Pasco, WA

102.7 KORD

Update: WSP Trooper in Stable Condition After Shooting in Walla Walla

A Washington State Patrol Trooper is in stable condition after he was shot in the head. Police say the alleged gunman, Brandon Dennis O'Neel was served an eviction notice on Thursday in Walla Walla. WSP Trooper Dean Atkinson Jr. drove to the apartment when O'Neel began shooting. The Trooper was shot in the face and managed to drive himself to Providence Medical Center. Atkinson was then transferred to Harborview Medical Center for additional treatment.
WALLA WALLA COUNTY, WA
102.7 KORD

“Screams Could Be Heard” Kennewick House Fire Burns One

(Kennewick, WA) -- The Kennewick Fire Department rushed to the scene of a kitchen inside a home on fire Thursday morning off 2617 West 6th Place. This began around 8:30am. Fire radio traffic indicated that screams could be heard in the background of the 9-1-1 call. When crews arrived, they found a victim lying on the front lawn of the home with 2nd Degree Burns to their torso and legs. The victim was rushed to Trios and later airlifted to Harborview in Seattle for further treatment. The fire itself was quickly extinguished. and the cause is under investigation. No one else was injured in the fire..
KENNEWICK, WA
102.7 KORD

Fiery Plane Crash at Tri-Cities Airport

Details are still pouring in about a fiery plane crash at Tri-Cities Airport in Pasco, Washington on Tuesday morning. A malfunction forced the plane to land without its landing gear (front wheel) with ten passengers onboard en route from Chehalis, temporarily haulting all air traffic in and out of PSC.
PASCO, WA
102.7 KORD

Feds Shut Down Massive Illegal Marijuana Operation in Burbank

An illegal marijuana operation was shut down by the Feds Thursday in Burbank. After authorities were alerted to the activity, several law enforcement agencies worked together to seize almost 1,200 pot plants. Hundreds of pounds of processed illegal pot were also recovered in the 100 block of Dusty Road. A...
BURBANK, WA
102.7 KORD

Toxic Algae Closes Popular Park, Launch on Moses Lake

It has affected bodies of water near Walla Walla, even the Columbia River near Richland. Now, the toxic slime is back in Moses Lake. Blue Heron Park boat launch closed til further notice. The Grant County Sheriff's Office has released information from the Grant County Health Department about the area...
MOSES LAKE, WA
102.7 KORD

UPDATE–EMS, Police Find Man With Gunshot Wound, Dies at Hospital

What began as a call to assist Kennewick EMS (Emergency Medical Services) has turned into a homicide investigation. Wednesday Kennewick Police responded to a report of an unconscious man in the 3700 block of West 4th Ave. There are several apartment complexes in that area. KPD did not specify which one or where the victim was located, but it began as a call to assist EMS. The specific time of the call was not given.
KENNEWICK, WA
102.7 KORD

Basin City Car Prowler Tied to Multiple Other Crimes

If you live in or around Basin City and have been burglarized, there's a chance this guy did it. Franklin County Deputies nail car prowler, and find a lot of other evidence. In the early morning hours of Tuesday, September 20th, Franklin County Deputies were called to a residence near Basin City. The victim told dispatch her car had been broken into and the suspect appeared to still be close by.
FRANKLIN COUNTY, WA
102.7 KORD

KSD Invites Parents to View HIV/AIDS Growth/Development Plans

The Kennewick School District plans to have HIV/AIDS materials available for parents to review during a public session on October 20th. These are for 4th and 5th graders. According to information from KSD PIO Robyn Chastain:. "Kennewick School District nursing staff will provide an HIV/AIDS and growth and development curriculum...
KENNEWICK, WA
102.7 KORD

102.7 KORD

Pasco WA
ABOUT

102.7 KORD plays the best country music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Richland, Kennewick, and Pasco, Washington.

