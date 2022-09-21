BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – The Baton Rouge Police Department is investigating a deadly shooting that happened early Sunday morning. The police say they responded to the 10,000 block of Avenue H around 5:30 a.m. about a reported shooting and found a male victim with multiple gunshot wounds. He was sent to the hospital but later died from his injuries, according to the police.

BATON ROUGE, LA ・ 3 HOURS AGO