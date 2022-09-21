Read full article on original website
Worst Tri-City Air Disaster? 17 Died at Richland Airport in 1978
The recent non-injury crash at the Pasco Airport made us think back in history to 1978. Fortunately, the airplane that had some sort of malfunction with the landing gear at Pasco did not cause any injuries. But February 10th, 1978 was deadly at Richland. Columbia Airlines Beechcraft plane goes down...
Update: WSP Trooper in Stable Condition After Shooting in Walla Walla
A Washington State Patrol Trooper is in stable condition after he was shot in the head. Police say the alleged gunman, Brandon Dennis O'Neel was served an eviction notice on Thursday in Walla Walla. WSP Trooper Dean Atkinson Jr. drove to the apartment when O'Neel began shooting. The Trooper was shot in the face and managed to drive himself to Providence Medical Center. Atkinson was then transferred to Harborview Medical Center for additional treatment.
“Screams Could Be Heard” Kennewick House Fire Burns One
(Kennewick, WA) -- The Kennewick Fire Department rushed to the scene of a kitchen inside a home on fire Thursday morning off 2617 West 6th Place. This began around 8:30am. Fire radio traffic indicated that screams could be heard in the background of the 9-1-1 call. When crews arrived, they found a victim lying on the front lawn of the home with 2nd Degree Burns to their torso and legs. The victim was rushed to Trios and later airlifted to Harborview in Seattle for further treatment. The fire itself was quickly extinguished. and the cause is under investigation. No one else was injured in the fire..
Pasco Airport’s Worst Airplane Crash Remembered Sadly After All These Years
Two Major Airplane Crashes Occurred At The Pasco Airport 20 Years Apart. The recent airplane crash at the Pasco Airport has many sadly remembering the biggest airplane crash to occur in the Tri-Cities. 99.9% of the time, flights in and out of the Pasco Airport go off without a hitch...
Fiery Plane Crash at Tri-Cities Airport
Details are still pouring in about a fiery plane crash at Tri-Cities Airport in Pasco, Washington on Tuesday morning. A malfunction forced the plane to land without its landing gear (front wheel) with ten passengers onboard en route from Chehalis, temporarily haulting all air traffic in and out of PSC.
GoFundMe Raises Thousands for WSP Trooper Shot in the Line of Duty
The Walla Walla Community has come together with a fundraiser to help an injured WSP Trooper. We are also asking for prayers for a full recovery for trooper Atkinson and his family. Trooper Dean Atkinson Jr. was shot in the face on Thursday, as he was responding to a call...
Janis Has a Load of Tickets to Give Away! Go Get Yours!
Janis has a pocket full of tickets and will give them all away on Saturday! That's right! Saturday, starting at 10:00 a.m. she will be hanging out in the parking lot at Walker's Furniture & Mattress in Kennewick with a stack of goodies, for YOU!. She will have Central Washington...
Feds Shut Down Massive Illegal Marijuana Operation in Burbank
An illegal marijuana operation was shut down by the Feds Thursday in Burbank. After authorities were alerted to the activity, several law enforcement agencies worked together to seize almost 1,200 pot plants. Hundreds of pounds of processed illegal pot were also recovered in the 100 block of Dusty Road. A...
Toxic Algae Closes Popular Park, Launch on Moses Lake
It has affected bodies of water near Walla Walla, even the Columbia River near Richland. Now, the toxic slime is back in Moses Lake. Blue Heron Park boat launch closed til further notice. The Grant County Sheriff's Office has released information from the Grant County Health Department about the area...
Why Are You Living in the Worst Town in Washington State?
There are good and bad traits to describe every town, everywhere. It's all in how you look at it, I guess. I googled the safest, most dangerous, and best cities to raise a family in Washington State. As far as the best small towns, I saw the following listed:. Dayton.
UPDATE–EMS, Police Find Man With Gunshot Wound, Dies at Hospital
What began as a call to assist Kennewick EMS (Emergency Medical Services) has turned into a homicide investigation. Wednesday Kennewick Police responded to a report of an unconscious man in the 3700 block of West 4th Ave. There are several apartment complexes in that area. KPD did not specify which one or where the victim was located, but it began as a call to assist EMS. The specific time of the call was not given.
Basin City Car Prowler Tied to Multiple Other Crimes
If you live in or around Basin City and have been burglarized, there's a chance this guy did it. Franklin County Deputies nail car prowler, and find a lot of other evidence. In the early morning hours of Tuesday, September 20th, Franklin County Deputies were called to a residence near Basin City. The victim told dispatch her car had been broken into and the suspect appeared to still be close by.
Students in Walla Walla Have Free Access to Therapy
Students in Walla Walla now have access to free therapy, and I think it's great. I know I could have benefitted from therapy when I was in high-school. But back then, the popular "wisdom" of the day was that if something was bothering you, you should do one of three things:
KSD Invites Parents to View HIV/AIDS Growth/Development Plans
The Kennewick School District plans to have HIV/AIDS materials available for parents to review during a public session on October 20th. These are for 4th and 5th graders. According to information from KSD PIO Robyn Chastain:. "Kennewick School District nursing staff will provide an HIV/AIDS and growth and development curriculum...
To the Batmobile-Walla Walla’s Awesome Adam West Day is Here
Saturday is Adam West Day in his hometown of Walla Walla, Washington. It's the 5th year of the event, and promises to be a memorable day for fans of the "Bright Knight", as West called his caped crusader. The day is largely devoted to West's most famous role, and why...
