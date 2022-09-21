Read full article on original website
Patrick Mahomes, Andy Reid comment on halftime argument with Eric Bieniemy
There seemed to be a confrontation between Patrick Mahomes and Eric Bieniemy at halftime of a game the Chiefs would eventually lose to the Colts. If only the Kansas City Chiefs offense was as heated as a conversation Patrick Mahomes and offensive coordinator Eric Bieniemy had at halftime, perhaps they’d have left Indianapolis with a win.
2 Steelers players most responsible for loss vs. Browns
The Pittsburgh Steelers lost their second straight game after earning a thrilling Week 1 win, falling 29-17 to the Cleveland Browns on Thursday Night Football. The AFC North is bound to be a competitive division throughout the season, and a divisional loss is not ideal. The Browns hold the division lead at 2-1, while the Baltimore Ravens and Cincinnati Bengals will be competitive. Baltimore missed the postseason last season with star quarterback Lamar Jackson out for multiple games. With Jackson back, the Ravens are back in the playoff hunt. Although it has been a difficult start for the Bengals, they were in the Super Bowl this past season.
O.J. Simpson Says Steelers Have To Bench Trubisky, Start Kenny Pickett!
O.J. Simpson has a solution to the Steelers' offensive struggles, and it starts with making a change at the QB position by benching Mitchell Trubisky and starting Kenny Pickett. Simpson broke down why the Steelers' offense seemingly stalled all night against the Browns during their Thursday Night Football game (CLE...
Kevin Stefanski is first Browns head coach since Bill Belichick to beat Steelers three times
Kevin Stefanski is the 12th head coach of the Cleveland Browns since the franchise re-entered the NFL as an expansion team in 1999. And he’s the first of those 12 to earn three wins over the Steelers. Stefanski, who notched his third win over the Steelers on Thursday night,...
Steelers Lineman Chukwuma Okorafor Dove on an Injured Browns Player During a Weirdly Dirty Play
VIDEO: Steelers lineman dirty hit on injured Cleveland Browns player.
Falcons ride run game to first win of season over Seahawks
Cordarrelle Patterson rushed for a career-high 141 yards and a touchdown as the Atlanta Falcons outlasted the host Seattle Seahawks
Who should the Steelers start at QB vs the Jets?
One advantage to playing on Thursday night is it now gives the Pittsburgh Steelers extra time to sort out the roster, iron out any problems the team might have including changes in the lineup. For the Steelers this is all about quarterback. Head coach Mike Tomlin said after Pittsburgh’s loss...
Pittsburgh Steelers: 4 takeaways from loss in Week 3 vs. Browns on TNF
The Pittsburgh Steelers wilted in the second half and were defeated 29-17 by the Cleveland Browns at FirstEnergy Stadium. Here are some critical takeaways from their Thursday Night Football setback in Week 3. Following this Week 3 loss to the Browns, the Steelers fell to 1-2. Pittsburgh’s offense struggled yet...
AFC Notes: Ravens, Steelers, Mitch Trubisky
Ravens HC John Harbaugh expects RB J.K. Dobbins (knee) to be able to play in the near future: “It’s not going to be too long.” (Jeff Zrebiec) Regarding OT Ronnie Stanley (ankle), Harbaugh said he was given a “recovery day” on Friday and considered him “week-to-week” right now: “I really think it’s getting the point where it’s week-to-week, day-to-day-ish. It comes back to him feeling like he’s going to be playing at his best. That’s what it really boils down to.” (Jamison Hensley)
Eagles fans troll their ex-QB Carson Wentz for poor performance: Best memes and reactions
Philadelphia Eagles fans were enjoying being on the other side of a poor Carson Wentz performance. The Philadelphia Eagles used to have a quarterback named Carson Wentz. There were the highs of an MVP-caliber season in 2017, but then there were the lows of not being able to replicate that year and turning the ball over seemingly at will. Now, Wentz is on the Washington Commanders, one year after the Eagles traded him to the Indianapolis Colts.
Browns Nation News And Notes (9/25/22)
It is Sunday, September 25, 2022, and the Cleveland Browns are in the midst of their mini-bye after the Thursday night Week 3 win over the Pittsburgh Steelers. This is a good day for fans to enjoy NFL football and track their fantasy teams without the stress of watching a tight Browns game.
Bears LB Roquan Smith (hip) questionable vs. Texans
Chicago Bears linebacker Roquan Smith is listed as questionable with a hip injury for Sunday's game against the Houston Texas. Smith missed practice all week and coach Matt Eberflus is hopeful the fifth-year-pro will play against the Texans. Smith, 25, has 20 tackles in two games this season. He topped...
NFL replaces Taylor Swift with Rihanna for Super Bowl Halftime Show
The NFL is set to tap Rihanna as the headline performer for the Super Bowl LVII Halftime Show, which will be held in Glendale, Arizona. Following up last year’s epic Super Bowl Halftime Show was going to be a tough act for anyone and the NFL is going big. After initial rumors had Taylor Swift as the top contender to take the stage in Arizona this February, the NFL has landed on another pop superstar as the league announced today that Rihanna will be the headliner for this year’s halftime show.
Twitter reacts to Ken Dorsey’s meltdown after horrifying Miami weekend
Ken Dorsey had the worst weekend of his life, and he had a meltdown on national TV. Ken Dorsey was probably excited for a great weekend. The Buffalo Bills were on the road in sunny Miami, the home of the team he played college football for. Then, the Hurricanes were...
