police Department is investigating a deadly shooting that happened early in the morning on Sunday, Sept. 25. Police say a male victim was found with gunshot wounds around 5:30 a.m. on Avenue H near Woodcock Street. The victim was rushed to the...
BATON ROUGE, LA
brproud.com

Baton Rouge police investigating deadly Avenue H shooting

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – The Baton Rouge Police Department is investigating a deadly shooting that happened early Sunday morning. The police say they responded to the 10,000 block of Avenue H around 5:30 a.m. about a reported shooting and found a male victim with multiple gunshot wounds. He was sent to the hospital but later died from his injuries, according to the police.
BATON ROUGE, LA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Louisiana Crime & Safety
Baton Rouge, LA
Crime & Safety
City
Baton Rouge, LA
WAFB

EBRSO: Woman arrested in connection with shooting

EAST BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - A woman has been arrested in connection with a shooting on Saturday, Sept. 24, according to the East Baton Rouge Sheriff’s Office. Dasha Crump, 25, faces a charge of attempted 2nd-degree murder. Authorities said the shooting happened on Spike Ridge Avenue near Buck...
EAST BATON ROUGE PARISH, LA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shooting#Violent Crime#Baton Rouge Police#Major Assaults Division
brproud.com

Man found shot to death inside vehicle in Ascension Parish

DARROW, La. (BRPROUD) – The Ascension Parish Sheriff’s Office is investigating a deadly shooting on Neptune Drive. According to the sheriff’s office, deputies responded to the area around midnight on Friday and found a man that had been shot multiple times inside a vehicle. The victim was identified as 22-year-old Brenden Washington.
ASCENSION PARISH, LA
brproud.com

BRPD unit involved in accident on Goodwood Blvd.

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – The Baton Rouge Police Department responded to an accident involving one of their own on Friday morning. The crash involved a BRPD unit and it took place in the 6100 block of Goodwood Blvd. At this time, BRPD believes that the driver of the...
BATON ROUGE, LA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
WAFB

Man found shot to death in vehicle, authorities say

ASCENSION PARISH, La. (WAFB) - The Ascension Parish Sheriff’s Office is investigating the case of a man found shot to death in the driver’s side of a vehicle on Friday, Sept. 23. According to investigators, Brenden Washington, 22, was found with multiple gunshot wounds in the vehicle on...
ASCENSION PARISH, LA
WAFB

One person injured in shooting on Convention Street

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - One person was injured after a shooting in Baton Rouge on Wednesday, Sept. 21. A spokesman with the Baton Rouge Police Department confirmed the shooting happened in the 4300 block of Convention Street, near North Blvd., around 3 p.m. According to BRPD, the victim’s injuries...
BATON ROUGE, LA
brproud.com

BRPD investigating overnight shootings on Voss Dr. and Underwood Ave.

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – The Baton Rouge Police Department is investigating two shootings that happened in close proximity to each other. The shootings took place overnight in the 3200 block of Voss Dr. and 6400 block of Underwood Ave. The video below shows that shooting scene on Voss....
brproud.com

VIDEO: Multiple car break-ins, suspects armed in Livingston

DENHAM SPRINGS, La. (BRPROUD) — The Livingston Parish Sheriff’s Office and Denham Springs Police Department are investigating reports of multiple vehicles being broken into. Denham Springs homeowner, Jonattan Salcedo, awoke to a motion alert no one ever expects. “Immediately I actually freaked out and he actually had a...
DENHAM SPRINGS, LA

Comments / 0

Community Policy